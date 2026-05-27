Meet the 26 Players Who Will Star for the USMNT at 2026 World Cup

U.S. national team manager Mauricio Pochettino announced his official 2026 World Cup roster on Tuesday, tapping the 26 Americans tasked with bringing global glory to home supporters across the nation this summer.

Any opportunity to represent one’s country on soccer’s most prestigious stage is rare and deeply coveted; however, to do so on home soil is something even fewer players ever get to experience. Therefore, these 26 men get the dream of a lifetime, as the 2026 edition of the tournament will be co-hosted by the U.S., Mexico and Canada. The USMNT will exclusively play in the U.S. this summer.

Pochettino, a manager with a legendary résumé that includes leading the likes of European powerhouses Tottenham Hotspur, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea, is determined to give the U.S. a historic run, even citing a potential semifinal finish.

The Stars and Stripes have only advanced as far as the quarterfinals in the modern era of the World Cup; however, in his effort to rewrite history, Pochettino has left no stone unturned in search of the best group of U.S. players. Since taking over at the helm in Sept. 2024, he has welcomed roughly 80 players to international camps and seen even more on scouting trips. There is no doubt that his final selection was one meticulously curated.

Here, Sports Illustrated breaks down the 26 players hand-picked for glory

Goalkeepers

Chris Brady

Chris Brady is a third-string option for the World Cup. | John Dorton/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images

Club: Chicago Fire (U.S. Major League Soccer)

Chicago Fire (U.S. Major League Soccer) Age: 22 years old

22 years old Hometown: Naperville, Ill.

Naperville, Ill. USMNT Caps: 0

0 Clean Sheets: 0

0 Wins: 0

0 Likelihood of Starting: 0.5/10

Still yet to make his debut, Brady has been called up to multiple camps as well as the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup. Pochettino may be giving the young goalkeeper just the experience he needs to one day be the main starter for the Stars and Stripes.

Matt Freese

Matt Freese is the likely World Cup starter. | John Dorton/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images

Club: New York City FC (MLS)

New York City FC (MLS) Age: 27 years old

27 years old Hometown: Wayne, Pa.

Wayne, Pa. USMNT Caps: 14

14 Clean Sheets: 3

3 Wins: 8

8 Likelihood of Starting: 6/10

Freese had a unlikely and rapid rise to stardom, debuting for the U.S. only last June before usurping the starting role from Matt Turner and impressing in the run to the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup final. Oh, and only five years ago, Freese was studying economics at Harvard and playing soccer on the side.

Matt Turner

Matt Turner was the starter at the 2022 World Cup. | John Dorton/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images

Club: New England Revolution (MLS)

New England Revolution (MLS) Age: 31 years old

31 years old Hometown: Park Ridge, N.J.

Park Ridge, N.J. USMNT Caps: 53

53 Clean Sheets: 27

27 Wins: 29

29 Likelihood of Starting: 3.5/10

By far the U.S. goalkeeper with the most experience, Turner was a key starter at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. After a year on the bench, he earned a starting opportunity against Belgium in March’s international friendly and should expect some minutes this summer.

Defenders

Max Arfsten

Max Arfsten is a likely substitute this World Cup. | Brad Smith/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images

Club: Columbus Crew (MLS)

Columbus Crew (MLS) Age: 25 years old

25 years old Hometown: Fresno, Calif.

Fresno, Calif. USMNT Caps: 18

18 Goals: 1

1 Assists: 5

5 Likelihood of Starting: 3/10

Arfsten is known for his tactical versatility and ability to seamlessly transition from defensive to attacking duties, playing not only as a traditional fullback, but also as a wing-back or traditional winger. He is also a goalscorer, most recently netting Columbus’s game-winner in the U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals.

Sergiño Dest

Sergiño Dest is a defensive stalwart for the U.S. | John Dorton/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images

Club: PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands Eredivisie)

PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands Eredivisie) Age: 25 years old

25 years old Hometown: Almere, Netherlands

Almere, Netherlands USMNT Caps: 37

37 Goals: 2

2 Assists: 6

6 Likelihood of Starting: 8/10

Pochettino and the entire U.S. Soccer community breathed a sigh of relief when the stalwart right back returned to action last month after eight weeks out with a hamstring injury. Dest is quickly regaining full fitness and returned to Eindhoven’s starting lineup before the season ended.

