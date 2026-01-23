USMNT Weekend Spotlight: Cardoso Seeks Continued Rise With Atletico Madrid

The first month of the new year is already in its penultimate week and 2026 has been formative for some U.S. men's national team players, with many getting more significant roles with their clubs through midseason.

Many of the top American players in Europe will play two games this week after starring both in midweek action in the English Championship, as well as in the Champions League and Europa League, before taking center stage this weekend. Such an action-packed schedule leaves managers keen to rotate, leaving more opportunities for fringe stars looking for a breakout.

One of the best potential tests for USMNT stars would have been 18-year-old Augsburg center back Noahkai Banks going up against the high-flying Bayern Munich, but unfortunately for Stars and Stripe boss Mauricio Pochettino, the young defender is suspended for the clash.

Here’s Sports Illustrated’s look at who will look to turn heads in this weekend's action.

Patrick Agyemang

Patrick Agyemang has found his form with Derby County. | Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Fixture: Derby County vs . West Bromwich Albion

Derby County vs West Bromwich Albion Date and Time: Friday, Jan. 23 - 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT

Friday, Jan. 23 - 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT Channel: Paramount+

Former Charlotte FC striker Patrick Agyemang is playing some of his best soccer this January and is up to five goals in his last 12 games for Derby County, heading into Friday afternoon’s clash against a struggling West Bromwich Albion, led by former Minnesota United manager Eric Ramsay.

For Ramsay, it’s been a rough start. He has led West Brom to a 3–2 loss against Middlesbrough, featuring former Columbus Crew midfielder Aidan Morris, and followed it up with a midweek 5–0 defeat to Norwich City, who were led by a goal and an assist from another former MLS player, ex-Vancouver Whitecaps winger, Ali Ahmed.

With West Brom’s form and the luck of former MLS players against them, it’s shaping up to be a big Friday for Agyemang, who continues to push for a World Cup roster spot. Derby are also hoping to rise from 12th in the Championship table.

Yunus Musah

Musah has enjoyed a more regular role for Atalanta over the past month. | Timothy Rogers/Getty Images

Fixture: Atalanta vs. Parma

Atalanta vs. Parma Date and Time: Sunday, Jan. 25 - 9:00 a.m. ET / 6:00 a.m. PT

Sunday, Jan. 25 - 9:00 a.m. ET / 6:00 a.m. PT Channel: Paramount+, DAZN

If there’s one match in Italy that Pochettino will have on his television this week, it will be Yunus Musah’s Atalanta taking on Benjamin Cremaschi’s Parma. While neither has been regulars in 2025–26, Musah has turned a corner at his new club and is in position to play significant minutes this weekend after not featuring midweek in the Champions League action.

The 23-year-old midfielder, who is on loan from AC Milan, played 56 minutes in last week’s 1–1 draw with Pisa and was one of the better players on the pitch.

Musah’s World Cup hopes at this moment seem dire, but more consistent playing time and continued strong performances could see him brought back in for the March camp, which is likely to include a relatively large roster.

Outside of the eyes on Musah’s potential performance, it is a critical matchup for Atalanta, as they look to remain within striking distance of Como for the final European spots out of Serie A. Meanwhile, Cremaschi will hope to get some rare minutes with 13th-place Parma after winning the U.S. Soccer Young Player of the Year award.

Johnny Cardoso

Johnny Cardoso completed a perfect 17 of 17 passes in an appearance off the bench against Galatasaray in the Champions League. | Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Fixture: Atlético Madrid vs. Mallorca

Atlético Madrid vs. Mallorca Date and Time: Sunday, Jan. 25 - 8:00 a.m. ET / 5:00 a.m. PT

Sunday, Jan. 25 - 8:00 a.m. ET / 5:00 a.m. PT Channel: ESPN Select, ESPN Deportes Fubo TV

Not too long ago, it would have been hard to imagine a player on an elite club like Atlético Madrid not being a lock for a spot in USMNT’s World Cup roster. Yet Johnny Cardoso’s inconsistent role with the Spanish giants and the depth of the American midfield means there are no assurances for him next summer.

Luckily for the 24-year-old who arrived from Real Betis ahead of the 2025–26 season, more regular playing time is becoming a reality. In six of the last seven games, he has played at least 30 minutes. In Champions League action midweek, he impressed off the bench against Galatasaray, completing all 17 of his passes in a relatively disappointing 1–1 draw.

With manager Diego Simeone’s men sitting fourth in the table and taking on 15th-place Mallorca in La Liga action, expect some significant minutes for Cardoso as he hopes to push himself back to the top of the USMNT roster conversation.

Weston McKennie

Weston McKennie finds himself as a regular starter in Juventus' battle for the top tier in Serie A. | Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Fixture: Juventus vs. Napoli

Juventus vs. Napoli Date and Time: Sunday, Jan. 25 - 12:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 a.m. PT

Sunday, Jan. 25 - 12:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 a.m. PT Channel: Fubo TV, CBS Sports Golazo

There are battles all around the USMNT picture and while many are fighting for spots on the 26-man World Cup roster, the questions surrounding the best starting lineup for Pochettino are equally as pressing.

While Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie can be considered a “lock” for the squad, his best position and role under Pochettino has been in question over the last year, especially with a fluid managerial situation with the Bianconeri and his availability for international fixtures.

Recent form though, suggests he should be pencilled in to the USMNT's starting lineup, at least for March. Playing a versatile role under Luciano Spalletti with the Serie A giants, McKennie has five goals and two assists this season and has not gone three matches without a goal contribution in over two months.

After scoring in his third straight Champions League match midweek, he’ll be a central figure in a highly-touted Sunday clash between fifth-place Juventus and third-place Napoli, with both sides jockeying for Champions League berths at the top of the table.

READ THE LATEST USMNT NEWS, REACTION AND ANALYSIS