Every USMNT Player Competing in Europe in 2025–26

Not so long ago, American players in Europe were few and far between, with only the standout stars—Landon Donovan, Brian McBride and Clint Dempsey—plying their trade across the continent.

Now, however, with soccer in the U.S. growing rapidly and more talent than ever emerging, American players can be found almost everywhere in Europe, from the biggest clubs and top leagues to smaller divisions.

Here, we take a look at every current USMNT player plying their trade in Europe today.

Premier League

Brendan Aaronson (Leeds United)

Brenden Aaaronson is a Leeds regular. | IMAGO/Every Second Media

A product of the famed Philadelphia Union MLS Academy, Brenden Aaronson joined Leeds United in July 2022 and has since become one of the club’s key creative forces in the final third.

He has been representing the USMNT since 2020.

Tyler Adams (AFC Bournemouth)

Tyler Adams. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

A key part of the USMNT setup, Tyler Adams has earned over 50 caps for the national team and has been a regular fixture for Bournemouth since joining from Leeds United in 2023, with his performances even catching the eye of some of the Premier League’s bigger clubs.

Chris Richards (Crystal Palace)

Richards has been excellent for Palace. | Sebastian Frej/Getty Images

Part of the Crystal Palace team that won both the FA Cup and Community Shield in 2025, Chris Richards has been a stalwart in central defence for the Eagles since joining in 2022.

Previously with Bayern Munich, he scored the USMNT’s only goal in their 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup final defeat to Mexico.

Antonee Robinson (Fulham)

Antonee Robinson is a standout day for Fulham. | Shaun Brooks/CameraSport/Getty Images

Antonee Robinson joined Fulham from Wigan Athletic in 2020 and has since established himself as one of the Premier League’s standout left backs.

Born in Milton Keynes, England, but eligible to represent the United States through his father, Robinson made his first appearance for the USMNT back in 2018.

Serie A

Christian Pulisic (AC Milan)

Christian Pulisic has thrived in Serie A. | Image Photo Agency/Getty Images

The USMNT’s main man, Christian Pulisic, has gone from strength to strength since moving to AC Milan from Chelsea in 2023, where he dazzled at times but struggled for consistency.

He is widely regarded as the best American soccer player of all time.

Weston McKennie (Juventus)

Weston McKennie. | Image Photo Agency/Getty Images

A surprise signing for Juventus in 2021, Weston McKennie hasn’t always been a regular for the Old Lady—even spending a season on loan at Leeds United—but he has grown in prominence for the Italian club and signed a new long-term contract in Feb. 2026 to reinforce his status as a key player.

McKennie made his USMNT debut back in 2017, scoring in a friendly against Portugal, and has since been a regular fixture.

Yunus Musah (Atalanta)

Yunus Musah is on loan at Atalanta. | Image Photo Agency/Getty Images

On loan at Atalanta from AC Milan, Yunus Musah represented several of England’s youth teams before switching his allegiance to the United States—his country of birth—in 2020.

He won the U.S. Soccer Young Player of the Year award in 2022.

Benjamin Cremaschi (Parma)

Benjamin Cremaschi is on loan in Italy. | IMAGO

Benjamin Cremaschi is currently on loan at Serie A club Parma from Major League Soccer side Inter Miami, with the Italian club holding an option to buy at the end of the 2025–26 season.

Though eligible to represent Argentina, the midfielder has been playing for the USMNT since 2023.

Bundesliga

Malik Tillman (Bayer Leverkusen)

Malik Tillman has enjoyed a regular role with Bayer Leverkusen in 2025-26. | Joris Verwijst/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Malik Tillman joined Bayer Leverkusen from PSV Eindhoven in the summer of 2025 and has already established himself as a key player for the German side.

Born in Nuremberg, he represented both Germany and the United States at youth level, but ultimately committed his international future to the USMNT in 2022. There are high hopes for him.

Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Monchengladbach)

Gio Reyna now plays for Borussia Mönchengladbach. | Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Son of USMNT legend Claudio Reyna, Gio Reyna was once hailed as the next big thing during his formative years at Borussia Dortmund. However, a difficult few seasons with injuries, inconsistent form and a failed loan spell at Nottingham Forest saw his stock decline.

Still, he remains one of the most talented players on the USMNT roster and is gradually finding his feet again at Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Joe Scally (Borussia Monchengladbach)

Joe Scally also plays for Gladbach. | Christian Verheyen/Borussia Moenchengladbach/Getty Images

Reyna’s Gladbach teammate Joe Scally moved to the German side in 2021 from New York City FC and has established himself as a reliable full back for the club.

Scally was named in the USMNT’s 2022 World Cup squad but did not make an appearance at the tournament. He has since grown in prominence for the national team.

Damion Downs (Hamburger SV)

Damion Downs is loan in Germany. | IMAGO/Eibner

Currently on loan in the Bundesliga with Hamburger SV from English club Southampton, 6'4” striker Damion Downs made his USMNT debut just before the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup.

In the tournament’s quarterfinal against Costa Rica, he then scored the winning penalty in the shootout to send the USMNT through to the semifinals.

