‘Torn’—USMNT Gem Considering Nationality Switch Ahead of 2026 World Cup

Noahkai Banks’s recent form has put him in real contention of a spot in Mauricio Pochettino’s U.S. men’s national team 2026 World Cup roster. The only problem? The young center back admitted he still hasn’t closed the door on switching gears to represent Germany at international level.

Banks is a product of FC Augsburg’s academy and has become a regular in the Bundesliga this term despite being just 19. Born in Hawaii to an American father and German mother, the defender is yet to make his senior international debut, something that has him pondering what his best option is.

“It’s a difficult decision regarding my nationality,” Banks told Sky Sport in Germany. “I’m very torn. I’m in contact with both the U.S. and Germany, and both national team coaches. I hopefully have a long career ahead of me, so I want to think carefully and speak with my family.

“Even though playing at a World Cup is a dream, I don’t want to make my decision dependent on a World Cup. I’m just happy to be in this position and to be able to make this decision. We’ll see what happens.”

The towering defender earned a maiden senior USMNT call-up last September, but he failed to see actions in international friendlies against Japan and South Korea, leaving the door open for a switch. A player under the age of 21 is only locked in to a particular national team once they have played in more than three competitive international matches. Friendlies do not count at any age.

Noahkai Banks Risks Fury of USMNT Fans

Noahkai Banks represented the USMNT in the 2023 U-17 World Cup. | Alex Caparros/FIFA/Getty Images

Although Banks has spent much of his life in Germany, he’s represented the USMNT through the entirety of his youth career. His surge in form over the past year has been hard to miss, prompting USMNT legend Landon Donovan to say he wouldn’t be surprised if was a starter for the U.S. come the World Cup.

Banks‘s World Cup hopes were the focus of the conversation around him, not him ditching the USMNT for Germany, especially when the player himself had some telling words just a month ago regarding the situation.

“I have been in touch with Germany in the past to be honest,” Banks said in a roundtable in early February. “But as I said, I was always very happy with the U.S. ... you can’t tell what happens in the future but at the moment, there’s not a thought of switching or something like this, because I’m happy with the U.S., but yeah, I can’t tell what’s in the future.”

If the USMNT don’t act quickly to lock down the exciting teenager, then he could the list of dual-nationals that have recently opted against playing for the Stars and Stripes.

USMNT Continues Fierce Battle for Dual Nationals

USMNT strikers Ricardo Pepi (left) and Folarin Balogun both could’ve opted to represent other countries. | John Dorton/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images

Banks could potentially become the second player that picks Germany over the USMNT in the last year, with Eintracht Frankfurt left back Nathaniel Brown opting to represent “Die Mannschaft” last October.

Earlier in the year, the USMNT also saw former youth talents, Richard Ledezma and Brian Gutiérrez switch allegiances to join rivals Mexico.

Securing dual-national talents has become of paramount importance for teams around the world and the race has intensified more than ever. Despite the recent misses, the USMNT has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of the dual-national fight.

Key USMNT players such as Antonee Robinson, Johnny Cardoso, Malik Tillman, Folarin Balogun, Yunus Musah, Timothy Weah, Ricardo Pepi and Sergiño Dest all had the chance to represent other nations. Now, they’re all expected to have significant roles in the World Cup this summer.

Only time will tel if Banks joins that list or becomes the latest talent to snub the United States. But with the March international break fast approaching, his inclusion—or absence—in Pochettino’s roster for friendlies against Belgium and Portugal will be very telling.

