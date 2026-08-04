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USMNT Announces Must-See Rivalry Matches Following Mauricio Pochettino’s Renewal

The Stars and Stripes will take on familiar foes in October.
Amanda Langell|
The USMNT’s fall schedule is set.
The USMNT’s fall schedule is set. | Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Fresh off locking down Mauricio Pochettino for another four years, U.S. Soccer revealed a quartet of games coming for the U.S. men’s national team this fall, including one mouthwatering clash with Mexico.

The Stars and Stripes might have crashed out of the 2026 World Cup in the round of 16, but they captured the hearts of the nation along the way, as did Pochettino. The Argentine, who previously spent his career coaching at the club level, agreed to extend his stay with the USMNT through the 2030 World Cup.

The road to Spain, Portugal and Morocco is a long one, but the new cycle begins during the expanded international break in September and October.

The USMNT will first take on Peru and Chile in September, before squaring off with Concacaf rivals Mexico and Canada in October. All four of the matches will unfold on U.S. soil.

USMNT’s Fall Schedule

Christian Pulisic
Christian Pulisic will be on the hunt for redemption. | Sebastian Frej/Getty Images

Opponent

Date

Location

Peru

Sept. 26

Inter.co Stadium—Orlando

Chile

Sept. 29

Energizer Park—St. Louis

Mexico

Oct. 3

State Farm Stadium—Glendale, Ariz.

Canada

Oct. 6

Allianz Field—St. Paul

Pochettino Ushers in a New USMNT Chapter

Mauricio Pochettino
Mauricio Pochettino is putting the pressure on the USMNT. | Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Pochettino is eager to celebrate his new contract with what he hopes will be four wins. His players no doubt share that desire after their disappointing efforts in the team’s 4–1 loss to Belgium on home soil.

“We are so excited to start this new phase of our journey with matches in front of our home fans. Their amazing energy during the summer has set the standard,” Pochettino said.

“We expect our players to compete with the mentality that every game is critical, and they must show the passion and commitment our fans deserve. Our objective is always to play the best opponents possible, and these matches provide a variety of experiences for this group of players as we begin this new chapter of the U.S men’s national team.”

The four matches will unfold in four cities that did not host World Cup matches, giving fans in Orlando, St. Louis, St. Paul and Glendale, Ariz. the chance to see Pochettino’s men in action.

Pochettino’s Eyes Major Firsts As USMNT Manager

Mauricio Pochettino
Mauricio Pochettino can claim his first wins against Canada and Mexico. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

Despite all the strides Pochettino has made since he took over the USMNT in September. 2024, he still has never defeated Mexico or Canada. The Argentine now gets the chance to best both sides in back-to-back matches.

Pochettino first faced off with El Tri in his second game in charge. He took a lackluster squad down to Mexico and watched as his men lost the friendly 2–0 back in October 2024.

Five months later, the USMNT faced off with Canada in the Concacaf Nations League third-place match and Jesse Marsch’s side walked away with a 2–1 victory.

That summer, Pochettino had a shot at redemption against Mexico in the Gold Cup final, but once again, his squad of largely MLS players could not get the job done. The USMNT settled for a runner-up medal after losing 2–1 at NRG Stadium.

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Amanda Langell
AMANDA LANGELL

Amanda Langell is a writer and editor for SI FC. Born and raised in New York City, her first loves were the Yankees, the Rangers and Broadway before Real Madrid took over her life. Had it not been for her brother’s obsession with Cristiano Ronaldo, she would have never lived through so many magical Champions League nights 3,600 miles away from the Bernabéu. When she’s not consumed by Spanish and European soccer, she’s traveling, reading or losing her voice at a concert.

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