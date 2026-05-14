Uzbekistan 2026 World Cup Preview: White Wolves Out to Make Pack Proud

It was only in 1992 that Uzbekistan’s national team played its first-ever match, just a year after the country gained independence following the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Fast forward to today, and the landlocked Central Asian nation will appear at its first-ever World Cup—an extraordinary achievement for both a team and a country still young in soccer terms.

Managed by Italy’s 2006 World Cup-winning captain Fabio Cannavaro, much of the squad will be unfamiliar to a global audience, aside from a few recognizable names—most notably Manchester City defender Abdukodir Khusanov and star striker Eldor Shomurodov.

On paper, especially after being drawn into a daunting group alongside traditional heavyweights Portugal and Colombia, the White Wolves look more like prey than predators in their tournament debut. But the World Cup has a habit of producing underdog stories—and with a former winner at the helm, anything is possible.

The Road to the World Cup

Qualification record : 10W-1L-5D

: 10W-1L-5D Goals for / against: 27 / 11

27 / 11 Top scorer: Eldor Shomurodov (5)

Eldor Shomurodov (5) Assist leader: Eldor Shomurodov (5)

Uzbekistan had to navigate a demanding qualification campaign, playing 16 matches across two group stages. It finished second behind Iran in both, losing just once—a narrow 3–2 defeat to Qatar in the latter phase.

The second round was relatively straightforward, as it comfortably dispatched the likes of Turkmenistan and Hong Kong, drawing both games against Iran. The third stage, however, proved more challenging, requiring resilience and discipline to secure its place at the World Cup.

Of its six wins in that phase, five came by a single-goal margin, with four ending 1–0 in hard-fought victories built on defensive solidity and an ability to grind out results. There were another two draws with group winner Iran in the mix too. Uzbekistan has had to really work hard for its place at the top table.

World Cup Preview

Fixture Date Venue Uzbekistan vs. Colombia Wednesday, June 17 Estadio Azteca Portugal vs. Uzbekistan Tuesday, June 23 NRG Stadium DR Congo vs. Uzbekistan Saturday, June 27 Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Manager: Fabio Cannavaro

Fabio Cannavaro leads the charge as Uzbekistan's manager. | IMAGO/Sebastian Frej

World Cup experience : Managerial debut

: Managerial debut Time in charge of the team : Since October 2025

: Since October 2025 Manager meter: A high-profile gamble

You have to feel for Uzbekistan’s former manager, Timur Kapadze. After guiding the nation to its first-ever World Cup, he was swept aside and replaced by Cannavaro—though he was offered a role as assistant. He rejected it and walked away, taking over Uzbekistan Super League club Navbahor Namangan.

The thinking behind Cannavaro’s appointment is clear. As a World Cup-winning captain in 2006 and one of the greatest defenders of all time, he brings pedigree, experience and the kind of defensive authority that could prove invaluable in navigating such a daunting tournament.

However, his managerial record has failed to so far live up to his playing career. While he enjoyed spells of success in China with Tianjin Quanjian and Guangzhou Evergrande, all of his other club roles—in Saudi Arabia, Italy, and Croatia—have ended prematurely with him dismissed.

His appointment is a gamble. That being said, he has overseen five wins from Uzbekistan’s six friendlies (albeit two on penalties) to this point, so maybe he can sparkle some magic on the White Wolves’ World Cup experience.

How Uzbekistan Plays

Preferred formation : 3-4-2-1

: 3-4-2-1 Style: Safety first

Safety first Key strengths: Defensive structure, physicality

Defensive structure, physicality Key weaknesses: Quality on the ball, creativity in the final third

Cannavaro has only taken charge of a handful of games since Uzbekistan secured World Cup qualification, but his influence is already clear. In typical fashion, the Italian is building from the back—prioritizing defensive structure above all else.

