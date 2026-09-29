USWNT Roster Takeaways: Ashley Sanchez Called Up Amid Historic Season

The final international window before the United States Women’s National Team heads to qualifiers for the 2027 Women’s World Cup in Brazil is almost here.

The number two ranked USA are set to face off against the reigning World Champions and world number one Spain in a pair of friendlies on October 10, at Audi Field in Washington, D.C., and October 13, at Subaru Park in Chester, Penn.

On Tuesday, manager Emma Hayes released her 26-player roster for these highly anticipated friendlies against elite opposition. This will the first time the USWNT has been together since a pair of away friendlies against Brazil in June. Hayes’s teams split that series 1-1, losing 2-1 in Sao Paulo and winning 1-0 in Fortaleza.

“While we are very much looking forward to playing the World Cup champions, I keep coming back to the journey that we are all on together,” said Hayes. “This camp will be about reestablishing connections after a long break, looking at a few players who haven’t been with us this cycle, and putting on the best performances we can in front of packed stadiums. Of course, our dual focus will also be on our final preparations for the World Cup qualifying tournament.”

U.S. Women’s National Team Roster by Position

(Club; Caps/Goals)

Goalkeepers

Claudia Dickey (Seattle Reign FC; 11)

(Seattle Reign FC; 11) Jordan Silkowitz (Bay FC; 0)

(Bay FC; 0) Phallon Tullis-Joyce (Manchester United, ENG; 7)

Defenders

Tierna Davidson (Gotham FC; 70/3)

(Gotham FC; 70/3) Emily Fox (Arsenal FC, ENG; 78/1)

(Arsenal FC, ENG; 78/1) Naomi Girma (Chelsea FC, ENG; 54/2)

(Chelsea FC, ENG; 54/2) Avery Patterson (Houston Dash; 14/1)

(Houston Dash; 14/1) Lilly Reale (Boston Legacy FC; 9/0)

(Boston Legacy FC; 9/0) Tara Rudd (Washington Spirit; 12/0)

(Washington Spirit; 12/0) Gisele Thompson (Angel City FC; 11/0)

(Angel City FC; 11/0) Kennedy Wesley (San Diego Wave FC; 7/1)

Midfielders

Sam Coffey (Manchester City FC, ENG; 46/5)

(Manchester City FC, ENG; 46/5) Lindsey Heaps (Denver Summit FC; 178/40)

(Denver Summit FC; 178/40) Claire Hutton (Bay FC; 20/1)

(Bay FC; 20/1) Rose Lavelle (Gotham FC; 122/29)

(Gotham FC; 122/29) Evelyn Shores (Angel City FC; 0/0)

(Angel City FC; 0/0) Mallory Swanson (Chicago Stars; 103/38)

(Chicago Stars; 103/38) Lily Yohannes (OL Lyonnes, FRA; 20/1)

Forwards

Trinity Byars (San Diego Wave FC; 0/0)

(San Diego Wave FC; 0/0) Michelle Cooper (Kansas City Current; 14/1)

(Kansas City Current; 14/1) Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit; 57/13)

(Washington Spirit; 57/13) Emma Sears (Racing Louisville FC; 21/6)

(Racing Louisville FC; 21/6) Ashley Sanchez (North Carolina Courage; 28/3)

(North Carolina Courage; 28/3) Pietra Tordin (Portland Thorns FC; 0/0)

(Portland Thorns FC; 0/0) Alyssa Thompson (Chelsea FC, ENG; 32/4)

(Chelsea FC, ENG; 32/4) Sophia Wilson (Portland Thorns FC; 63/25)

Sanchez Gets The Call

For the last few months, the biggest narrative surrounding the USWNT was whether Hayes would recall North Carolina Courage forward Ashley Sanchez. The 27-year-old has not played for her country since October 2024 and was last called up by Hayes in January 2025. She previously notched 28 caps and three goals between 2021 and 2024.

Sanchez is having a historic season in the National Women’s Soccer League. Last week, she tied the league record for goals in a single season with 20. It is also the first time an American player has scored more than 15 goals in a single NWSL season.

Speaking on The Athletic’s Full Time podcast in August, Sanchez said she had not yet been in contact with Hayes. Clearly, that has now changed. Her form with the Courage has been stunning and too good to ignore.

