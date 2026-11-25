Chelsea fans are, unfortunately, no strangers to unauthorized interviews from players.

Romelu Lukaku managed to anger the entire fanbase just weeks after his blockbuster return in 2021, questioning manager Thomas Tuchel and voicing a desire to head back to Inter Milan. Five years later and some supporters believe center back Wesley Fofana has had his own “Lukaku moment.”

This week, a two-hour interview with Fofana appeared on Zack Nani’s YouTube channel, with multiple reports subsequently revealing Chelsea had not authorized the appearance. Some fans, frustrated with Fofana’s conduct during his time at Stamford Bridge, were left unhappy by that fact alone.

The French-language interview touches on a number of issues, but Fofana’s responses to two specific questions have gone viral for all the wrong reasons.

Laughing About Liverpool Penalty Miss

Fofana missed the deciding penalty against Liverpool. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Among the questions posed to Fofana was one about Chelsea’s defeat to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup earlier this season. The Frenchman, already under fire for a series of poor performances, was quizzed on his decisive penalty miss that handed Liverpool the win.

Unfortunately for Fofana, his response was picked up by English-language aggregators on social media who made a poor attempt to actually translate his comments. Some of the quotes attributed to him suggested he “did not care” about losing and still laughs about the poor nature of his spot kick, which went blazing over the bar.

The context, however, paints a slightly different story.

“Then there’s that game at Liverpool, which is hard to take,” Fofana said. “But I moved on quickly, because that’s part of football. I took responsibility for the penalty, and I missed it. And I knew I wasn’t a good penalty taker to begin with.

“I’ll own it because, you see, I gave away the penalty in that game. It was a penalty, a handball. That’s part of it. I could have avoided it. And those are things we talk about. I have to be consistent, keep improving on those things. But I took the penalty because I’m one of the most experienced. On the pitch, there were a lot of young players and because someone had to step up. You have to own it; you have to go for it.

“Because here’s how I think: if I miss, I’ve been through worse. If I miss, it’s no big deal. Well, it is a big deal, of course it’s annoying because we really wanted to win that one. But if people come after me, it’s no big deal. It’s not the first time they’ll come after me. It’s fine, I don’t care. I know there’s another game in three days. Win in three days and they forget. Play well and your penalty’s forgotten. That’s how football works.

“So yeah, I stepped up, I took it, I missed. I hit a nice shot over the bar. Did you see it? I sent it really high. I remember, a fan way up there caught the ball. But yeah, I missed. But you know, now I laugh about it, because it’s part of football; that’s just how it is.”

How Bumper Contract Prevented Early Retirement

Injuries have plagued Fofana’s Chelsea career. | Robin Jones/Getty Images

Fofana has had rotten luck with injuries throughout his career. He suffered a gruesome broken leg in 2021 and ruptured his ACL two years later. The 2024–25 season brought two serious thigh injuries. To date, Fofana has missed 126 games for Chelsea in just four years.

Those woes even led to Fofana considering an early retirement, only for his agents to convince him to keep going and see out his lucrative contract at Chelsea.

“I was reaching a point in my life where I wasn’t happy anymore,” Fofana confessed. “It was beyond the injuries, beyond not playing. I wasn’t the same person anymore. It had affected me too much, it had hurt me too much. In fact, I had lost. I was really convinced that I was just going to keep getting injured. Well, it’s over. You see, it’s not for me.

“I’ll take an example: Abou Diaby. I thought to myself, ‘Actually, I’m the Diaby of my generation.’ Someone has to be. And that’s how it is, it’s my destiny, you know. And I thought, well, I’ll accept it. I was convinced I was going to get hurt again, I was gutted, because it was me, I was living my dream.

“I sat down with my agents, I told them, ‘Yeah, that’s it, I’m quitting football.

“After that, they started talking to me about the contract and all that. They said, ‘It’s simple, you’ve still got so many years left on your contract, and so much money to earn. Even if you’re going to give up on football, you’ll turn up every day, put on a smile, you’ll even stay on the sidelines while injured, but you’ve got a contract. You’ve got to see it through, even for your future, you see.’ ‘Yeah, that makes sense.”

Why Fans Are So Frustrated

Fofana has fallen short of expectations at Chelsea. | Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

The two most-viral moments from Fofana’s interview have been painted in a negative light. The mistranslation of his comments about Liverpool have seen many accuse him of not caring about losing, while his response to questions about his injuries have left some believing he is using Chelsea to get rich—he remains on the bumper contract signed in 2022 before the club’s change in policy.

They are two harsh, not entirely accurate representations of the interview, but the anger from supporters is fueled by the events of Fofana’s previous four years at Chelsea.

The injuries have obviously not helped, but Fofana has struggled to catch the eye at Chelsea anyway. The 2025–26 season featured disciplinary issues and footage of him laughing on the bench as the Blues were eliminated from the Champions League.

He has also faced off-field issues, specifically involving his driving. Reports state Fofana has 47 penalty points on his driving licence after repeated speeding offences, earning him an unwanted reputation on a personal level.

The overall picture is a negative one for Chelsea fans who find themselves longing for accountability from everyone at the club, not just Fofana. Many are pining for the standards of players like John Terry and Frank Lampard from years gone by.

Fofana’s ill-advised comments, misinterpreted as they may be, have done little to change the narrative.