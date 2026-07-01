USMNT vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina—World Cup: Live Score and Match Stats

The United States had been flying on home soil at the 2026 World Cup with two impressive wins from its opening group matches, but a disappointing defeat to Türkiye in its final outing has slightly dented confidence heading into its Round of 32 clash with Bosnia and Herzegovina.

History still favors Mauricio Pochettino’s side. The teams have met three times before, with the USMNT winning twice—including the most recent meeting in 2021—and the other ending in a draw.

Even with the setback against Türkiye, the United States has been stronger statistically this summer: eight goals to Bosnia’s five, 5.24 xG to 1.83, an average of 54% possession compared to Bosnia’s 34%, and more than 2,000 kilometers extra covered across the group stage.

The expectation is for the United States to control possession, while Bosnia sits deep and looks to frustrate it.

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