The Ultimate World Cup Finishing Performance: Kylian Mbappe in 2022

When audiences across the globe tune into the World Cup, they scramble in front of television sets hoping to see one thing: goals.

The purest currency at soccer’s most prestigious tournament, the competition has been defined by memorable strikes over the past century, whether long-range screamers or decisive goals in the showpiece event itself.

The fact the planet’s greatest center forwards of all time have regularly competed at the tournament has ensured an abundance of supreme efforts every four years, the fabled golden trophy often clinched by the nation boasting the most ruthless striker in the business.

Just Fontaine still holds the record for most goals at a single tournament, producing an incredible 13 strikes across just six matches in 1958, but it’s his compatriot Kylian Mbappé who has conjured the competition’s most clinical display of the modern era.

Here is a breakdown of the ultimate finishing performance at the World Cup.

Background

France entered the 2022 tournament as holders. | Matthias Hangst/Getty Images.

Mbappé became the sixth-youngest World Cup winner as he propeled France to its second title in 2018. Four goals at the tournament, including in the final victory over Croatia, cemented the forward’s position in the history books, and ensured Les Bleus entered the Qatar World Cup in 2022 as the leading favorites for the trophy.

Motivated to become only the third team to ever defend the World Cup, a star-studded squad descended upon Qatar for a first-ever winter tournament, Mbappé the talisman of Didier Deschamps’s squad.

The 2022 tournament arrived mid-season and Mbappé had made an excellent goalscoring start to the campaign at Paris Saint-Germain. Nineteen goals before club soccer’s hiatus ensured he arrived in the Middle East brimming with belief as he shouldered lofty expectations from back home.

The French forward was joined by some phenomenal attacking talents, such as Antoine Griezmann, Olivier Giroud, Ousmane Dembélé and Karim Benzema, but this was Mbappé’s tournament—and boy did he step up for his country.

France’s Record at 2022 World Cup

Played Wins Draws Defeats Goal Difference 7 5 1 1 +8

Mbappé Powers France to the Final

The @adidas Golden Boot Award goes to Kylian Mbappe! 👏#Qatar2022's top goalscorer 📊 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 18, 2022

France immediately set about defending its title in Qatar and it took Mbappé just 68 minutes to etch his name onto the scoresheet. With Les Bleus leading Australia by a single goal, the striker popped up with a lesser-spotted header that glanced off the inside of the post to clinch an opening game victory.

Drifting in between center backs and leaping to meet crosses isn’t considered one of Mbappé’s major strengths, but his second strike of the tournament was more characteristic. After bursting down the left wing, the forward picked out Theo Hernández on the overlap before continuing his run into the penalty area. Teed up by his compatriot from 10 yards out, Mbappé prodded home.

The neat one-two allowed France to take the lead in its second group game against Denmark, but it was quickly pegged back by Scandinavians. Fortunately, Mbappé was on hand to deliver all three points in the 86th minute, showcasing his poacher’s instincts when bundling home Griezmann’s cross at the far post with his upper thigh.

After back-to-back victories secured France’s place in the knockout phase, Mbappé was rested for a shock 1–0 defeat to Tunisia, but he swiftly returned to wreak havoc in the last 16. Scoring twice in a 3–1 victory over Poland, Mbappe took his tally to five for the tournament in style.

🥳 Kylian Mbappe 🥳



Happy birthday to the 2022 adidas Golden Boot winner 🎁 #FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 20, 2022

Both strikes were of the highest quality. The first saw Mbappé collect the ball just inside the penalty area at the end of a swift counter attack, shape to curl into the far side of the goal and then hammer into the roof of the net at the near post. The second was similar in its pinpoint execution, but France’s No.10 decided to actually cut inside and bend into the far top corner on this occasion.

France made it beyond England in the quarterfinals and Morocco in the semis without the crutch of Mbappé’s goals, but he returned to his brilliant best in the showpiece event against Lionel Messi’s Argentina.

A Hat Trick in Vain

A hat trick in the final wasn’t enough for the title. | Simon Bruty/Anychance/Getty Images

The 2022 World Cup final was billed as Messi vs. Mbappé and that’s exactly what transpired. The PSG clubmates went toe-to-toe as they sought to single-handedly drag their country to the crown.

Mbappé became only the second man to score a hat trick in the World Cup final, following in the footsteps of 1966 hero Geoff Hurst of England. However, his first goal of the contest didn’t come until the 80th minute with Les Bleus already trailing by two goals, Mbappe calmly drilling a penalty beyond Emiliano Martínez to keep French hopes alive.

Those hopes were catapulted into reality just a minute later as Mbappé drew France level in emphatic fashion. “An awesome force of nature” was how commentator Peter Drury described the forward after he had volleyed home the equalizer, lashing Marcus Thuram’s pass into the bottom corner first time. An astonishing finish from a difficult angle.

Mbappé’s belter had sent the match to extra time, but Messi’s penalty in the added period threatened to kill the contest. However, France refused to quit. A spot kick at the other end of the field in the 118th minute was converted by Mbappé with ease despite the overwhelming pressure, forcing the match to a penalty shootout.

95 days until #FIFAWorldCup 2026.



Kylian Mbappé completely changed the 2022 Final in 95 seconds ⏰🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/D9KFp7DWpX — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) March 8, 2026

Naturally, Mbappé stepped up first for France, firing home his third penalty of the evening. Unfortunately for Les Bleus, Kingsley Coman and Aurélien Tchouaméni were not as clinical, missing from 12 yards as Argentina went four from four to clinch a first World Cup title since 1986.

Ultimately, Mbappé’s genius was in vain, but his performance lives long in the history books despite the match’s outcome. Not only did the French icon inspire greatness in the final itself, his ruthless displays in the previous rounds saw him secure the tournament’s Golden Boot for the first time.

Mbappé finished the competition with eight goals, surpassing Messi’s seven with his trio in the final, and produced the ultimate finishing performance on the grandest of stages.

Mbappé displayed all the qualities necessary of the greatest strikers: Confidence, technique and the ability to be in the right place at the right time. Plus, his speed and sheer determination to win made him an (almost) unstoppable force.

One obvious positive for the neutrals is that he’s more focused than ever to win this World Cup, so hopefully we get to see plenty more of his ultimate finishing in North America.

Mbappé’s Record at 2022 World Cup

Played Goals Assists Expected Goals Goals Per 90 7 8 2 5.2 1.21

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