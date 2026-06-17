Uzbekistan vs. Colombia—World Cup: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Colombia’s first World Cup campaign since 2018 kicks off against tournament debutants Uzbekistan in Mexico City.

Nestor Lorenzo’s side was one of four teams to finish CONMEBOL’s arduous qualifying process with 28 points, but a sizable goal difference meant it sat third in the table. After losing to England, of all teams, on penalties in 2018 and failing to qualify in 2022, Colombia is aiming to rekindle the spirit of Brazil 2014 in North America this summer.

The South Americans have started slowly at this World Cup, but Colombia has a great chance of starting off with a handsome victory.

34 years after gaining independence, Uzbekistan finally qualified for the big dance after a series of near misses, and it made a big-name appointment after its place in North America was secured last June.

The White Wolves are being led by 2006 World Cup-winner Fabio Cannavaro on their first appearance. The former Italian defender doesn’t boast the most glowing of managerial CV’s, and results have been up and down over the past year.

Interestingly, Uzbekistan is the first double landlocked country to qualify for the World Cup.

Uzbekistan vs. Colombia Score Prediction

No Mexico City Miracle

Colombia missed out on the 2022 World Cup. | Meg McLaughlin/Getty Images

The two nations collide for the very first time at the stunning soccer amphitheatre that is the Estadio Azteca. Co-hosts Mexico got the tournament underway by beating South Africa 2–0 at this stadium last Thursday, and its second outing of the summer could see Uzbekistan make history.

Cannavaro’s side are gunning for their first World Cup win at the very first attempt, but Colombia are big favorites for Wednesday night‘s clash. Things are as good as they have been for the South Americans since reaching the quarterfinals 12 years ago, with progression into the 2024 Copa América final an indicator of their re-emergence.

Few discussed Colombia as a potential dark-horse, with neighbours Ecuador more hotly discussed, but we may have been doing Lorenzo’s men a disservice.

Rankings discrepancy : The first-timers Uzbekistan sits a lowly 50th in FIFA’s world rankings, while Colombia is 13th. There’s an obvious talent differential between these two nations, and while that isn’t the be-all and end-all, it does mean the Central Asian outfit has a tough job on its hands to secure a result.

: The first-timers Uzbekistan sits a lowly 50th in FIFA’s world rankings, while Colombia is 13th. There’s an obvious talent differential between these two nations, and while that isn’t the be-all and end-all, it does mean the Central Asian outfit has a tough job on its hands to secure a result. Overcoming low blocks : Colombia will face up against a stubborn team that’ll aim to perform a Cabo Verde-like miracle in Mexico City. Fortunately, its had plenty of practice against deep-lying defenses before the tournament, taking on Costa Rica and Jordan. Colombia won the games 3–1 and 2–0, respectively. Crucially, its got the runners and creators to prise Uzbekistan’s defense open.

: Colombia will face up against a stubborn team that’ll aim to perform a Cabo Verde-like miracle in Mexico City. Fortunately, its had plenty of practice against deep-lying defenses before the tournament, taking on Costa Rica and Jordan. Colombia won the games 3–1 and 2–0, respectively. Crucially, its got the runners and creators to prise Uzbekistan’s defense open. Untested Uzbeks: Fabio Cannavaro’s team lost to Canada and the Netherlands before the tournament, and it hasn’t beaten South American opposition inside 90 minutes since Bolivia was defeated 1–0 at the start of 2023.

Prediction: Uzbekistan 1–3 Colombia

Uzbekistan Predicted Lineup vs. Colombia

Uzbekistan is the final debutant to strut its stuff. | Sports Illustrated

2006 Ballon d’Or winner Cannavaro is set to deploy a back three in North America this summer, and Manchester City’s Abdukodir Khusanov will be the leading figure in Uzbekistan’s defense.

The outstanding recovery defender has emerged as a national hero, with supporters familiar with his audacious forays out of the backline. He’ll certainly perform with fewer constraints on the international stage, having spent his entire City career to date under Pep Guardiola.

Former Roma center forward Eldor Shomurodov is the other familiar name on Uzbekistan’s roster. Now plying his trade for İstanbul Başakşehir, Shomurodov is his nation’s all-time leading goalscorer with 44 goals. He also scored 22 league goals in Türkiye last season.

Shomurodov’s teammate, 22-year-old Abbosbek Fayzullaev, is the only other Uzbekistani player who competes in Europe. The vast majority compete in the Uzbekistan Super League.

Uzbekistan predicted lineup vs. Colombia (3-4-3): Yusupov; Khusanov, Abdullaev, Ashurmatov; Sayfiev, Shukurov, Mozgovoy, Nazrullaev; Fayzullaev, Shomurodov, Urunov.

Colombia Predicted Lineup vs. Uzbekistan

Colombia has an exciting attack. | Sports Illustrated

Colombia has a tasty frontline, on paper, even if 2014 World Cup Golden Boot winner James Rodríguez is long past his best. Now 34, Rodríguez is ready for one last salsa with the national team this summer.

Luis Díaz supplies a more reliable and potent threat in tandem with Sporting CP’s Luis Suárez. Díaz was the second top scorer in CONMEBOL qualifying, and Suárez led the Primeira Liga’s scoring charts last season, impressively replacing Viktor Gyökeres.

Box-to-box midfielder Richard Ríos isn’t hard to miss. He impressed for Palmeiras at the Club World Cup last summer and subsequently earned a move to Benfica. Don’t be surprised if he’s being linked with a major transfer after the tournament.

Colombia’s defense comprises of the experienced Davinson Sánchez, as well as Crystal Palace’s Daniuel Muñoz and highly-rated Bologna centerback Jhon Lucumí.

Colombia predicted lineup vs. Uzbekistan (4-2-3-1): Vargas; Muñoz, Sánchez, Lucumí, Mojica; Lerma, Ríos; Arias, Rodríguez, Díaz; Suárez.

Pick Your World Cup Starting XIs!

What Time Does Uzbekistan vs. Colombia Kick Off?

Location : Mexico City, Mexico

: Mexico City, Mexico Stadium : Estadio Azteca

: Estadio Azteca Date : Wednesday, June 17 / Thursday, June 18

: Wednesday, June 17 / Thursday, June 18 Kick-off Time : 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT / 3 a.m. BST (June 18)

: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT / 3 a.m. BST (June 18) Referee: Anthony Taylor (ENG)

How to Watch Uzbekistan vs. Colombia on TV, Live Stream

Country Broadcaster(s) United States FOX Network, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX One Canada TSN+, TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, RDS, RDS App Mexico ViX Mexico United Kingdom BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website

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