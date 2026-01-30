USMNT Weekend Spotlight: Alex Freeman’s Chance to Make an Impact

The transfer window has been a formative one for U.S. men's national team players and manager Mauricio Pochettino has played a major role—stepping to the forefront to speak with athletes, despite often leaving a communication void outside of international windows.

It was a massive week in particular for 21-year-old fullback Alex Freeman. He sealed a move from Orlando City to Spanish side Villarreal for a fee reportedly approaching $7 million, having consulted with Pochettino on the impact leaving MLS may have on his USMNT future and World Cup hopes.

“I am not worried,” Pochettino said of the transfer, with both parties deciding it was a gamble worth taking. “I am not concerned about if some players are going to move in that transfer window because always, what I expect [is] the best thing and for sure, always for me it's important that the player feel happy, feel comfortable.

“If that happens, it is because they want to improve, they want to grow and I think it's an amazing challenge that we need to support and help and to adapt in the best possible way.”

Versatile, potent, elegant, young, brave and quick.



A new model that fits Villarreal perfectly: Alex Freeman.



pic.twitter.com/fc45bR9F2O — Villarreal CF English (@VillarrealCFen) January 29, 2026

A fullback and wingback that has exploded into life through the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup and recent friendlies , Freeman has been an electric presence in MLS, earning 2025 MLS Young Player of the Year honors after six goals and 42 key passes.

By signing with Villarreal, he becomes their third former MLS player, joining Canadians Tani Oluwasyi and Tajon Buchanan, who respectively played for Minnesota United and New England Revolution.

It will take some time for Freeman to establish himself in Spain, but he could see his first European minutes as Villarreal look to close the gap on third-place Atlético Madrid by beating Osasuna.

How to Watch Freeman’s Villarreal Debut

Match Date, KO Time: Saturday, Jan. 31—10:15 a.m. ET / 7:15 a.m. PT

Saturday, Jan. 31—10:15 a.m. ET / 7:15 a.m. PT Channel: ESPN Select, FuboTV

Yunus Musah Aims for Continued Rise

Yunus Musah has started to enjoy a more regular role with Atalanta this month. | Andrea Martini/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Another player trending towards the main USMNT picture is Atalanta midfielder Yunus Musah. For the first time in several weeks, the USMNT official X account listed Musah among its players of the week, bringing him back to the forefront of public focus.

The 23-year-old played 52 minutes in a Champions League defeat to Union Saint-Gilloise midweek, but has now played at least 20 minutes in eight of the last 10 matches, showing significantly more involvement than before the calendar flipped to 2026.

While he has yet to find a goal contribution in a more advanced role, playing against high-flying Como will provide a real test of where he’s currently at.

How to Watch Musah Play for Atalanta

Match Date, KO Time: Sunday, Feb. 1—9:00 a.m. ET, 6:00 a.m. PT

Sunday, Feb. 1—9:00 a.m. ET, 6:00 a.m. PT Channel: Paramount+, DAZN

Weston McKennie Continues in New Role

Weston McKennie is playing a versatile role with Juventus. | Fabrizio Carabelli/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

Weston McKennie is playing some of the best soccer of his career and was even touted as a “perfect striker” by his manager last week.

The 27-year-old has turned around talk of a Juventus exit, impressing for Luciano Spalletti in multiple positions, and rounded out the month of January with three goals across Serie A and Champions League action.

This weekend, Juve can sneak into the top four—enough to earn Champions League qualfication for next season—and McKennie could again be up front to take on Parma, who feature U.S. Soccer Young Player of the Year, Benjamin Cremaschi.

McKennie’s performance, and potential coffee-drinking celebrations with Jonathan David and Kenan Yıldız, will be front and center for Pochettino this Sunday.

How to Watch McKennie Play for Juventus

Match Date, KO Time: Sunday, Feb. 1—2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT

Sunday, Feb. 1—2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT Channel: Paramount+, DAZN

READ THE LATEST USMNT NEWS, REACTION AND ANALYSIS