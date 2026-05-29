‘100%’—U.S. Soccer Sends Firm Response to Mauricio Pochettino’s Milan Meeting

U.S. Soccer CEO JT Batson isn’t perturbed by Mauricio Pochettino’s meeting with AC Milan over their vacant managerial position, insisting that the USMNT head coach is "very focused" on the upcoming World Cup.

Pochettino is said to have met with Milan’s representatives just before he disclosed his 26-man roster for the upcoming tournament. The Argentine initially denied that any meeting took place before backtracking and reasserting his commitment to the USMNT.

While World Cup fever is yet to envelop the United States, there’s optimism that Pochettino’s side could enjoy a prosperous campaign this summer. The U.S. has been drawn into a mightily competitive Group D alongside Paraguay, Australia and Türkiye. It’s a group the USMNT could quite easily top, but also fail miserably in amid heightened expectations.

The head coach is their grand attraction, and clubs have flirted with Pochettino since he took the national team job. Milan, who parted ways with Massimiliano Allegri at the end of the season, are merely the latest to engage.

Mauricio Pochettino USMNT Contract Extension Remains a Possibility

Batson isn’t worried about Pochettino’s focus for the World Cup. | Stephen Nadler/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Pochettino took the USMNT job in September 2024 and has won 13 of his 22 games at the helm. His contract expires after the World Cup.

While the timing of Pochettino’s reported talks with Milan is far from ideal, with the start of the tournament less than two weeks out, the aforementioned Batson has played down the significance of the meeting, suggesting that the Argentine has been “transparent about club interest” and opened the door to a contract extension.

“Even when we first met a couple summers ago, there were lots of other people interested in having Mauricio and [his staff] join,” the chief executive told assembled reporters. “He had standing offers from other places to come, and he wanted to be here. He’s a big believer in what we’re doing at U.S. Soccer, he’s a big believer in soccer in America, and he’s a big believer in this men’s team.

“Throughout this, Mauricio and team have been incredibly transparent, they’ve been great partners, and we’re, of course, excited about the summer,” he added.

Two USMNT players, Timothy Weah and Tyler Adams, echoed Batson’s sentiment, with the former suggesting that Pochettino’s uncertain future “doesn’t bother” the group.

How Mauricio Pochettino Reacted to Milan Meeting Reports

The USMNT’s World Cup training camp has begun. | John Dorton/USSF/Getty Images

Pochettino got himself into a bit of a muddle with reporters about the Milan debacle on Thursday, gradually admitting that a meeting with the Italian club may have taken place after first suggesting there was no truth in the reports. He hinted that his representatives spoke to the Rossoneri on his behalf, and didn’t completely deny whether he’d spoken to them himself.

“When and with who?” Pochettino asked. “If I met someone, what happens? What is going to change? My contract finishes in July. If the federation wants to talk with me about the future, it’s similar. It’s a similar thing.”

The 54-year-old insisted that he remains “open” to extending his contract with U.S. Soccer, and laughed off the idea that he isn’t committed to the national team heading into the World Cup.

“If I don’t have commitment, what am I doing here? If I have the possibility to [go to] another club?” he rhetorically asked.

“It is disrespectful. Because I am here. I am here. I am not going to go away tomorrow. If another club came and said, ‘We want you, but you have to start tomorrow.’ I say, ‘Sorry, I committed with the national team.’ Whether it’s the best club in the world. They can give me all the promises. I am not going to change.”

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