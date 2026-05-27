USMNT’s 2026 World Cup Roster Sets Historic Record

The U.S. men’s national team will make plenty of history at the 2026 World Cup this summer, and Tuesday’s official roster unveiling kicked it off nicely, marking the first time in the modern era of the USMNT that every player on the team is set to play in the top division of their respective domestic leagues for the new season (2026–27).

The 26-man squad includes players from nine different domestic leagues, none of whom are set to play below the top flight next season, as has been common in past World Cups. Given the standards and pressure that come with playing in some of the world’s most prominent leagues, this comes as a key advantage for the Stars and Stripes. The players are unlikely to be overwhelmed by the crowds, atmosphere and spotlight that come with playing at a World Cup on home soil.

“For me, to have an opportunity to play in a World Cup at home, to be doing something like this, at home in New York, is extremely special,” Premier League star Tyler Adams said on the FOX broadcast at Tuesday’s live event, after securing UEFA Europa League soccer with Bournemouth for next season. “To be able to look into the crowd and see everybody supporting me and to be able to give something back to this amazing country would be incredible.”

Which Leagues Do the Players Come From?

Christian Pulisic is used to the intensity with AC Milan. | Image Photo Agency/Getty Images

The roster is spread across nine leagues in 10 countries, with eight MLS players making up the largest single-league contingent.

Among the MLS talents are all three goalkeepers: Matt Freese of New York City FC, Matt Turner of the New England Revolution, and Chris Brady of the Chicago Fire. At the same time, central midfielders Sebastian Berhalter and Cristian Roldan know the pressures that come with playing in passionate markets for the Vancouver Whitecaps and Seattle Sounders, often drawing larger crowds than some Premier League teams.

Outside the eight MLS players, four enter camp from the Premier League and will know scrutiny well, with that group including Fulham’s Antonee Robinson, Crystal Palace’s Chris Richards, Leeds United’s Brenden Aaronson and Adams, in the English top flight. Haji Wright, meanwhile, will play in the Premier League next season after securing promotion from the second-tier EFL Championship with Coventry City, but has yet to play a Premier League game.

Both Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie experience the intense spotlight of Italy’s Serie A with AC Milan and Juventus, respectively, while Alex Zendejas’ experience with Liga MX’s Club América features one of the most extreme atmospheres in the Western Hemisphere.

USMNT Roster League Breakdown

Number of USMNT Players League (2026-27) Country 8 MLS USA/Canada 5 Premier League England 3 Ligue 1 France 2 Eredivisie Netherlands 2 Serie A Italy 1 La Liga Spain 1 Scottish Premier League Scotland 1 Liga MX Mexico

World Cup Pressure

AC Milan fans provide a more intense atmosphere than even the largest U.S. crowds. | Alessio Morgese/NurPhoto/Getty Images

When it comes to pressure at the club level and pressure at the World Cup, it’s a different calculation. For some in this USMNT group, the club level brings more hostile environments than any U.S. crowd could ever dream of producing. Yet, playing in a World Cup, especially in one’s home country, comes with its own set of challenges.

Pulisic, specifically, has been ridiculed in the Italian press for his 19-game goalless run with Milan, scrutiny that is sure to continue this summer, as Pulisic is the undisputed face and star of the U.S. team. Nevertheless, Pulisic won’t be bothered by the chatter.

“Yes. [The pressure], it’s there, but it’s nothing that I can’t handle. I'm going to attack it head-on,” Pulisic said back in March. “We are a team. I don’t need to do it by myself. That’s the beauty of it. I have guys like Weston McKennie, I have my whole team behind me, the staff, a country of fans, and I'm just going to do the best I can. That's all I can do.”

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