Supercomputer Predicts Premier League Table After Arsenal’s Statement Victory Over Fulham

Arsenal are living up to their end of the bargain in the Premier League title race.

Saturday’s emphatic 3–0 win over Fulham saw Mikel Arteta’s side move six points clear at the top of the table, but things are not as they seem. Manchester City, having only recently tied things up in the games played column, are two matches behind once again.

That gap of six points could easily have shrunk to zero by the time Arsenal next play in the Premier League, proving it really is all to play for at this tense stage of the season.

With the crowning of a champion inching ever closer, the Opta supercomputer has offered up a prediction for the conclusion of this fascinating title race.

Supercomputer Predicts Premier League Title Race

Arsenal continue to set the pace. | Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

Position Team Current Points Expected Points Title Chances 1. Arsenal 76 82.28 79.70% 2. Man City 70 79.30 20.30%

On paper, Arsenal are in an imposing position. A six-point lead over Manchester City warns Pep Guardiola’s side that they must be perfect over their next two games if they want to match their pace. A 3–0 win over Fulham also did wonders for the Gunners’ goal difference.

This pressure is nothing new to City, who begin the latest chapter of their title charge away at Everton on Monday. They then host Brentford on Saturday, one day before Arsenal’s next Premier League game, at which point the two sides would be tied up on games once again.

Supercomputer Predicts Champions League Race

Just a matter of time for Man Utd. | Mark Cosgrove/News Images/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Position Team Current Points Expected Points Champions League Chances 3. Man Utd 61 67.03 100.00% 4. Aston Villa 58 64.15 99.01% 5. Liverpool 58 64.00 98.63% 6. Brighton 50 55.17 0.69% 7. Bournemouth 49 54.45 0.51% 8. Brentford 51 54.30 0.51% 9. Chelsea 48 53.79 0.60%

Manchester United can confirm their spot in next season’s Champions League with victory over Liverpool on Sunday. Michael Carrick’s side are in an imposing position and have long known their spot in Europe’s top competition is waiting for them.

Aston Villa and Liverpool are separated by less than a single point in the simulation, but neither side will care particularly. Both threatened to be dragged into a battle for their place in the Champions League, so there will be few tears among the fanbase that ends up fifth.

However, Villa’s final position could be massive. If Unai Emery’s side slip to fifth but end the season lifting the Europa League, then the team that finishes sixth will sneak into the Champions League as well. As it stands, that honor would go to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Bournemouth and Brentford are still on the outside looking up, while Chelsea are just focused on securing any form of European action next season after a miserable slump under Liam Rosenior saw them tumble down the standings.

Supercomputer Predicts Premier League Relegation Battle

A tough defeat for West Ham. | Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty Images

Position Team Current Points Expected Points Relegation Chances 16. Nott’m Forest 39 44.12 0.97% 17. West Ham 36 39.25 48.78% 18. Tottenham 34 38.70 50.22% 19. Burnley 20 22.74 100.00% 20. Wolves 18 21.02 100.00%

We already know Wolverhampton Wanderers and Burnley are heading down to the Championship, to be replaced by Coventry City and Ipswich Town.

The identity of the team joining them in the second tier remains to be determined. Tottenham Hotspur are currently backed for the drop, although victory over Aston Villa in Sunday’s late game would actually see Roberto De Zerbi’s side climb out of the relegation zone with four games left to play.

West Ham United’s 3–0 defeat to Brentford was not entirely unexpected but was still incredibly frustrating for Hammers fans, who know their fate is not currently in their hands.

With all this going on beneath them, Nottingham Forest are perilously close to putting their feet up and starting their planning for the 2026–27 Premier League season.

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