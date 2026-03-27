USMNT Star Tim Weah Flaunts First-Rate Talents on the Field and at the Piano

U.S. men’s national team star Tim Weah is gearing up for Saturday’s friendly against Belgium, likely in preparation for his second career World Cup in the Stars and Stripes this summer.

As if being a world-class soccer player on the sport’s grandest stage isn’t enough of a claim to fame, the 26-year-old is also a talented musician and songwriter with dreams of transitioning into the music business once he hangs up his boots.

Weah recently showed off his New Balance Furon v8 pink soccer cleats in an ad campaign this week; however, the star wasn’t featured kicking the ball around. Instead, Weah was seated in a formal suit at a grand piano in the center of the pitch, pressing his cleated feet against the pedals while he played a flawless tune.

Tim Weah, the Artist

Music was prominent in Weah’s early life, filling every room of his childhood home. He grew up in Brooklyn, N.Y. with his Liberian father—soccer legend and 1995 Ballon d’Or winner George Weah—and his Jamaican mother, Clar.

“My love of music came from my Jamaican-Liberian background,” Weah told Sports Illustrated. “And just growing up in New York too, it’s a melting pot of cultures and different styles of music, whether that’s salsa, bachata, reggae or Afrobeats. It’s all pretty much my culture. It’s something I grew up on.”

Weah’s love for music only grew from there and now plays an active role in his life off the pitch.

“In middle school, I had the opportunity to play the violin and be in my first band. That was pretty much it,” Weah added. “Music has been a part of me my whole life, and now I have the pleasure of songwriting with my best friend (Fleetzy), who is a full-time artist, so it’s fun. It’s always been a part of me.”

With French artist Fleetzy, Weah explores his creativity and R&B style. Apparently, Weah is also a pretty good singer too, with nearly all of his former Juventus teammates voting him as the team’s best singer last year.

Although mostly an off-the-pitch pursuit, Weah does try to weave music into his life as a soccer player.

“I try to use it when I’m on the field too,” he said. “It fits my vibe. It fits my energy, and it gets me going before games.”

Tim Weah, the Soccer Star

Tim Weah is likely to be on the 2026 World Cup roster. | IMAGO/Agencia-MexSport

Weah has made 47 appearances for the USMNT since his senior debut in March 2018 at 18 years old, when he became the first player born in 2000 to play for the squad. Since then, he has notched seven goals and five assists for the Stars and Stripes.

He was a key player in the USMNT’s run to the round of 16 in the 2022 Qatar World Cup, scoring the U.S.’s first goal of the tournament in a 1–1 draw with Wales.



Weah recently joined Olympique de Marseille in Ligue 1 in July, on a one-year loan deal from Juventus, where he played the last two seasons. He has made 22 starts for Marseille, rejoining France’s top flight after winning back-to-back Ligue 1 titles with Paris Saint-Germain in 2017–2018 and 2018–2019 and another one with Lille in 2020–21.

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