UEFA Champions League Predictions: Matchday 3/17

Half of the spots in the 2025–26 Champions League quarterfinals will be filled following what promises to be a spectacular evening of soccer across the continent.

Much of Tuesday’s action will be staged on English shores, as three Premier League clubs go in search of victories that could propel them into the next round. While a triumph of any sort will be enough for Arsenal to progress, Chelsea and Manchester City are chasing equally unlikely comebacks against a pair of European heavyweights.

An anti-climax is always a possibility, but when does this competition ever let you down once it veers into the knockout stages? Chaos and melodrama worthy of Oscar buzz are inevitable.

Here’s how Sports Illustrated predicts Tuesday’s second legs will play out.

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Sporting CP vs. Bodø/Glimt

Kick-off time: 5:45 p.m. GMT / 1:45 p.m. ET / 10:45 a.m. PT

Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain weren’t the only teams that enjoyed comfortable victories last Wednesday. Bodø/Glimt were at it again in the Arctic Circle, brushing Sporting CP aside with ease.

The Portuguese outfit simply couldn’t handle the speed of Bodø’s connections in possession, with the same telepathic cohesion that overwhelmed Man City, Atlético Madrid and Inter Milan on display last week. There was a distinct gulf between the two teams, and Kjetil Knutsen’s side have proven themselves to be similarly irresistible away from their idiosyncratic home.

Their standout performances in Dortmund, Madrid and Milan should offer enough encouragement heading into Tuesday’s second leg in Lisbon. The hosts are bound to come on strong, but Bodø, who are growing with each passing experience, should have enough to keep Sporting at arm’s length.

Prediction: Sporting CP 1–1 Bodø/Glimt

Arsenal vs. Bayer Leverkusen

Arsenal rescued a result in Leverkusen. | Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

Kick-off time: 8 p.m. GMT / 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT

Bayer Leverkusen were deserving of a slender victory last week, but they were denied by a controversial penalty decision that went in Arsenal’s favor.

Kai Havertz’s success from 12 yards means it’s all to play for at the Emirates on Tuesday night, with the Gunners in desperate need of an improved showing. They’ve struggled through the past few weeks, in truth, but continue to produce moments when they need them most.

They’ve been excellent in this competition at home under Mikel Arteta, winning 13 of their 16 Champions League games at the Emirates with the Spaniard in charge. Leverkusen, though, prevailed at Manchester City during the league phase, and are likely to ensure this occasion is a tense one for much of its duration.

It may take another late Arsenal show for the Gunners to pull away from the Bundesliga side.

Prediction: Arsenal 3–1 Bayer Leverkusen

Chelsea vs. Paris Saint-Germain

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia came off the bench to wreak havoc against Chelsea. | Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Kick-off time: 8 p.m. GMT / 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT

A 5–2 defeat in Paris was undoubtedly harsh on Chelsea, who performed well for much of the first leg but were eventually undone by yet another goalkeeping brain fade and Paris Saint-Germain’s simply ludicrous attacking quality.

After Filip Jörgensen gifted PSG a 3–2 lead, João Pedro had an equalizer ruled out for offside before Khvicha Kvaratskhelia struck twice off the bench. His last-gasp effort, PSG’s fifth on the night, has surely taken the tie away from Chelsea.

Another end-to-end affair seems likely in west London, with the visitors well-rested having enjoyed the weekend off. There are far more chinks in their armor compared to last season, but the Blues are not in a good moment.

Liam Rosenior’s apparently radical approach to pressing has been exposed time and time again, and PSG are simply far too good going forward not to score multiple times at Stamford Bridge.

Prediction: Chelsea 2–2 PSG

Manchester City vs. Real Madrid

Federico Valverde’s hat-trick leaves Man City with a mountain to climb. | Maria Jimenez/Real Madrid/Getty Images

Kick-off time: 8 p.m. GMT / 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT

Real Madrid’s unexpected 3–0 triumph in the first leg offered further proof of their remarkable inevitability in this competition. No matter how vulnerable they appear, Madrid can never be written off on a big Champions League night.

Manchester City failed to make the most of their early dominance at the Bernabéu and were ultimately compromised by a stunning Federico Valverde hat-trick, despite the Uruguayan having to spend much of the contest providing defensive cover for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

It was a masterful display from Madrid’s captain, who scored superbly at the weekend, too, but the visitors will likely have to suffer for long periods of Tuesday’s game if they’re to avoid succumbing to a staggering City comeback.

Prediction: Man City 2–1 Real Madrid

Matchday 3/17 Predictions

Kick-Off Time Fixture Prediction 5:45 p.m. GMT / 1:45 p.m. ET Sporting CP vs. Bodø/Glimt 1–1 8 p.m. GMT / 4 p.m. ET Arsenal vs. Bayer Leverkusen 3–1 8 p.m. GMT / 4 p.m. ET Chelsea vs. PSG 2–2 8 p.m. GMT / 4 p.m. ET Man City vs. Real Madrid 2–1

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