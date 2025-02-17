Utah Royals: 2025 Season Schedule
Utah Royals will enter the new National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) season with fresh intentions after what was a rocky 2024 campaign in Sandy.
First founded in 2017 as Utah Royals FC, the club went on to perform in the NWSL for three years before ceasing operations in 2020 and transferring all assets over to Kansas City Current. In 2023, Real Salt Lake owners David Blitzer and Ryan Smith estbalished the team as Utah Royals.
Finishing 11th in the 2024 season, Utah Royals will be hoping to turn the tides as the new season enters the view. Picking up just seven victories from 28 games last season, there is plenty of work to do for this fresh-faced side if they are to contend for a playoffs spot.
Utah Royals will begin their 2025 NWSL season against Bay FC at home at America First Field on March 15.
2025 Full Schedule
Date
Opponent
Location
Time (PT)
03/15
Bay FC
America First Field
4:30pm
03/22
San Diego Wave
Snapdragon Stadium
7pm
03/29
Kansas City Current
CPKC Stadium
6:30pm
04/11
Portland Thorns
America First Field
8pm
04/18
Chicago Stars
America First Field
7:30pm
04/25
Houston Dash
Shell Energy Stadium
7pm
05/03
North Carolina Courage
America First Field
8pm
05/09
Angel City FC
BMO Stadium
7:30pm
05/17
Washington Spirit
Audi Field
5:30pm
05/23
Orlando Pride
America First Field
7pm
06/06
Racing Louisville
Lynn Family Stadium
7:30pm
06/13
Gotham FC
America First Field
7:30pm
06/21
Seattle Reign
America First Field
3pm
08/03
Orlando Pride
Inter & Co Stadium
6pm
08/08
Kansas City Current
America First Field
8pm
08/15
Angel City FC
America First Field
8pm
08/23
Gotham FC
Sports Illustrated Stadium
7:30pm
08/29
Portland Thorns
Providence Park
7:30pm
09/06
North Carolina Courage
First Horizon Stadium
7:30pm
09/14
Houston Dash
America First Field
4pm
09/19
Racing Louisville
America First Field
8pm
09/27
Bay FC
PayPal Park
7pm
10/05
Chicago Stars
SeatGeek Stadium
2pm
10/11
San Diego Wave
America First Field
8pm
10/17
Seattle Reign
Lumen Field
7pm
11/02
Washington Spirit
America First Field
TBC
Other Key Dates
The new NWSL season will mark the launch of rivalry weekend, in which the league's biggest matchups will take place between August 8-10. As for Utah Royals, they will host Kansas City Current at America First Field on August 8.
Decision Day will return for the 2025 season after a season-long hiatus. This means that all 14 teams will play their final game of the regular season on the same day in order to finalise the league standings and determine playoff spots.