USMNT Head-to-Head Record With 2026 World Cup Group Stage Opponents
Before the U.S. men’s national team can begin dreaming of World Cup glory on home soil, they first must make it out of Group D, where they are set to face a few familiar foes.
As a host nation, the Stars and Stripes were pre-drawn into Group D at the 2026 FIFA World Cup draw at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. The USMNT waited anxiously to find out its first three opponents in next summer’s tournament and no doubt exhaled a sigh of relief after the draw concluded.
Mauricio Pochettino’s side drew Australia from Pot 2 and Paraguay from Pot 3. The USMNT’s final opponent will be the winner of Playoff C—Türkiye, Romania, Slovakia or Kosovo.
Not only did the Stars and Stripes avoid the likes of Croatia, Egypt and potentially Italy, but they also matched up with teams they know well; in fact, the USMNT played Paraguay and Australia in the two most recent international windows.
Check out the USMNT’s head-to-head records with its group stage opponents at the 2026 World Cup.
USMNT vs. Paraguay: Complete Head-to-Head Record
- Games played: 9
- USMNT wins: 5
- Paraguay wins: 2
- Draws: 2
Last meeting: USMNT 2–1 Paraguay (Nov. 15, 2025) – International friendly
The USMNT ground out a 2–1 victory over Paraguay to open the November international window. Gio Reyna found the back of the net just four minutes into the fixture before Álex Arce bagged an equalizer in the 10th minute.
Folarin Balogun eventually found the winner for Pochettino’s side to extend the Stars and Stripes’ unbeaten run to four matches. The game ended in chaos, though, with both benches clearing in a brawl.
Tensions will no doubt be high when the two sides clash on soccer’s biggest stage next summer.
USMNT vs. Australia: Complete Head-to-Head Record
- Games played: 4
- USMNT wins: 2
- Australia wins: 1
- Draws: 1
Last meeting: USMNT 2–1 Australia (Oct. 14, 2025) – International friendly
The USMNT squared off with Australia to close out the October international window. Pochettino’s side fell down early at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, but rallied a comeback thanks to a brace from Haji Wright.
The previous match between the two sides came in 2010, when the U.S. defeated Australia 3–1 in an international friendly. Landon Donovan and Clint Dempsey both got the nod, but it was Edson Buddle who found the back of the net twice, and Herculez Gomez sealed the win with a stoppage time goal.
The Stars and Stripes’ only loss to Australia came in 1992.
USMNT vs. Türkiye: Complete Head-to-Head Record
- Games played: 5
- USMNT wins: 2
- Türkiye wins: 2
- Draws: 1
Last meeting: USMNT 1–2 Türkiye (June 7, 2025) – International friendly
Should Türkiye come out on top of Playoff C and snag the final place in Group D, they will face the USMNT one year after the two sides locked horns in an international friendly on U.S. soil.
Jack McGlynn got the Stars and Stripes on the scoresheet inside 60 seconds, but the rest of the game was all downhill for the Americans. By the half-hour mark, Türkiye had already scored two goals and were in cruise control until the final whistle.
Prior to the defeat, the USMNT defeated the UEFA nation in 2010 and 2014.
USMNT vs. Romania: Complete Head-to-Head Record
- Games played: 4
- USMNT wins: 1
- Romania wins: 2
- Draws: 1
Last meeting: USMNT 0–1 Romania (June 26, 1994) – 1994 FIFA World Cup
Should the USMNT match up with Romania, the two nations will clash for the first time in 32 years. The U.S. and Romania were both in Group A at the 1994 World Cup, where the visitors snatched all three points that would help them go on to win the group.
The Stars and Stripes will hope for redemption next summer.
USMNT vs. Slovakia: Complete Head-to-Head Record
- Games played: 1
- USMNT wins: 0
- Slovakia wins: 1
- Draws: 0
Last meeting: Slovakia 1–0 Brazil (Nov. 14, 2009) – International friendly
The USMNT and Slovakia have only played one match, and that came back in 2009. The Stars and Stripes failed to get on the scoresheet in the international friendly and have not since had a chance to claim their first-ever win against the European nation.
On paper, Pochettino’s men have the edge in a potential World Cup matchup. Slovakia are ranked 45th in FIFA rankings while the USMNT sits at 14th.
USMNT vs. Kosovo: Complete Head-to-Head Record
The USMNT and Kosovo have never played one another. If Kosovo wins UEFA playoff C, they will face off with the U.S. for the first time in history.