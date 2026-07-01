USMNT vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina—World Cup: Live Score and Match Stats
The United States had been flying on home soil at the 2026 World Cup with two impressive wins from its opening group matches, but a disappointing defeat to Türkiye in its final outing has slightly dented confidence heading into its Round of 32 clash with Bosnia and Herzegovina.
History still favors Mauricio Pochettino’s side. The teams have met three times before, with the USMNT winning twice—including the most recent meeting in 2021—and the other ending in a draw.
Even with the setback against Türkiye, the United States has been stronger statistically this summer: eight goals to Bosnia’s five, 5.24 xG to 1.83, an average of 54% possession compared to Bosnia’s 34%, and more than 2,000 kilometers extra covered across the group stage.
The expectation is for the United States to control possession, while Bosnia sits deep and looks to frustrate it.
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Amanda Langell is a Sports Illustrated FC freelance writer and editor. Born and raised in New York City, her first loves were the Yankees, the Rangers and Broadway before Real Madrid took over her life. Had it not been for her brother’s obsession with Cristiano Ronaldo, she would have never lived through so many magical Champions League nights 3,600 miles away from the Bernabéu. When she’s not consumed by Spanish and European soccer, she’s traveling, reading or losing her voice at a concert.Follow AmandaLangell