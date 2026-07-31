USMNT Star Adds to Growing List Swapping MLS for EFL Championship

U.S. men’s national team fans will be keeping a close eye on Middlesbrough in the EFL Championship in the upcoming season, as depth winger and fullback Max Arfsten is reportedly finalizing a move from Columbus Crew to the English second-tier club after an impressive 3.5 MLS seasons.

The Athletic reports that the 25-year-old is set to join former Crew teammate Aidan Morris, who has been with Middlesbrough since 2024, as well as 2026 World Cup teammate Sebastian Berhalter, who recently finalized a $2 million move from Vancouver Whitecaps to the Teessiders.

Arfsten’s move dwarfs Berhalter’s fee, despite the wide player playing a less pivotal role with the USMNT at the 2026 World Cup. The English side is set to pay $7.5 million for his talents, bringing him overseas despite his MLS deal lasting through 2027, compared to the $2 million fee paid for Berhalter, whose deal was set to expire at the end of the 2026 MLS Cup playoffs.

Is Arfsten Ready to Move to Europe?

Max Arfsten recently played in the 2026 MLS All-Star Game. | Omar Vega/Getty Images

Fresh off competing in the 2026 MLS All-Star Game, Arfsten’s imminent move comes after nearly a year of rumors linking him with European teams. He rose to a prominent role within the USMNT’s depth through the 2025 Concacaf Nations League and Gold Cup, before earning a spot on the 26-man World Cup squad.

While he played just one minute at the World Cup in the round of 16 loss to Belgium, his level has stood out in other international showings, as well as in MLS. At the same time, he is able to shift between playing a winger, midfielder, fullback or wingback role, largely down the left flank.

By joining the second tier in England, which some pundits rank at a similar level to MLS, he sets himself up to battle for a chance at the Premier League or other European challenges.

A former standout with UC Davis in NCAA soccer, Arfsten has 21 caps for the USMNT and has scored five goals with six assists in 18 appearances for the Crew across all competitions this season. He was also a key part of the Wilfried Nancy-managed teams that won the 2023 MLS Cup, 2024 Leagues Cup and made a run to the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup Final.

Middlesbrough Betting on MLS in Premier League Promotion Bid

Max Arfsten (left) links up with Sebastian Berhalter (right) in England. | Emma Ottosen/ISI Photos/Getty Images

After missing out on Premier League promotion with a 1–0 loss to Hull City in the 2025-26 EFL Championship Playoff final in May, Middlesbrough have lofty dreams of promotion from the second tier this season for the first time in a decade and have turned to MLS talents to reach that point.

Having had a bid rejected for Arfsten last summer, the club shelled out significant cash to bring him in for this season and, given his midseason fitness, he is likely to start with an important role. At the same time, Berhalter comes in as a tenacious midfielder, with a penchant for recoveries, long shots and pinpoint deliveries.

The MLS haul has been significant for Middlesbrough in the efforts to build towards promotion, with not only the three USMNT-capped talents now set for the roster, but also former Charlotte FC center back Adilson Malanda and former Charlotte FC midfielder Riley McGree in the squad, although McGree never made an MLS appearance.

Middlesbrough are set to begin the 2026-27 campaign against Wrexham on Aug. 7. Meanwhile, Columbus forge ahead through the second half of the 2026 MLS season riding a wave of three wins in the last four games, and with hopes of advancing beyond their U.S. Open Cup semifinal clash against Antoine Griezmann’s Orlando City on Sept. 14.

READ THE LATEST USMNT NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC