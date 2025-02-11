UEFA Champions League Predictions: Matchday 2/12
The UEFA Champions League knockout stage continues Wednesday, Feb. 11. The first day of playoff action didn't disappoint with Real Madrid ending Manchester City's six-year unbeaten streak at home in the competition. Christian Pulisic's AC Milan and Harry Kane's Bayern Munich headline the next day of action. Sports Illustrated predicts the full slate of fixtures below.
UEFA Champions League Predictions: Matchday 2/12
Club Brugge vs. Atalanta
Prediction: Club Brugge 0-2 Atalanta
Club Brugge nearly pulled off the shock of the tournament on the final day of the league phase leading Manchester City at halftime. The result didn't go their way, but they still advanced to the playoff round. Their run in the tournament comes to an end at this stage as they face the reigning Europa League champions Atalanta. Gian Piero Gasperini's side missed out on a round of 16 bye by just one point scoring 20 goals while conceding just six. The Serie A side gets the win.
Feyenoord vs. AC Milan
Prediction: Feyenoord 1-3 AC Milan
Santiago Gimenez became the fourth non-European player in history to score a first half brace against Bayern Munich in European competitions back in the league phase. That was as Feyenoord's leading man. Now, he's wearing the Rossoneri colors looking to advance past his old team alongside the likes of Christian Pulisic, Joao Felix and Rafael Leao.
AC Milan cruise past Feyenoord in the first leg with Christian Pulisic beginning to dream of a second Champions League trophy.
Celtic vs. Bayern Munich
Prediction: Celtic 1-3 Bayern Munich
Vincent Kompany begins his first knockout stage as Bayern Munich head coach taking on Scotland's Celtic. The Bavarian giants have too much firepower in the forms of Michael Olise, Jamal Musiala and Harry Kane. Bayern get a big win on the road to open their knockout stage journey.
AS Monaco vs. SL Benfica
Prediction: Monaco 1-2 Benfica
The 16th and 17th placed teams face off against one in a rematch from matchday 5. Benfica got the better of Monaco last time out, but the pressure ramps up once the bracket begins. Benfica get a big win on the road taking a one goal lead back to Portugal.