Alex Freeman

Alex Freeman is an attack-minded defender. | John Dorton/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images

Club: Villarreal CF (Spanish La Liga)

Villarreal CF (Spanish La Liga) Age: 21 years old

21 years old Hometown: Baltimore, Md.

Baltimore, Md. USMNT Caps: 15

15 Goals: 2

2 Assists: 0

0 Likelihood of Starting: 4/10

Similar to Freese, the right back first debuted for the national team last June before playing an integral role in the Gold Cup. Freeman’s inclusion in a back three could give the backline an important attack-mindedness given his tendency for off-the-ball runs.

Mark McKenzie

Mark McKenzie had a solid campaign in Ligue 1 this season. | Brad Smith/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images

Club: Toulouse FC (French Ligue 1)

Toulouse FC (French Ligue 1) Age: 27 years old

27 years old Hometown: Bear, Del.

Bear, Del. USMNT Caps: 27

27 Goals: 0

0 Assists: 1

1 Likelihood of Starting: 5/10

McKenzie provides a big and strong force at the center back position and had a solid outing with Toulouse this season, starting 28 matches in Ligue 1 play, primarily as the right center back in a back-three formation.

Tim Ream

Tim Ream brings veteran leadership to the USMNT. | Omar Vega/Getty Images

Club: Charlotte FC (MLS)

Charlotte FC (MLS) Age: 38 years old

38 years old Hometown: St. Louis, Mo.

St. Louis, Mo. USMNT Caps: 80

80 Goals: 1

1 Assists: 4

4 Likelihood of Starting: 7/10

The 38-year-old center back brings the most veteran leadership of the group; however, his age, at times, catches up to him, when facing young, agile forwards that easily thread him.

Chris Richards

The USMNT will need Chris Richards to anchor the backline this summer. | John Dorton/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images

Club: Crystal Palace (English Premier League)

Crystal Palace (English Premier League) Age: 26 years old

26 years old Hometown: Birmingham, Ala.

Birmingham, Ala. USMNT Caps: 36

36 Goals: 3

3 Assists: 0

0 Likelihood of Starting: 9/10

Due to his composure on the ball and aerial capabilities, Richards will undoubtedly be the most valuable component of the U.S.’s backline, provided he has a clean bill of health. The center back suffered an ankle injury last week, and there is still no update on his readiness.

Antonee Robinson

Antonee Robinson scored his first Premier League goal this month. | John Dorton/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images

Club: Fulham (Premier League)

Fulham (Premier League) Age: 28 years old

28 years old Hometown: Liverpool, England

Liverpool, England USMNT Caps: 52

52 Goals: 4

4 Assists: 9

9 Likelihood of Starting: 7/10

“Jedi,” a childhood nickname for his love of Star Wars and now reflective of his heroic capabilities on the pitch, has become a constant force at the left back position. He reached a significant milestone in his career last week when he scored his first Premier League goal, netting a penalty for Fulham against the Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Miles Robinson

Miles Robinson is a likely substitute this summer. | John Dorton/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images

Club: FC Cincinnati (MLS)

FC Cincinnati (MLS) Age: 29 years old

29 years old Hometown: Arlington, Mass.

Arlington, Mass. USMNT Caps: 38

38 Goals: 3

3 Assists: 0

0 Likelihood of Starting: 2/10

The center back made his senior debut in 2019, but missed the 2022 World Cup due to a ruptured Achilles tendon. Injuries have continued to plague him, causing him to miss the most recent March international window due to groin pain.

Joe Scally

Joe Scally is a solid option off the bench at fullback. | Brad Smith/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images

Club: Borussia Mönchengladbach (German Bundesliga)

Borussia Mönchengladbach (German Bundesliga) Age: 23 years old

23 years old Hometown: Lake Grove, N.Y.

Lake Grove, N.Y. USMNT Caps: 24

24 Goals: 0

0 Assists: 0

0 Likelihood of Starting: 3/10

Scally was a consistent starter for Die Fohlen this season at fullback and wing-back, unlike fellow American Gio Reyna, who struggled to earn minutes.

Auston Trusty

Auston Trusty had a stellar outing in Scotland this season, | John Dorton/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images

Club: Celtic FC (Scottish Premiership)

Celtic FC (Scottish Premiership) Age: 27 years old

27 years old Hometown: Media, Pa.

