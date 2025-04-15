UEFA Champions League Score Predictions: April 16
The UEFA Champions League quarterfinals conclude with Real Madrid hosting Arsenal at the Santiago Bernabéu and Bayern Munich traveling to Italy to face Inter Milan, with the final two tickets to the semifinals on the line.
Reigning champions Real Madrid are staring at an 0–3 deficit after Arsenal dominated in one of the best performances of the Mikel Arteta era in the first leg in north London. Inter Milan have a one-goal lead over Bayern Munich heading into the return leg at San Siro, hoping to reach the semifinals for the second time in three seasons.
Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain await to know who they'll face in the Champions League semifinals. Will the first leg advantages suffice for Inter Milan and Arsenal to advance? Or will Real Madrid and Bayern Munich join the list of major comebacks in Champions League knockout stage history?
Sports Illustrated predicts both quarterfinal games on Wednesday.
Real Madrid vs. Arsenal
Prediction: Real Madrid 2–1 Arsenal
Arsenal stunned Real Madrid in the first leg with a dominant 3–0 win in arguably the greatest European night in Emirates Stadium history.
The reigning champions have a mountain to climb, but recent history at the Santiago Bernabéu suggests that no advantage is safe against Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid.
However, we believe history won't repeat itself this time. Arsenal haven't conceded more than two goals in 78 matches across all competitions and Mikel Arteta has shown this season he's not afraid to rely on his stout defense to secure results.
In the end, Los Blancos will make it interesting, but the first-leg disadvantage will prove to be too much against a disciplined side. Real Madrid won't join the list of teams that have come-back from a three goal deficit in the knockout stages of the Champions League and will vacate their crown in a disappointing quarterfinals exit.
Arsenal advance to the semifinals for the first time since the 2008-09 season.
Inter Milan vs. Bayern Munich
Inter Milan 1–1 Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich will be disappointed to be staring at a one-goal deficit going into San Siro considering how close they were to finishing at the Allianz Arena with the tie level. Now, Vincent Kompany's injury-ridden side go to Italy having to dismantle one of the best defenses in world soccer.
Inter Milan have been the best defensive team in the Champions League this season, allowing just three goals through 11 games so far. The Neroazzurri haven't lost at San Siro in European competitions in over three years, when Bayern Munich defeated them in the group stage of the 2022-23 season.
However, we believe Simeone Inzaghi's team will continue their dominance over Bayern Munich in the knockout stages of the Champions League. Harry Kane and co. won't be silenced for the entirety of the contest, but with a makeshift defense, Bayern will also be vulnerable against Inter's attacking quality.
Inter Milan will punch their ticket to the semifinals for the second time in the last three seasons.