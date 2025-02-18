UEFA Champions League Predictions: Matchday 2/18
The second legs of four Champions League knockout playoff games take place Tuesday, Feb. 18 with sides like AC Milan and Atalanta facing elimination. Which four teams will advance to the round of 16? Sports Illustrated gives our predictions for Tuesday's UEFA Champions League action.
AC Milan vs. Feyenoord (AGG: 0-1)
Prediction: AC Milan 2-1 Feyenoord (AC Milan to Advance on Penalties)
Feyenoord looked comfortable at home in the first leg taking a one goal advantage to San Siro. At home, the Rossoneri should be favored to advance. Santiago Giménez and USMNT captain Christian Pulisic should feature from the start. The tie goes to penalties with AC Milan advancing to the round of 16.
Benfica vs. Monaco (AGG: 1-0)
Prediction: Benfica 1-1 Monaco (Benfica to Advance)
Benfica kept a vital clean sheet on the road returning home a goal in front on aggregate. The Liga Portugal side get the job done in regulation to advance past Monaco as the first of two Ligue 1 teams are sent home this week.
Atalanta vs. Club Brugge (AGG: 1-2)
Prediction: Atalanta 2-0 Club Brugge (Atalanta to Advance)
Club Brugge's victory over the reigning Europa League champions was the upset of the first legs. Gian Piero Gasperini's team needs two goals on the night, and they get it done.
Bayern Munich vs. Celtic (AGG: 2-1)
Prediction: Bayern Munich 3-1 Celtic (Bayern to Advance)
The Bundesliga giants lead by one goal on aggregate and should be heavily favored to advance to the round of 16. Bayern have too much quality and depth in attack including Harry Kane, Jamal Musiala, Michael Olise and more to lose this tie.