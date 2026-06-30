USMNT Predicted Lineup vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina: World Cup Round of 32

Some had wondered just how feverish the USMNT’s support would be at a home World Cup, but Mauricio Pochettino’s swashbuckling Stars and Stripes have captured the nation.

The Argentinian manager had the luxury of resting key players for the final group outing against Türkiye, with victories over Paraguay and Australia ensuring the USMNT topped Group D with a matchday to spare.

And Pochettino’s team has won handsomely, too, performing with the conviction and swagger of a unit capable of making history this summer. Its impressive performances have allowed a nation to dream, to the point where plenty are demanding a simple passage into the round of 16.

Bosnia & Herzegovina, though, will relish its role as potential party poopers in Santa Clara.

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GK: Matt Freese—Matt Turner didn’t exactly put any pressure on Freese against Türkiye, conceding three goals. Freese has struggled for clean sheets as the USMNT’s No. 1, but it’s been a relatively quiet tournament for him so far.

RB: Alex Freeman—The versatile Villarreal fullback got himself on the scoresheet in the Matchday 2 victory over Australia, and he’ll return to the right flank on Wednesday. Freeman will get up and down, hoping to combine effectively with the dynamic Sergiño Dest.

CB: Chris Richards—Pochettino had been sweating over the fitness of Richards, his star center back, entering the World Cup, but the Crystal Palace defender, who tore two ankle ligaments in May, hasn’t looked off the pace since returning to the fold.

CB: Tim Ream—The veteran Ream has been a steady presence alongside Richards, and is yet to be caught out in Pochettino’s high-octane system that surrenders space in behind.

LB: Antonee Robinson—Robinson is back playing alongside Ream, having broken through at Fulham while the 38-year-old was still doing his thing at Craven Cottage. Robinson, like Freeman down the right, offers a distinct attacking threat but is sturdy enough defensively.

CM: Tyler Adams—The USMNT’s lynchpin offers the necessary stability in midfield, and his influence was missed against Türkiye last time out. Adams, well-rested, is a guarantee to return to the engine room.

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CM: Malik Tillman—Tillman is somewhat of an X-factor for the USMNT, with Ream labelling the 24-year-old an “animal” after the 2–0 win over Australia. He can operate as a silky playmaker, but Tillmann’s effort without the ball has taken many aback this summer.

RW: Sergiño Dest—The converted full back has been let loose at this World Cup, functioning as an auxiliary winger down the right-hand side. Dest is blessed with an abundance of pace and is more than useful in one-on-one situations.

AM: Weston McKennie—The tireless McKennie may be the only player to retain his place from the USMNT defeat. The Juventus midfielder can do it all, with Pochettino utilizing him deeper last time out.

LW: Christian Pulisic—America’s soccer hero played a peripheral role in the group stage due to a calf injury, which should encourage Pochettino and USMNT supporters. Pulisic earned minutes off the bench against Türkiye, and he’s expected to be close to 100% for Wednesday’s clash.

ST: Folarin Balogun—Balogun is dreaming of the Golden Boot, but Pochettino prioritized his fitness on Matchday 3. The Monaco striker is aiming to become just the third USMNT player to score at least three times at a single World Cup, having struck twice in the rout of Germany slayer Paraguay.

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