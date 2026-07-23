USMNT World Cup Star ‘Finalizing’ Major Move to England, Leaving MLS Behind

U.S. men’s national team midfielder Sebastian Berhalter is reportedly finalizing a transfer from the Vancouver Whitecaps to EFL Championship side Middlesbrough after an impressive World Cup.

The 25-year-old, who is the son of former USMNT manager Gregg Berhalter, is out of contract with the Whitecaps at the end of the 2026 MLS season. Instead of renewing his stay in Canada, Berhalter is taking his talents across the Atlantic.

The Athletic report Middlesbrough will pay a fee in the region of $2 million to bring Berhalter to North Yorkshire this summer instead of waiting for the player’s contract to expire. Up to 10 clubs were circling the MLS standout, but he is ultimately set to follow fellow American midfielder Aidan Morris to the Riverside Stadium.

The transfer comes after Berhalter’s run with the USMNT this summer. The midfielder featured in all five of the Stars and Stripes’ matches at the 2026 World Cup, and bagged a goal and an assist in the one game he started against Türkiye.

Is Berhalter Ready to Take the Next Step?

Sebastian Berhalter bagged a goal and an assist at the 2026 World Cup. | Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Although Berhalter is joining England’s second tier, he’s still making a large leap from Major League Soccer to Europe. The Championship is more competitive than MLS but can be a springboard to a bigger move in the future—if the player rises to the occasion. For context, England’s Morgan Rogers made his name with Middlesbrough in 2023 and 2024, and is now joining Chelsea for $156 million.

Berhalter, though, is no stranger to delivering under pressure. The 25-year-old cemented his place as one of the best midfielders in MLS last season, recording eight goals and 13 assists in the Whitecaps’ run to the MLS Cup final, where they fell short against Inter Miami.

This season, Berhalter picked up right where he left off. He already has seven goals and four assists to his name in 18 appearances and is a large reason why the Whitecaps top the Western Conference standings.

Only time will tell if Berhalter’s talent is enough to hang with the best of the best in the Championship, but he is joining a strong side that will help further his development. Middlesbrough finished fifth in the table last season and (eventually) made it to the Championship playoff final, where they suffered a 1–0 defeat to Hull City.

The club will once again have the lofty goal of securing promotion to the Premier League, and Berhalter can no doubt help.

A Damning USMNT Trend for Berhalter

Mauricio Pochettino trusted eight players from MLS at the 2026 World Cup. | Sarah Stier/FIFA/Getty Images

Berhalter is set to join a contingent of American players in the Championship. Along with Morris, the likes of Patrick Agyemang, Haji Wright, Damion Downs and George Campbell all play in England’s second tier. Josh Sargent also spent five years with Norwich City before moving to Toronto FC.

Yet of all those players, only Wright was called up to Mauricio Pochettino’s World Cup squad, and the striker logged just two minutes for the USMNT in this summer’s showpiece event.

Meanwhile, Pochettino selected eight players from MLS to represent the host nation on the world stage.

Berhalter is taking a massive risk leaving behind a league where he’s thriving for a greater challenge that has hindered fellow Americans’ progress with the national team.

READ THE LATEST USMNT NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC