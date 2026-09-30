USMNT Player Ratings vs. Chile: Sebastian Berhalter Is Captain Material in Dramatic Win

The U.S. men’s national team grabbed a second win in as many games in the September–October international window with a dramatic 4–2 victory over Chile on Tuesday in St. Louis.

Chile entered Energizer Park off two red cards and a 1–0 loss to Canada to open the window, and it brought the same intensity into the USMNT matchup, with chippy play headlining the night and forcing a slow start.

Despite both sides struggling to find their footing early, the USMNT struck first with a well-worked team goal struck from Sebastian Berhalter's foot in the 37th minute, marking his second goal in as many games. Before halftime, Chile’s Felipe Faúndez had found the back of the net to level things, scoring off a goal-line scramble after Chris Brady failed to clear a corner kick.

While the sides entered the interval level, it was all Stars and Stripes in the second half, seeing electrifying performances from Julian Hall, a headed goal from Chris Richards, and Mathis Albert’s first international goal. Albert’s stoppage-time finish not only sealed the win, but also made him the youngest goalscorer in USMNT history at 17 years, 131 days old.

With two wins secured, the USMNT will be hunting for another. Mauricio Pochettino’s men face Mexico on Saturday, before closing the four-game set with a clash with Jesse Marsch’s Canada on Tuesday.

One Thing We Can’t Ignore

Chris Brady had a performance to forget in the first half. | Tim Vizer/Getty Images

The USMNT’s goalkeeping situation is extremely poor, and there’s little hope of massive improvements in the near future. This camp has already seen performances from all four goalkeepers called in, and none have dazzled.

Although he made five saves in the first half of Tuesday’s game, Chris Brady struggled at times with balls whipped into the box and his general positioning. In the second half, Brian Schwake failed to find his footing as Maximiliano Gutiérrez found the back of the net.

Matt Freese, meanwhile, has continued to see his play decline in recent months since the World Cup and doesn’t seem to be the solution for 2030. Is Diego Kochen the path forward? The 20-year-old was alright in a half against Peru, but he is no surefire solution either. It’s dire times between the sticks for the Stars and Stripes.

USMNT Player Ratings vs. Chile (4-2-3-1)

Mathis Albert made history on Tuesday. | Taylor Banner/USSF/Getty Images

*Ratings provided by FotMob*

GK: Chris Brady—7.6: Brady’s failures to claim crosses or clear corner kicks stood out and made him at least partially responsible for the first Chilean goal. The USMNT goalkeeping ranks aren’t great right now, so he’ll keep getting chances—but this was a night to forget.

RB: Frankie Westfield—6.3: The Philadelphia Union wingback was lucky to have Sergiño Dest in front of him to offer defensive cover. It wasn’t a performance he’ll want to remember, even if 62 minutes in a USMNT kit will be a standout point in his career.

CB: Neil Pierre—6.6:The towering center back is one of the most enticing options for the USMNT moving forward, but it’s clear he still has plenty of developing to do before he can be considered a bona fide starter.

CB: Miles Robinson—6.6: The FC Cincinnati veteran failed to impress, and his time with the USMNT might be coming to an end.

LB: Antonee Robinson—7.4: Tasked with a challenging winger in Dario Osorio, the Fulham man held his own down the USMNT’s left side.

CDM: Brooklyn Raines—7.3: The New England Revolution man brought intense energy throughout the night, even if he couldn’t work out many combinations with Sebastian Berhalter.

CDM: Sebastian Berhalter—8.8: With Tim Ream announcing his retirement before the game, Sebastian Berhalter stepped up with a second goal in as many games and then served up a corner kick assist for Chris Richards. He’s been a constant piece of the team since his breakout performance against Uruguay last November. Should he be the new captain?

RM: Sergiño Dest—7.6: Still adjusting to the more offensive role that Pochettino desires, Dest’s contributions to drive the ball forward on Sebastian Berhalter’s opening goal showed his progress in the position.

CM: Gio Reyna—8.5: Needing a big camp to lock down his role moving forward, Reyna impressed with an assist and threatened throughout, creating a game-high five chances.

LM: Adri Mehmeti—6.2: Making his first start with the USMNT, Mehmeti struggled to find his footing in the first half, but ended the night with 35 successful passes and a strong experience for the future.

ST: Julian Hall—8.2: The Red Bull New York youngster was one of the few bright spots in the USMNT’s attack, with a tidy headed finish for his second goal in as many games with the senior side.

SUB: Brian Schwake (46’ for Brady) —6.4: Schwake didn’t have too much work to do, and could’ve been much better on the one goal allowed.

SUB: Alex Freeman (62’ for Westfield) —6.9: The Villarreal man’s energy was a big boost in the USMNT’s late push and shutdown effort.

SUB: Tyler Adams (62’ for Mehmeti) —6.4: A veteran within the youthful group, Adams was caught in late scuffles between the two sides.

SUB: Auston Trusty (63’ for Pierre) —7.4: With two chances created and an assist, it was one of Trusty’s most productive attacking shifts with the USMNT.

SUB: Chris Richards (63’ for Robinson) —7.9: Sebastian Berhalter's corner kicks and free kicks to the aerially-dominant Chris Richards aren’t getting old anytime soon.

SUB: Malik Tillman (63’ for Dest) —6.7: Tillman wasn’t able to provide much influence off the bench.

SUB: Damion Downs (70’ for Reyna) —6.1: The new St. Louis CITY SC man didn’t look very comfortable coming in late.

SUB: Mathis Albert (71’ for Hall) —7.3: The Borussia Dortmund attacker became the youngest goalscorer in USMNT history at 17 years, 131 days.

SUB: Cavan Sullivan (83’ for Berhalter) —6.5: Fresh off his 17th birthday, Sullivan brought a late intensity to Tuesday’s final moments.

Subs not used: Matt Freese (GK), George Campbell, Yunus Musah, Zavier Gozo, Justin Ellis, Peyton Miller.

What the Ratings Tell Us

Julian Hall has two goals in as many USMNT caps. | Taylor Banner/USSF/Getty Images

Sebastian Berhalter has been a key contributor to the team over the last year. With two goals and an assist in the last two games, is he captain material ?

? Chris Richards remains the best set-piece target, even on a night where 6'5" Pierre saw more minutes.

even on a night where 6'5" Pierre saw more minutes. Julian Hall is a more composed finisher than many of the USMNT attackers. He might just be second on the depth chart, if he can keep this form up for the rest of 2026 on the international and MLS stage.

The Numbers That Explain the USMNT’s Triumph

17 years and 131 days. That is the new record for the youngest USMNT goalscorer , set by Mathis Albert.

, set by Mathis Albert. One goal on five corner kicks. The USMNT can be efficient from set pieces with Berhalter on the ball. On the flip side, the USMNT need to concede less corner kicks, giving up 13. The seven in the first half was the most conceded since the 2014 World Cup.

Statistic USMNT Chile Possession 58% 42% Total Shots 18 17 Shots on Target 9 8 Big Chances 5 2 Pass Accuracy 85% 78% Fouls Committed 12 10 Corners 5 13