By his own admission in an interview with The Guardian, the former Juventus and Real Madrid defender wants the White Wolves to be a “pain in the ass” to play against—compact and physical, with 11 players behind the ball and driven by a mentality to fight and “never give up.”

Going forward, the approach is similarly direct. The team leans on its physicality, using the 6' 3" Shomurodov as a focal point to hold the ball up, bring others into play and then attack the box with aerial presence.

It’s not always pretty—but in Cannavaro’s short time in charge, it’s been effective.

Ones to Watch

Uzbekistan has players who have competed with the very best. | Alex Grimm/FIFA/Getty Images

X-Factor: Powerful in the air and sharp in his link-up play, captain and all-time leading scorer Eldon Shomurodov is Uzbekistan’s driving force. He tallied five goals and five assists in qualifying—now he’s tasked with delivering on the grandest stage of all. If anyone can, he can.

Breakout Star: Abdukodir Khusanov has soccer in his blood—his father, Khikmat Khashimov, was a Uzbekistan international—and went from a $134,000 to $47 million (Man City) defender in the space of 18 breathtaking months. He was born to play at the World Cup.

Uzbekistan’s Predicted Starting XI

Uzbekistan will likely start with a back three at the World Cup. | FootballUser

The core of Uzbekistan’s squad has remained largely unchanged since Cannavaro replaced Kapadze, yet the Italian has made some changes to his starting lineup in the friendlies.

Khusanov remains the key figure in defense, while Otabek Shukurov provides the heartbeat in midfield. Up front, Shomurodov will lead the line, supported by the versatile Oston Urunov.

Meanwhile, veteran keeper Utkir Yusupov has been replaced by Abduvohid Nematov up to now, Abdulla Abdullaev is back in favor in defense and Odiljon Hamrobekov has stepped into midfield with Azizjon Ganiev providing creativity going forward.

The Italian has also made a point of injecting youth into the squad, handing more minutes to emerging talents—particularly in midfield and attack—such as Khojimat Erkinov and Akmal Mozgovoy.

Current Form

Since Cannavaro took charge in early October, Uzbekistan has played six matches, losing just once—a 2–1 friendly defeat to Uruguay. That timespan has included impressive victories over Egypt, Iran and Venezuela.

It’s still early days, of course, but the signs under Cannavaro are promising, with his arrival far from disrupting the team’s rhythm, as some had feared.

What We Can Expect From Uzbekistan Fans

Uzbek fans come as one. | Getty/Fatemeh Bahrami

Uzbekistan is a proud soccer nation and when the national team plays, the entire country gets behind it—whether in the stands or watching from home.

At the World Cup, the travelling support will turn sections of the stadium into a sea of green and white. Fans are known for waving national flags, donning green scarves and even sporting face paint—a tradition that was controversially banned by the Ministry of Culture and Sport in 2013 but has since returned.

Even chanting was once restricted, but make no mistake—these supporters know how to make themselves heard now, often linking arms as they sing in unison.

National Expectations

Shomurodov is Uzbekistan’s captain. | IMAGO/Sebastien Frej

There will be few expectations from Uzbek fans at its first-ever World Cup, especially given the difficulty of its group. For many, simply seeing their team on the world stage will be cause for celebration and a stepping stone for the future.

That said, that lack of pressure could work in its favor. With nothing to lose, the White Wolves are free to play boldly—and perhaps surprise the world.

And Finally ...

Vibe Check : Happy to be here

: Happy to be here Who Uzbekistan Doesn't Want to Face: Any big team

Any big team One Stat That Defines Uzbekistan: Struggles away from home are consistent—there’s been just one win on the road since November 2024

Struggles away from home are consistent—there’s been just one win on the road since November 2024 If Things Go Wrong: There isn’t much that can’t go wrong

There isn’t much that can’t go wrong What Will Everyone Say If Uzbekistan Goes Out Early? Bring back Kapadze ...

READ MORE GROUP K PREVIEWS AND ALL OF SI FC’S WORLD CUP COVERAGE