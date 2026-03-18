USMNT’s Mauricio Pochettino Speaks on Christian Pulisic’s Worrying Goal Drought

U.S. men’s national team manager Mauricio Pochettino is “happy” with the way Christian Pulisic is performing for AC Milan despite the American winger’s steep decline in production.

Pulisic’s blistering start to 2025–26 is nothing more than a distant memory. The 27-year-old has now gone 11 consecutive games without finding the back of the net. In fact, he has not even registered a goal contribution in 2026.

With the 2026 World Cup swiftly approaching, concern is mounting over Pulisic’s drought—but not for Pochettino.

“Christian is playing and of course he's not scoring, but for me, it’s not only to score goals,” Pochettino said on Tuesday after naming his USMNT roster for the March international break.

“For me, I am happy with him in the way that he’s performing ... and the time that he’s playing. And of course, I think it’s a great opportunity for him to join us and of course to perform with us and to try to help him to arrive in the best condition to be in a good position to be selected also for the last roster.”

Pulisic’s Chance to Rediscover His Form Comes Against Two Goliaths

Christian Pulisic has not found the back of the net in 2026. | Robin Alam/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Things are not clicking for Pulisic at the club level in the new year, but one impressive outing with the Stars and Stripes could change the narrative surrounding the team’s captain, especially if it comes against Belgium or Portugal.

The USMNT is set to take on the two European powerhouses as part of its 2026 World Cup preparations during the March window. Pochettino’s men will be desperate to show they can compete with two teams in the top 10 of FIFA’s world rankings after notable struggles against Concacaf and CONMEBOL opposition in their last three tournaments.

It goes without saying that the Stars and Stripes need their best player to show up against the likes of Belgium and Portugal to make for a competitive match. One dazzling display from Pulisic on the international stage will be enough for American fans to turn a blind eye to his recent struggles for the Rossoneri.

If the forward fails to impress, the noise surrounding his worrying form will only get louder as the World Cup gets closer. The USMNT hopes to make a dream run on home soil this summer, but it will only go as far as Pulisic goes.

Pochettino No Longer Harping on Club Form

Gio Reyna returned to the USMNT in style during the November window. | Mark Smith/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images

Pulisic is always going to have a spot on the USMNT, regardless of his club form. But other stars who have underwhelmed at the domestic level are also being given unexpected opportunities to prove their worth ahead of the World Cup.

Pochettino turned heads when Gio Reyna earned a spot on his 27-player roster. The 23-year-old has made only two appearances for Borussia Mönchengladbach in the last three months, logging just 26 minutes. Yet it was seemingly enough to get a call up to the national team.

“That is a very talented player,” Pochettino said of Reyna. “And we know how he can add to the national team ... And he is capable to perform with us. Again, I think we really know that he’s a very special talent and very special player. And I think to give the possibility, even if it’s not playing too much in his club, it can be very useful for us.”

Reyna impressed in the November international break, recording a goal and an assist in two appearances against Paraguay and Uruguay. Although it’s hard to imagine the American playing a large role at the World Cup, it no longer looks like an impossibility given Pochettino’s newfound trust for the inconsistent talent.

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