James Sands (St. Pauli)

Sands is contracted to New York City FC. | IMAGO/Claus Bergmann

Though contracted to New York City FC, James Sands has been sent out on loan several times—first to St. Louis City, then to Rangers in Scotland and most recently to St. Pauli in Germany.

He has been playing for the USMNT since 2021, albeit sparingly.

Ligue 1

Folarin Balogun (AS Monaco)

Folarin Balogun is sensational at his best. | Valery Hache/AFP/Getty Images

Former Arsenal youngster Folarin Balogun was signed by AS Monaco in 2023, though he has been in and out of the team due to injuries. The 2025–26 season, however, has been his best goalscoring campaign to date for the French club.

A USMNT regular since 2023, he is one of the nation’s biggest goal threats.

Mark McKenzie (Toulouse)

Mark McKenzie joined Toulouse in 2024. | IMAGO/PsnewZ

Mark McKenzie had been quietly doing the business in Europe with Genk for years before moving to Toulouse in 2024, where he has since stepped up his game to the next level as a regular for the French side.

McKenzie earned his first senior cap for the USMNT in 2020 and continues to be a regular today.

Tanner Tessmann (Lyon)

Tanner Tessmann has found a consistent role with Lyon through 2025-26. | Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

After first making a name for himself with Serie B club Venezia, midfielder Tanner Tessmann joined Lyon in 2024. He was named U.S. Soccer Young Male Player of the Year in 2024 and is expected to have a bright future with the national team.

Timothy Weah (Marseille)

Timothy Weah joined Marseille in 2025. | THOMAS COEX/AFP via Getty Images

Son of former Ballon d’Or winner George Weah, Timothy was eligible to represent France, Jamaica and Liberia through residency and his parents’ citizenships, but opted to represent the USMNT from a young age, starting with their U-15s right through to the senior team.

Now one of the more experienced players on the roster, he has been flying in France with Marseille since joining the club from Juventus in the summer of 2025.

La Liga

Alex Freeman (Villarreal)

Alex Freeman plays for Villarreal. | IMAGO/AOP.Press

Alex Freeman joined Spanish side Villarreal from Orlando City in January 2026, but the young full-back has since struggled for minutes—putting what looked like a certain starting role for the USMNT at the 2026 World Cup in jeopardy.

Johnny Cardoso (Atletico Madrid)

Johnny Cardoso is starting to settle in with more regular playing time at Atlético Madrid. | Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Johnny Cardoso has come into the limelight in recent years, first with Real Betis and now with Atlético Madrid, where he has been improving week by week under Diego Simeone’s management.

First called up by the USMNT in 2020, he now has over 20 caps for the national team.

Eredivisie

Sergino Dest (PSV Eindhoven)

Sergiño Dest is a regular for PSV. | Marcel van Dorst/EYE4images/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Formerly of Ajax, Barcelona and AC Milan, Sergiño Dest has finally secured a regular starting spot since joining PSV Eindhoven in 2023, playing a starring role in the club’s back-to-back Eredivisie triumphs in 2023–24 and 2024–25.

Born in the Netherlands, he has been representing the USMNT since 2019.

Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven)

Pepi could soon be on the move. | Kevin Senders/Marcel ter Bals/DeFodi Images/DeFodi/Getty Images

Like Dest, Ricardo Pepi was an integral member of PSV’s double-title winning team, with the striker regularly contributing goals both as a starter and off the bench.

He has found the net consistently for the USMNT since making his debut in 2020.

EFL Championship

Haji Wright (Coventry City)

Haji Wright is vying for the EFL Championship Golden Boot this season. | James Gill-Danehouse/Getty Images

Haji Wright was something of a nomad before joining Coventry City in 2023—playing for the likes of Schalke 04 in Germany, VVV-Venlo in the Netherlands, Sønderjyske in Denmark, and Antalyaspor in Turkey.

He has really come into his own, both for club and the USMNT, since settling in England.

Aidan Morris (Middlesbrough)

Aidan Morris has impressed in a midfield for Boro. | Tiego Grenho/MI News/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Former Columbus Crew star Aidan Morris joined Championship side Middlesbrough in 2024 for a reported fee of $4 million. Since then, he has not only been a regular for the club but has also firmly established himself in the USMNT setup.

Patrick Agyemang (Derby County)

Patrick Agyemang is thriving at Derby. | Mike Morese/MI News/NurPhoto/Getty Images

After a breakout season with Charlotte FC in 2024, Patrick Agyemang moved to England with Derby County in 2025, where he has since been finding the net regularly.

He was called up to the USMNT for the first time in 2025 and has also been scoring with impressive consistency.

Scottish Premiership

Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic)

Carter-Vickers has been with Celtic since 2021. | IMAGO/GEPA Images

Cameron Carter-Vickers—son of former NBA star Howard Carter—has been representing the USMNT since 2017 during his time at Tottenham, though he has been in and out of the squad since.

Domestically, he plays for Scottish Premiership heavyweights Celtic.

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