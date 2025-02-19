UEFA Champions League Predictions: Matchday 2/19
The UEFA Champions League knockout stage playoffs conclude Wednesday, Feb. 19 as four more teams are eliminated from the competition. Real Madrid host Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu with a goal advantage on aggregate thanks to Jude Bellingham's heroics. Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Borussia Dortmund all hold leads as well heading into their second leg matches. Sports Illustrated predicts the final day of knockout stage playoff action below.
Borussa Dortmund vs. Sporting CP (AGG: 3-0)
Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 2-0 Sporting CP (Dortmund to Advance)
Dortmund might not be where they want to be in the Bundesliga table, but there's no doubt they're flying in the Champions League. Some believe the tie is already over after scoring three on the road. Dortmund get another win over Sporting to advance in possibly the highest aggregate total of the knockout playoffs.
Real Madrid vs. Manchester City (AGG: 3-2)
Prediction: Real Madrid 3-2 Manchester City (Real Madrid to Advance)
All eyes will be on the Bernabeu for the second leg between Real Madrid and Manchester City. After it looked like things would end level at the Etihad Stadium, a piece of magic from Vinicius Junior and effort from Jude Bellingham resulted in a Los Blancos win. Man City should be confident after dismantling Newcastle United in the Premier League, but there's just something about Real Madrid in the Champions League. Los Blancos advance in a tightly contested game.
Paris Saint-Germain vs. Stade Brestois 29 (AGG: 3-0)
Prediction: PSG 2-1 Brest (PSG to Advance)
PSG scored eight goals combined across their last two meetings with Brest across all competitions. The Ligue 1 side is flying and it'll be tough for Brest to overturn a three goal deficit. PSG advance to the round of 16.
PSV Eindhoven vs. Juventus (AGG: 1-2)
Prediction: PSV 1-1 Juventus (Juventus to Advance)
PSV earn a draw on the night, but it won't be enough to advance past Juventus. After AC Milan were eliminated the day prior by a different Eredivisie side, not to mention Atalanta getting knocked out by Club Brugge, Juventus get the job done joining Inter Milan in the round of 16.