Mauricio Pochettino Loses USMNT World Cup Option to Serious Injury

Patrick Agyemang’s hopes of representing the U.S. men’s national team at the 2026 World Cup are over following confirmation that he’s suffered a serious Achilles tendon injury.

The 25-year-old played in both of the USMNT’s March friendlies—defeats against Belgium and Portugal—and looked likely to contend for a place on Mauricio Pochettino’s roster. But after being stretchered off during club side Derby County’s 2–0 win over Stoke City in the English Championship, it’s been confirmed that he won’t be fit in time for this summer’s World Cup.

The club can confirm Patrick Agyemang suffered a serious Achilles tendon injury during the first half of the Sky Bet Championship fixture against Stoke City.



We're all with you, Pat. 🖤 — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) April 7, 2026

“Patrick will be undergoing a further assessment of the injury later today,” a Derby statement read. “The club will provide Patrick with the highest level of medical care and rehabilitation throughout his recovery.

“Everyone at Derby County is fully behind Patrick at this difficult time and will continue to support him every step of the way. As a result of this injury, Patrick will unfortunately miss this summer’s FIFA World Cup. At this stage it would be wrong to put a timeline on his recovery.”

Pochettino’s Other Options

Folarin Balogun is the top striker option for the USMNT. | Shaun Clark/ISI Photos/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The USMNT is in a fortunate position in that Agyemang is not a regular starter in the team, but he’s proven to be a difference maker at times, for Charlotte FC when he was competing in MLS, and for Derby in the Championship—10 goals and three assists this season represent a decent return for Agyemang’s first year across the pond.

Folarin Balogun is likely a lock as the USMNT’s starting striker, and it’d be hard to look past Ricardo Pepi as a supplementary option given his strong international record and impressive numbers for Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven. Agyemang’s absence likely clears the path for Haji Wright to be included, though the 28-year-old may feel he’s done more than enough to secure his place on the team.

In fact, Wright boasts 16 goals in 34 Championship appearances for leaders Coventry City—comfortably a better return than Agyemang’s and for a team that is leading the charge for promotion to the Premier League.

His goal exploits match the number he scored in his first year at the club, with his tally only dipping to 12 goals in the 2024–25 campaign because of injuries.

Wright also has World Cup experience to call upon, having been part of the USMNT side that reached the round of 16 in the 2022 edition. He scored just his second international goal in the eventual 3–1 defeat to the Netherlands, and has gone on to register five more to bring his total to seven from 20 appearances.

READ THE LATEST USMNT NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC