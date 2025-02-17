SI

Utah Royals: 2025 Season Schedule

Utah Royals will begin the 2025 NWSL season at home against Bay FC on March 15.

Utah Royals goalkeeper Mandy McGlynn in action.
Utah Royals goalkeeper Mandy McGlynn in action. / IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

Utah Royals will enter the new National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) season with fresh intentions after what was a rocky 2024 campaign in Sandy.

First founded in 2017 as Utah Royals FC, the club went on to perform in the NWSL for three years before ceasing operations in 2020 and transferring all assets over to Kansas City Current. In 2023, Real Salt Lake owners David Blitzer and Ryan Smith estbalished the team as Utah Royals.

Finishing 11th in the 2024 season, Utah Royals will be hoping to turn the tides as the new season enters the view. Picking up just seven victories from 28 games last season, there is plenty of work to do for this fresh-faced side if they are to contend for a playoffs spot.

Utah Royals will begin their 2025 NWSL season against Bay FC at home at America First Field on March 15.

2025 Full Schedule

Date

Opponent

Location

Time (PT)

03/15

Bay FC

America First Field

4:30pm

03/22

San Diego Wave

Snapdragon Stadium

7pm

03/29

Kansas City Current

CPKC Stadium

6:30pm

04/11

Portland Thorns

America First Field

8pm

04/18

Chicago Stars

America First Field

7:30pm

04/25

Houston Dash

Shell Energy Stadium

7pm

05/03

North Carolina Courage

America First Field

8pm

05/09

Angel City FC

BMO Stadium

7:30pm

05/17

Washington Spirit

Audi Field

5:30pm

05/23

Orlando Pride

America First Field

7pm

06/06

Racing Louisville

Lynn Family Stadium

7:30pm

06/13

Gotham FC

America First Field

7:30pm

06/21

Seattle Reign

America First Field

3pm

08/03

Orlando Pride

Inter & Co Stadium

6pm

08/08

Kansas City Current

America First Field

8pm

08/15

Angel City FC

America First Field

8pm

08/23

Gotham FC

Sports Illustrated Stadium

7:30pm

08/29

Portland Thorns

Providence Park

7:30pm

09/06

North Carolina Courage

First Horizon Stadium

7:30pm

09/14

Houston Dash

America First Field

4pm

09/19

Racing Louisville

America First Field

8pm

09/27

Bay FC

PayPal Park

7pm

10/05

Chicago Stars

SeatGeek Stadium

2pm

10/11

San Diego Wave

America First Field

8pm

10/17

Seattle Reign

Lumen Field

7pm

11/02

Washington Spirit

America First Field

TBC

Other Key Dates

The new NWSL season will mark the launch of rivalry weekend, in which the league's biggest matchups will take place between August 8-10. As for Utah Royals, they will host Kansas City Current at America First Field on August 8.

Decision Day will return for the 2025 season after a season-long hiatus. This means that all 14 teams will play their final game of the regular season on the same day in order to finalise the league standings and determine playoff spots.

