USMNT vs. Paraguay—World Cup: Live Score and Match Stats

The United States and Paraguay share a long history on the international stage, with meetings dating back to the inaugural World Cup in 1930, when the U.S. came out on top in a 3–0 victory. Since then, the 2026 hosts have generally held the upper hand in the fixture.

The most recent game between the two—a November friendly that ended 2–1 to the USMNT—will see Paraguay out for revenge, and they can take confidence from a strong performance in CONMEBOL qualifying. Finishing level on points with Brazil, Colombia, and Uruguay, Paraguay have since defeated Mexico, Greece and Nicaragua in friendlies.

USMNT, meanwhile, has stumbled at the wrong moment, suffering defeats to Germany, Belgium, and Portugal in recent months—though an impressive 3–2 win over reigning Africa Cup of Nations champions Senegal offers some encouragement.

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