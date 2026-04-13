USMNT World Cup Hopeful Suffers Injury Setback, Club Provides Key Update

The U.S. men’s national team’s depth took a hit over the weekend, with left back John Tolkin now set to be sidelined for the “coming weeks,” just two months away from 2026 World Cup kickoff.

The 23-year-old—who competed for the Stars and Stripes in the 2024 Summer Olympic Games—suffered an inner knee ligament (medial collateral) injury in Holstein Kiel’s 2–1 win against Fortuna Düsseldorf in the 2. Bundesliga early into the game. In the seventh minute, Tolkin came off in tears after twisting his knee, replaced by Marko Ivezić for the remainder of the match.

While his side went on to pick up all three points, the club announced to X on Monday that the “23-year-old will not be available for the coming weeks” because the injury is “being treated conservatively,” adding: “We wish you a speedy recovery, dear John.”

The timeline and diagnoses do appear better than what Holstein Kiel manager Tim Walter had initially imagined, stating in a distraught post-match interview: “The scene looked really bad. [Tolkin] is a great footballer and also a kind-hearted person.” It is not an ACL tear, and he won’t need any surgery, according to The Athletic’s Seb Stafford-Bloor.

Although Tolkin was not in the USMNT’s March camp for losses in friendlies with global powerhouses Portugal and Belgium, he has remained in contention as a depth defensive option for USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino’s final World Cup roster.

This season, the former Red Bull New York defender has played 27 matches in the German second division, starting 26 and scoring a goal and recording two assists. After the weekend’s win, Holstein Kiel now sits 12th in the second division, two points above the relegation zone.

Pochettino’s Other Depth Options

John Tolkin has made 10 senior apperances for the USMNT. | Howard Smith/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images

With 26 spots available on the World Cup squad, Pochettino won’t be short of options at any position, and Tolkin’s inclusion would likely come as a third option at left back, either in a three-man or four-man backline.

March saw both Fulham’s Antonee Robinson and Columbus Crew’s Max Arfsten take up the left back role, a spot where Tolkin can comfortably fit in, having 10 caps with the senior team.

Should Pochettino require another left back aside from Robinson and Arfsten, he could opt for FC Köln’s Kristoffer Lund, Vancouver Whitecaps’ Tate Johnson or, for an additional right back, likely one of Borussia Mönchengladbach’s Joe Scally or the Philadelphia Union’s Nathan Harriel.

The USMNT boss is set to name his World Cup roster on May 26, ahead of final tune-up friendlies against Senegal and Germany and the U.S.’s June 12 World Cup opener against Paraguay in Los Angeles.

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