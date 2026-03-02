Unseen Footage Lays Bare Chelsea’s Disciplinary Problem After Arsenal Defeat

Chelsea and manager Liam Rosenior are no longer running from accusations of a disciplinary problem at Stamford Bridge.

Pedro Neto became the ninth different player to be shown red this season during Sunday’s 2–1 loss to Arsenal, and that does not even include former boss Enzo Maresca’s own dismissal in October as he celebrated victory over Liverpool.

The Portuguese winger seemed perplexed at the sight of a red card. While he had no concerns over the yellow shown for a cynical trip on Gabriel Martinelli, Neto appeared to be questioning where his first yellow card came from.

After being informed that he had been booked for dissent just a few minutes earlier, fans took to social media demanding proof. Video footage was not forthcoming and, predictably, the conspiracy theories began to fly.

Unfortunately for Chelsea, that can now be put to bed.

New Camera Angle Shows Neto’s First Caution

Take a look at some unseen angles showing Pedro Neto receiving his first yellow card against Arsenal before being sent off for a second yellow just minutes later 👀 pic.twitter.com/s7R6aWG6hn — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 2, 2026

After digging through their unused footage, Sky Sports produced proof of Neto’s initial caution.

The winger, protesting Jurriën Timber’s go-ahead goal, refuses to accept Darren England’s verdict and is swiftly shown a yellow card, and Neto even appears to complain about the caution to captain Reece James.

Just three minutes later, Neto’s desperate lunge to stop Martinelli was punished with a second booking as the 25-year-old joined the long list of needless dismissals from Chelsea players this season.

Every Red Card Shown to Chelsea This Season

Robert Sánchez (left) earned Chelsea’s first red card of the season. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Robert Sanchez vs. Man Utd (Sept 20, 2025)

Goalkeeper Robert Sánchez lasted just four minutes before being shown a straight red for dragging down Bryan Mbeumo, panicking after a mistake in front of him saw Man Utd fly through on goal.

Trevoh Chalobah vs. Brighton (Sept 27, 2025)

Like Sánchez before him, Trevoh Chalobah’s exit from September’s defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion followed another unforced error. The center back missed his mark trying to bail out Andrey Santos’s mistake and dragged down Georginio Rutter for another straight red.

João Pedro vs. Benfica (Sept. 30, 2025)

September was a bruising month for Chelsea as João Pedro earned a third red in four games in stoppage time of a 1–0 win over Benfica. Only introduced on the hour mark, the striker earned two yellows for needless fouls.

Enzo Maresca vs. Liverpool (Oct. 4, 2025)

Maresca was at pains to claim his red card in the 2–1 win over Liverpool was not indicative of a discipline problem as he was dismissed for his overexuberant celebrations of a late winner, but he had been shown an earlier yellow card for dissent.

Malo Gusto vs. Nottingham Forest (Oct. 18, 2025)

Chelsea were 3–0 up against Nottingham Forest when Malo Gusto made the questionable decision to cynically deny a late counter. Having already been booked for an earlier foul, he could have no complaints about being shown a second yellow for a tackle which Chelsea fans felt he should never have made.

Liam Delap’s sending off proved particularly frustrating for Maresca. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

Liam Delap vs. Wolves (Oct. 29, 2025)

A hamstring injury had sidelined Liam Delap for two months, and he chose to celebrate his return with two yellow cards in seven minutes. Two blatant acts of aggression, including an elbow which could have easily been a red card itself, prompted Maresca to lash out at his own striker: “Absolutely deserved. It was a stupid foul. We can avoid that. I completely support the red card.”

Moisés Caicedo vs. Arsenal (Nov. 30, 2025)

The emotion of November’s meeting with Arsenal seemed to get the better of Moisés Caicedo. Chelsea were on top of the game before his nasty challenge—a boot to the ankle of Mikel Merino—sent him for an early bath in the first half.

Marc Cucurella vs. Fulham (Jan. 7, 2026)

Denial of a goalscoring opportunity was behind Marc Cucurella’s sending off against Fulham as he pulled Harry Wilson to the ground. There could be no complaints, although some fans questioned whether such drastic action was necessary just 22 minutes into the game.

Wesley Fofana vs. Burnley (Feb. 21, 2026)

Already on a yellow from an earlier foul, Wesley Fofana produced a surprisingly rough challenge high on the pitch which earned him a second booking midway through the second half against Burnley, who went on to equalize in the dying embers.

