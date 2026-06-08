The Ultimate Individual World Cup Performance: Zinedine Zidane in 2006

Soccer is the quintessential team sport, but sometimes its defining moments are fueled by individual genius.

As the ultimate stage for such solo brilliance, the World Cup—soccer’s most prestigious tournament—has often been defined by the sparkle of one player, rising above expectation to conjure their magic in front of a global audience.

Nearly a century after the inaugural World Cup, soccer supporters have been blessed to witness an array of history-making performances from the game’s all-time icons, virtuosos spurred onto greatness by the prospect of delivering the ultimate glory for their country.

There are countless displays that live forever in the memory, etched into folklore courtesy of their unrivaled impact at the tournament. Unsurprisingly, Zinedine Zidane, one of soccer’s truest legends, has been involved in some of the competition’s most unforgettable moments.

Here’s a breakdown of the ultimate individual performance at the World Cup.

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It's now been 20 years since the 2006 #FIFAWorldCup... 🥹 pic.twitter.com/QNWYNLpDHU — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) January 2, 2026

Eight years prior to the 2006 World Cup, France had clinched its maiden title. Zidane had been instrumental in victory for Les Bleus on home soil, even scoring twice in the 3–0 final victory over Brazil in Saint-Denis during a Player of the Match performance. The talismanic midfielder was essential once more as he helped his nation to glory at Euro 2000 shortly afterward.

However, things swiftly turned sour. A group stage exit at the 2002 World Cup and a similarly underwhelming European Championship showing two years later left Les Bleus in limbo. To make matters worse, Zidane retired from international duty in 2004.

There was still time for one last dance, though, with France manager Raymond Domenech urging Zidane to come out of his brief retirement ahead of the 2006 World Cup in Germany. The then 34-year-old obliged, swiftly being reinstated as captain and shouldering the burden for a team that had fallen on hard times.

France Battle to Quarterfinals

France hit their stride with Zidane back in the mix. | Eddy LEMAISTRE/Corbis/Getty Images

France took time to rediscover its mojo at the 2006 tournament, an awkward group stage campaign seeing them finish runners-up to Switzerland. After draws in their opening two matches, victory over competition debutants Togo ensured they came through an almighty scare.

Les Bleus clicked into gear at the knockout stage, though, and their 3–1 victory over Spain in the last 16 hinted at a deep run at the tournament. Zidane rounded off the scoring late in the match, adding to strikes from Franck Ribéry and Patrick Vieira in a comeback win.

France’s second-place group stage finish had come back to bite them, however, with reigning world champions Brazil awaiting in the quarterfinals. The star-studded Seleção were considered an unbeatable force and had already eased to four successive victories at the tournament. Seemingly, the end of the road had arrived for Les Bleus.

France’s 2006 World Cup Record

Matches Played Wins Draws Losses Goal Difference 7 4 2 1 +6

Zidane’s Delectable Display vs. Brazil

France entered its quarterfinal as a significant underdog. Brazil’s roster boasted a raft of generational talents, with Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Kaká, Roberto Carlos, Cafu and Dida among the names who had already dazzled en route to the final eight.

But Brazil hadn’t counted on the magnificence of Zidane.

“People will talk about his performance in 50 years, 100 years. He was a magician throughout. You’d need 30 minutes for a highlight reel of his performance,” said Zidane’s compatriot Florent Malouda of his teammate’s remarkable display.

It took less than a minute for Zizou to unleash his flair, a graceful turn eliminating two Brazilians from the equation before he burst effortlessly beyond Gilberto Silva. A mere indicator of what was to come.

Despite the reputation of his opponents, Zidane swiftly set about operating with his trademark blend of grace and swagger. Completely controlling the match’s rhythm with some tremendous touches and inch-perfect passing, audiences quickly understood they were witnessing something special.

Zidane was simply too good for Brazil. | Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated/Getty Images

“There was magic in the air that day out on the pitch,” Zidane once remarked, the Frenchman providing the most Brazilian performance of any player on the field at the Waldstadion in Frankfurt. Gliding beyond yellow shirts with ease and flexing his repertoire of tricks—which included beautiful flicks beyond Kaká, Ronaldinho and Ronaldo, as well as many pirouettes and elegant turns—the Seleção’s giants simply couldn’t deny him.

Zidance’s balletic movement and powerful bursts were not all the midfielder had to offer, with the game’s defining moment naturally forged by France’s star. An exquisite far-post delivery from a free kick in the second half picked out Thierry Henry unmarked, the former Arsenal forward with no choice but to fire beyond Dida such was the pinpoint accuracy of the cross.

Henry’s strike proved the only effort of the game as France marched into the semifinals having limited a fearsome Brazil attack to scraps. As much as its defense deserved immense credit, it was Zidane’s breathless display that carried it through, rightly earning the veteran the Player of the Match award.

To this day, it survives as one of the World Cup’s greatest solo exhibitions.

Zidane’s International Career Stats

Matches Goals Assists Trophies 108 31 29 2

What Happened Next?

Zidane's career ended with an infamous moment. | Getty/John MacDougall

Zidane had already announced his retirement from all soccer once the tournament had concluded, desperate to end his career with a World Cup trophy fitting of his genius.

After scoring the only goal of France’s semifinal against Portugal from the penalty spot, glory was on the horizon for Zizou as he prepared for his final ever match against Italy in the World Cup final at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.

Zidane’s farewell began brilliantly, the midfielder’s audacious panenka penalty in the seventh minute of the showpiece event putting France ahead. Unfortunately Marco Materazzi would soon equalize, and the goalscorers would combine to produce one of the World Cup’s most iconic and infamous moments after the fixture reached extra time.

Following some tasteless trash talk regarding Zidane’s sister, Materazzi found himself the victim of a brutal headbutt to the chest from the maestro in the 110th minute—the Frenchman’s final action on a soccer field as he was immediately shown a straight red card.

Zidane was therefore unable to take a penalty when the final was decided by a shootout, Italy coming out on top to write a bitter final chapter to Zidane’s career.

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