Since the summer break, and the last USWNT camp, Sanchez has 12 goals in her last 15 games. That stretch includes a hat trick and two other matches where she scored a brace. Part of her success has come from new Courage head coach Mak Lind opting to play her in a free role on the left wing, where she can cut inside and attack the box on her right foot.

Four Uncapped Players

Trinity Byars has yet to be capped at senior international level. | Meg McLaughlin/NWSL/Getty Images

Due to the strength of the opposition, one of the biggest surprises on the roster was Hayes’s choice to call in four players who have never played for the senior USWNT before. Hayes named zero uncapped players on her last three rosters, with the last time we saw a USWNT debut being in January.

This uncapped quartet are Evelyn Shores, Trinity Byars, Pietra Tordin and Jordan Silkowitz. All four do have extensive experience in the USA’s youth teams, and are the most in-form young Americans in the NWSL right now. The quality of their play has certainly warranted a roster spot.

Bay FC goalkeeper Sikowitz is the only player in this group who has previously been to a camp, having been called up but not seen the pitch on two previous occasions. With Claudia Dickey and Phallon Tullis-Joyce in a duel for the starting goalkeeper spot, it is unlikely that Silkowitz will make her debut. Still, after an impressive individual season with Bay, it’s a feather in her cap to beat out the likes of Jane Campbell and Mandy McGlynn.

Shores has been a standout this season for Angel City this season. The 21-year-old is versatile and can play in the defense or the midfield. While she has mostly thrived in the NWSL as a left fullback, she could pop up as a holding midfielder or a rangy ‘Number Eight’ type. Shores also boasts a good left-footed set-piece delivery and has seven assists this season.

Byars has one of the most efficient strikers in the NWSL this year, netting 10 times in just 21 matches (1,006 minutes). Her shot conversion rate of 26% ranks second among forwards in the NWSL, behind only Temwa Chawinga (31%). The 23-year-old will likely be contesting a center forward spot off the bench.

While Byars thrives in one-on-one situations and finds space behind defenses, Tordin has excelled as more of a link-up forward than a true ‘Number Nine’. The 22-year-old has a total of seven goals and nine assists this season. She can play off the wing, up top, or behind another striker.

A CHIP. A HAT TRICK. A GOALKEEPER ASSIST. THIS GOAL HAS EVERYTHING.



Pietra Tordin completes the first-half hat trick ‼️ pic.twitter.com/2sRZHMQn6B — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) August 9, 2026

Missing Through Injury

There were no surprises to see Emily Sonnett (patellar tendon tear), Olivia Moultrie (ACL), and Cat Macario (knee) all miss out. The trio are all set for an extended period of time on the sidelines. Sonnett and Moultrie will be hard-pushed to make it back in time for next summer’s World Cup, while Macario will hope to return early in the new year.

Croix Bethune has not been called up as she deals with an ongoing hip injury that has kept her out of the last three KC Current matches. The hope is that Bethune will return before the start of the NWSL playoffs in November and could feature for the USWNT when they take on El Salvador, with a spot at the 2027 Women’s World Cup just after Thanksgiving.

Shaw and Sentnor Left Behind

Ally Sentnor is out of the picture this time around. | Griffin C. Hooper/Getty Images

The surprise omissions on this roster were forwards Jaedyn Shaw and Ally Sentnor. The duo had previously been picked by Hayes consistently in 2026. And with Moultrie and Macario missing due to injury, the logic would have been that this window was an even bigger audition for them against Spain.

Sentnor, 22, has struggled for large parts of 2026, but appeared to be rediscovering her form after needing a bit of time to bed in after the midseason switch to Angel City from the KC Current. Statistically speaking, Shaw, 21, is having the best NWSL season of her career, with nine goals and five assists for the league-leading Gotham FC. As one of the most technically gifted players in the squad, her absence will put pressure on other creative players.

Both players are still very young, despite having significant USWNT experience. Time will tell if they are both called up to the USWNT U-23 squad during this same window. Hayes is adamant that the U-23s play an important role in development, and the shifting of Shaw and Sentnor between the two teams could be the biggest proponent of that strategy.