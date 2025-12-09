UEFA Champions League Predictions: Matchday 12/9
The final Champions League gameweek of 2025 is upon us, and the upcoming fixtures are bound to prove decisive in shaping the league phase table.
While the format change has diminished the sense of jeopardy at the start of the competition, we can now expect an increase in tension as we close in on the utterly chaotic Gameweek 8, during which 18 fixtures will kick off simultaneously.
The condensed nature of the table means merely one slip-up could prove fatal, with teams vying to reach the knockout playoff round and secure a top-eight finish to reduce their workload in the new year.
Gameweek 6 begins at an earlier time than usual on Tuesday, and here’s how Sports Illustrated thinks the day’s Champions League action will play out.
Kairat Almaty vs. Olympiacos
Kick-off time: 3:30 p.m. GMT / 10:30 a.m. ET / 7:30 a.m. PT
These two teams have combined for just three points and no wins in the league phase so far, but little was expected of Kairat Almaty, while Olympiacos have been stiffed by a gauntlet-like schedule.
The Greek giants were involved in a thrilling contest with Real Madrid last time out but ultimately came up short, and they’ve also been beaten by Barcelona and Arsenal away from home in the competition.
The visitors won’t have to travel quite as far as the Western European juggernauts to Almaty on Tuesday, but it’s still some way to go for Olympiacos. While Kairat have been pretty competitive thus far, surely it’s time for José Luis Mendilibar’s side to notch their first win of the league phase.
Prediction: Kairat 1–2 Olympiacos
Bayern Munich vs. Sporting CP
Kick-off time: 5.45 p.m. GMT / 12.45 p.m. ET / 9.45 a.m. PT
We rarely see an early Champions League kick-off from Munich, but we’ve got one this week as Sporting CP take on the Bundesliga leaders.
Bayern Munich’s perfect record was compromised by Arsenal last time out, but Die Roten haven’t missed a beat in the aftermath. They thrashed Stuttgart 5–0 at the weekend, with hat-trick hero Harry Kane celebrating the way that would’ve appeased Major Hellstrom from Quentin Tarantino’s Inglorious Basterds.
Kane was stifled by the Gunners two weeks ago, but still has five goals in as many league phase outings this season. Next up is a recovering Sporting CP side that were at the start of their post-Ruben Amorim dip this time last year. They’ve been a slick watch this season under Rui Borges, and the Portuguese side are in a good position to advance in this competition.
Prediction: Bayern Munich 3–1 Sporting
AS Monaco vs. Galatasaray
Kick-off time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
One week you’re beating Paris Saint-Germain, the next you’re losing at an albeit resurgent Brest.
Monaco have been defined by inconsistency under new manager Sébastien Pocagnoli, and they’re just about inside the top 24, having won just once in the league phase so far. Drawing too many has been their issue, and their upcoming bout with Galatasaray looks like another evenly matched affair.
Gala were primed for a top-eight charge before they were stunned at home by Union Saint-Gilloise in Gameweek 5. They’re now 14th, but securing a playoff berth would represent an improvement.
Prediction: Monaco 1–1 Galatasaray
Atalanta vs. Chelsea
Kick-off time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
It felt like Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea came of age when they thumped Barcelona 3–0 two weeks ago, and they followed that up with a gutsy performance against Premier League leaders Arsenal five days later.
However, the Blues have since lost at Leeds United and dropped points at the woefully out of sorts Bournemouth, all but dashing their title hopes in one fell swoop.
But hey, at least Cole Palmer’s back!
You still don’t quite know what you’re getting from Chelsea on a game-by-game basis, and Atalanta are also figuring themselves out under new manager Raffaele Palladino. The Italian coach secured his first Champions League win at Eintracht Frankfurt last time out, but his side host Chelsea off the back of a 3–1 defeat at Hellas Verona—their first league win of the season, no less—in Serie A on Saturday.
Prediction: Atalanta 1–2 Chelsea
Barcelona vs. Eintracht Frankfurt
Kick-off time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Barcelona slumped to one of their lowest points of Hansi Flick’s tenure in west London two weeks ago, but they’ve rebounded by securing three successive La Liga wins.
Suddenly, La Blaugrana look more like their title-winning selves and they’ll be licking their lips when Frankfurt come to town. Dino Toppmöller’s side are nothing short of abhorrent at the back. They have the worst defensive record in the Bundesliga and only Ajax (16) have conceded more than Frankfurt (14) in this competition through five games.
They were battered 6–0 by RB Leipzig at the weekend, and they’re now facing a Barça team that have Raphinha back fit and Lamine Yamal purring. Flick’s side put five past Real Betis on Saturday.
Prediction: Barcelona 4–1 Eintracht Frankfurt
Inter vs. Liverpool
Kick-off time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Arne Slot will aim to tame the Mohamed Salah discourse by leaving him out of Liverpool’s travelling squad, which seems wise given the Egyptian’s explosive comments after the Reds were pegged back by Leeds United on Saturday.
Salah, for the second time in three games, was an unused substitute.
However, the Reds are in strife with or without Salah. This still looks like a broken squad capable of sparking into life for mere moments. Inter must be the favourites for Tuesday’s game, given their recent pedigree in this competition and the manner of their performance in Serie A at the weekend. An impressive Como side couldn’t get near them, and the Nerazzurri ran out 4–0 victors.
A 2–1 defeat at Atlético Madrid two weeks ago ruined Inter’s perfect start to the league phase.
Prediction: Inter 2–0 Liverpool
PSV Eindhoven vs. Atlético Madrid
Kick-off time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
PSV Eindhoven were another team to beat Liverpool while they were down, with Peter Bosz’s side taking some notable scalps during the league phase so far.
They sit 15th in the table and with an outside chance of making the top eight. They’ve got to keep winning, though, and Atlético Madrid are up next.
Diego Simeone’s Rojiblancos had their seemingly unwavering momentum tamed by Barcelona last week, and they slumped to back-to-back La Liga defeats at the weekend. Atléti haven’t travelled particularly well this season, but Simeone will look to exploit the idealistic approach overseen by Bosz that typically leaves his side vulnerable to the transitions Atléti are so proficient at executing offensively.
Prediction: PSV 1–3 Atlético Madrid
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Slavia Prague
Kick-off time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
A 2–0 win over Brentford was just Spurs’ fourth home win of the season in all competitions, with a toxic atmosphere suddenly becoming more cheerful after a convincing performance.
Xavi Simons’s official Premier League arrival via a standout showing on Saturday has emerged as a great source of encouragement for Spurs supporters, with Thomas Frank previously struggling to facilitate a brand of football that adhered to the rather vague ’Tottenham Way’.
The Lilywhites have been hit-and-miss in the league phase so far, but still have a chance of making the top eight if they win out. While Slavia Prague have amassed just three points via three draws so far, Tuesday’s game may be a little trickier for a spritely Spurs than some are projecting.
Prediction: Tottenham 2–0 Slavia Prague
Union Saint-Gilloise vs. Marseille
Kick-off time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Marseille enjoyed a great night against Newcastle United in Gameweek 5, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang helping Roberto De Zerbi’s side overturn an early deficit.
They’re back on their travels this time around, with Union Saint-Gilloise their next opponents. The hosts notched their second win of the league phase against Galatasaray two weeks ago, and must suddenly believe they can sneak into the playoff round.
A first home win in this competition would see USG usurp their opponents, who haven’t travelled well in Europe at all this season.
Prediction: Union Saint-Gilloise 0–1 Marseille