Pedro Neto vs. Arsenal (March 1, 2026)

Neto declined to heed the warning from his earlier caution, sending Martinelli tumbling with a foul that, in other circumstances, would probably have been celebrated by Chelsea fans.

Do Chelsea Have a Disciplinary Problem?

Chelsea have caused themselves plenty of problems. | Jacques Feeney/Offside/Getty Images

Maresca was asked this question regularly and often rejected the suggestion. At the time of his own red card, two of the three shown to players had been through denial of goalscoring opportunities, rather than multiple yellow cards or ugly challenges. Bad luck was at play, Maresca argued.

In the Italian’s defense, he did have a point. Even with the red cards that have followed, only Caicedo’s has come from a dangerous challenge, and even that looked more like a misjudged tackle, rather than genuine aggression or dangerous play.

What is now becoming increasingly apparent, however, is that is no longer the point.

Chelsea are clearly not violent thugs, but that does not mean they are innocent parties or a bunch of misunderstood victims of a refereeing campaign. The idea of ill-discipline is not reserved solely for dangerous players, but factors in those who are clearly demonstrating a failure to control themselves or retain their composure.

Pedro’s exit against Benfica was the first this season that was avoidable. Gusto did not need to be sent off, and neither did Delap, Fofana or Neto. Even Maresca’s own dismissal only came about because he was already on a yellow for an earlier act of dissent.

Dissent, the act of arguing with an official, has been the biggest problem for Chelsea this season.

Chelsea’s Disciplinary Record So Far

Statistic Value Games Played 43 Yellow Cards 114 Bookings for Dissent 25 Red Cards 10

*accurate as of March 2, 2026

Make no mistake about it, 25 cautions for dissent in 43 games across all competitions is a problem. A huge problem.

Emotions are always going to boil over and a few acts of frustration towards officials are to be expected, but arguing so often against referees who are never going to change their minds anyway speaks volumes about a real problem among the Chelsea squad, with many players ultimately letting their tensions boil over.

January’s 2–1 defeat to Fulham even brought some particularly unsavory scenes as, after Cucurella’s early red card for what was the most blatant denial of a goalscoring opportunity you’re ever likely to see, Chelsea managed to rack up no fewer than three bookings for protesting the decision. Enzo Fernández, Cole Palmer and Tosin Adarabioyo talked their way into the referee’s book, but for what purpose?

Chelsea’s Issues With Dissent

Person Bookings for Dissent Enzo Maresca 6 Enzo Fernández 5 Moisés Caicedo 3 Pedro Neto 3 Cole Palmer 2 Reece James 1 Marc Cucurella 1 Robert Sánchez 1 Malo Gusto 1 Tosin Adarabioyo 1 Estêvão 1

*accurate as of March 2, 2026

Previous Conduct Continues to Haunt Chelsea

Chelsea’s track record cost them against West Ham. | Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Getty Images

What we can establish is that Chelsea are not violent or dangerous, but a lack of composure in crucial moments has betrayed them far too often in recent years.

That reputation came back to bite Chelsea in February’s dramatic victory over West Ham United. The game ended in a brawl, ignited by Hammers winger Adama Traoré and punctuated by a red card for Jean-Clair Todibo for grabbing Pedro by the throat. Nevertheless, Chelsea were handed a larger fine than West Ham for the incident because it was the fifth example of a failure to control their players since October 2024—and their third of the current season.

The Football Association have openly admitted that Chelsea’s financial punishments have been harsh because of their previous conduct. There is a clear attempt to teach a lesson to a squad which is simply not listening.

At this level, the extent of such fines—the latest topped out at £325,000 ($440,000)—mean little to a club of Chelsea’s stature. The biggest impact, however, will be felt on the pitch if Chelsea continue to allow themselves to finish games with just 10 players.

“If we don’t eradicate this, it’s going to be the thing that costs us,” new boss Rosenior conceded after his side’s latest act of petulance.

“You can fine players. It’s not about the punishment. It’s about finding the reason why. I don’t think Pedro Neto today or Wes Fofana last week would have in that moment been thinking about, ‘If I get a red card, I’m going to get fined.’

“It’s a focus and a concentration thing that we need to get right. I know the record of the club is not great from the start of the season, and now it’s getting bad. We had 10 games when I was in where we didn’t have these issues, but we’ve had two in two games. There’s something deep-lying that we need to get to the bottom of.”

READ THE LATEST CHELSEA NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC