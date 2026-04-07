USMNT Star Reaches Career Best Just Weeks From 2026 World Cup

The U.S. men’s national team kicks off World Cup play in just 10 weeks, and star midfielder Weston McKennie seems to be peaking at the perfect time.

The 27-year-old shined in Juventus’s 2–0 win over Genoa in Serie A play on Monday, earning Man of the Match after scoring the second goal for his side.

McKennie first ignited a rapid counterattack in the 17th minute before eventually rocketing the ball first-time into the net off a cross inside the box, bringing his Serie A total to five goals this season, which ties a career-best he set in the 2020–21 season. The star still has seven games left of Serie A action to beat that record.



Weston McKennie is the Panini Player of the Match! 🏆#JuveGenoa pic.twitter.com/lT9Hqlvw6a — Lega Serie A (@SerieA_EN) April 6, 2026

The goal marked McKennie’s ninth across all competitions this season, which includes four in UEFA Champions League play.

“An important victory,” McKennie said in Italian on Juventus’s social media post-game. “Thanks for the support. Forza Juve as always.”

What Does This Mean for USMNT?

Weston McKennie scored against Belgium in the March friendlies. | Omar Vega/USSF/Getty Images

McKennie, expected to be a key starter for the Stars and Stripes this summer, continued to dominate the final third throughout Monday’s match, missing two more chances to add to his tally.

USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino recently praised McKennie’s skillset, versatility and work rate.

“It’s true that Juventus is Weston McKennie plus 10 players,” Pochettino said last month. “We’re happy for that because that means that he’s an important player for Juventus. Another thing that I celebrate is that he can play in every single place ... he’s playing and he’s playing in different positions. It’s good for him and it’s good for us.”

McKennie’s attacking prowess comes directly on the heels of a quiet offensive outing for the USMNT in the March international window, outscored 7–2 across two friendlies against Belgium and Portugal. Although McKennie found the net against Belgium, with a similar right-footed first-time strike, the Juventus star was silenced in U.S.’s 2–0 loss to Portugal.

The USMNT is in need of an offensive surge, especially in light of star forward Christian Pulisic’s continued goal drought and Monday’s unfortunate injury news for World Cup hopeful, Patrick Agyemang. The striker, who has scored six goals in just 13 appearances for the USMNT, suffered an Achilles tendon injury in Derby County’s match, ruling him out for any World Cup play.

The USMNT returns to action in late May for final tune-up friendlies against Senegal and Germany, during which Pochettino hopes to use his final World Cup roster.

The Stars and Stripes kick off World Cup play in Group D on June 12 against Paraguay, before facing Australia on June 19 and Türkiye on June 25, with all three matches on American soil.

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