Media, Pa. USMNT Caps: 6

6 Goals: 0

0 Assists: 2

2 Likelihood of Starting: 3/10

The center back most recently led club side Celtic FC to a massive comeback in the Scottish Premiership, hoisting the domestic league trophy last week after a 3–1 win over Hearts.

Defensive/Central Midfielders

Tyler Adams

Tyler Adams was stellar for Bournemouth this season and will be equally integral for the U.S. | John Dorton/ISI Photos/USSF/ISI Photos via Getty Images

Club: AFC Bournemouth (Premier League)

AFC Bournemouth (Premier League) Age: 27 years old

27 years old Hometown: Wappingers Falls, N.Y.

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. USMNT Caps: 52

52 Goals: 2

2 Assists: 0

0 Likelihood of Starting: 8/10

Pochettino will rely heavily on Adams in the defensive midfield position, especially as the Argentine boss is light on midfield options. Adams was exceptional this season for Bournemouth, a stalwart in the Cherries’ midfield. He clocked 90 minutes in the crucial 1–1 draw against Manchester City that earned Arsenal their first Premier League title in 22 years.

Sebastian Berhalter

Sebastian Berhalter will be provide strength to the second string. | John Dorton/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images

Club: Vancouver Whitecaps (MLS)

Vancouver Whitecaps (MLS) Age: 25 years old

25 years old Hometown: London, England

London, England USMNT Caps: 11

11 Goals: 1

1 Assists: 3

3 Likelihood of Starting: 4/10

Berhalter, son of former USMNT manager Gregg Berhalter, has been on fire this season in MLS. Across 14 league games, the central midfielder has made 13 starts for Vancouver and notched six goals and seven assists.

Weston McKennie

Weston McKennie is a lock for Pochettino’s starting lineup. | Andrea Vilchez/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images for USSF

Club: Juventus (Italian Serie A)

Juventus (Italian Serie A) Age: 27 years old

27 years old Hometown: Little Elm, Tx.

Little Elm, Tx. USMNT Caps: 64

64 Goals: 12

12 Assists: 7

7 Likelihood of Starting: 9.5/10

McKennie, widely regarded as a “Swiss army knife” for his tactical versatility, has played 10 positions on the field this season for club side Juventus and will be similarly spread around by Pochettino this summer. Predominately a central midfielder, though, McKennie had a career-best season, scoring five goals and adding five assists in Serie A play to set him up beautifully for second-career World Cup.

Cristian Roldan

Cristian Roldan brings veteran leadership to the USMNT. | John Dorton/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images

Club: Seattle Sounders (MLS)

Seattle Sounders (MLS) Age: 30 years old

30 years old Hometown: Pico Rivera, Calif.

Pico Rivera, Calif. USMNT Caps: 45

45 Goals: 0

0 Assists: 5

5 Likelihood of Starting: 2/10

The central midfielder has had somewhat of a down season with the Sounders thus far, but the veteran leadership and morale boost he brings to the USMNT is non-negotiable.

Attacking Midfielders/Wingers

Brenden Aaronson

Brenden Aaronson excelled for Leeds United this season. | John Dorton/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images

Club: Leeds United (Premier League)

Leeds United (Premier League) Age: 25 years old

25 years old Hometown: Medford, N.J.

Medford, N.J. USMNT Caps: 57

57 Goals: 9

9 Assists: 7

7 Likelihood of Starting: 5/10

Aaronson is both a strong attacking midfield option and a winger option. He was a consistent starter for Leeds this season, tallying four goals and five assists in league play.

Christian Pulisic

Christian Pulisic will be tasked with leading the U.S. this summer. | John Dorton/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images

Club: AC Milan (Serie A)

AC Milan (Serie A) Age: 27 years old

27 years old Hometown: Hershey, Pa.

Hershey, Pa. USMNT Caps: 84

84 Goals: 32

32 Assists: 19

19 Likelihood of Starting: 9/10

No matter what form he is in, Pulisic will always be the face and star of the USMNT. “Captain America,” denoted for his heroics as an American in European soccer, is coming off a career-worst season. The attacker has not found the back of the net for his club in 19 matches, dating back to 2025. He hasn’t scored for the U.S. since 2024. He is confident a resurgence is imminent, though.

Gio Reyna

Gio Reyna is a controversial World Cup selection. | John Dorton/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images

Club: Borussia Mönchengladbach (Bundesliga)

Borussia Mönchengladbach (Bundesliga) Age: 23 years old

23 years old Hometown: Bedford, N.Y.

Bedford, N.Y. USMNT Caps: 36

36 Goals: 9

9 Assists: 6

6 Likelihood of Starting: 4/10

The attacking midfielder was a controversial choice by Pochettino, given Reyna has hardly featured for his Bundesliga club, relegated to a bench role. Since the turn of the calendar, he has featured at most 32 minutes in any given match. Nevertheless, Pochettino has expressed that club form has nothing to do with international form.

Malik Tillman

Malik Tillman avoided a potentially nasty ankle injury months ago, making him available for Pochettino’s final squad. | John Dorton/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images for USSF)

Club: Bayer Leverkusen (Bundesliga)

Bayer Leverkusen (Bundesliga) Age: 23 years old

23 years old Hometown: Furth, Germany

Furth, Germany USMNT Caps: 28

28 Goals: 3

3 Assists: 4

4 Likelihood of Starting: 7/10

Tillman is versatile and skillful as both an attacking central midfielder and as a winger. Pochettino has relied upon him heavily in his starting lineups over the past few international windows.

Tim Weah

Tim Weah played a critically important role in the 2022 World Cup. | John Dorton/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images

Club: Olympique de Marseille (Ligue 1)

Olympique de Marseille (Ligue 1) Age: 26 years old

26 years old Hometown: Brooklyn, N.Y.

Brooklyn, N.Y. USMNT Caps: 49

49 Goals: 7

7 Assists: 5

5 Likelihood of Starting: 5/10

Weah is a highly reliable winger, known for his explosive and dynamic movements up the flank, but can also feature as a wing-back or fullback, if Pochettino seeks a formation that is more attack-minded.

Alejandro Zendejas

Alejandro Zendejas was a surprise inclusion to the USMNT roster. | John Dorton/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Club: Club América (Mexico’s Liga MX)

Club América (Mexico’s Liga MX) Age: 28 years old

28 years old Hometown: El Paso, Tx.

El Paso, Tx. USMNT Caps: 13

13 Goals: 2

2 Assists: 1

1 Likelihood of Starting: 1/10

Zendejas may have been Pochettino’s most surprising selection. The winger has not featured for the Stars and Stripes since September; however, he did score a goal for the U.S. in the 2–0 win over Japan.

Strikers

Folarin Balogun

Folarin Balogun is the expected starting striker this summer. | John Dorton/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images

Club: AS Monaco (Ligue 1)

AS Monaco (Ligue 1) Age: 24 years old

24 years old Hometown: London, England

London, England USMNT Caps: 25

25 Goals: 8

8 Assists: 4

4 Likelihood of Starting: 6/10

Balogun has been on fire this season, eager to edge ahead in the highly-competitive striker race. The 24-year-old has 19 goals and five assists in 43 games across Ligue 1, Coupe de France and the Champions League, proving himself as one of the best young attackers in all of Europe.

Ricardo Pepi

Ricardo Pepi shined for PSV Eindhoven this season, | John Dorton/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images for USSF)

Club: PSV Eindhoven (Eredivisie)

PSV Eindhoven (Eredivisie) Age: 23 years old

23 years old Hometown: El Paso, Tx.

El Paso, Tx. USMNT Caps: 35

35 Goals: 13

13 Assists: 4

4 Likelihood of Starting: 2/10

If not for Balogun’s remarkable play this season, Pepi would be a fantastic starting choice. He netted a whopping 19 goals and two assists across all competitions this season.

Haji Wright

Haji Wright was a key component of Coventry City’s promotion to the Premier League. | John Dorton/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images

Club: Coventry City (English Championship)

Coventry City (English Championship) Age: 28 years old

28 years old Hometown: Los Angeles, Calif.

Los Angeles, Calif. USMNT Caps: 20

20 Goals: 7

7 Assists: 0

0 Likelihood of Starting: 2/10

Wright was dominant for Coventry City this season, scoring 17 times to boost his side to the Premier League for the first time since 2000–01. There is no doubt Pochettino will call upon his expertise at some point this summer.

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