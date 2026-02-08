Valencia vs. Real Madrid: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Real Madrid are keeping pace with Barcelona in the La Liga title race, but a tricky game on the road beckons for Álvaro Arbeloa’s side at the Mestalla.

While Valencia are struggling down in 16th, Rayo Vallecano entered last week’s league clash at the Santiago Bernabéu in wretched form and almost escaped with a point. Madrid were outplayed for much of the second half while it was 11 vs. 11, but Pathe Ciss’s red card allowed the hosts to turn the screw, and their pressure eventually told in the 100th minute.

Trips to the Mestalla have given Los Blancos a bit of grief in recent times. They’ve won just one of their previous three visits, and any victory since 2021 has come by a single goal.

Like Rayo, Valencia are fighting against relegation amid another disappointing domestic campaign. While Carlos Corberán helped steady the ship last term, guiding them to 12th, Sunday’s hosts haven’t kicked on in the way some may have expected during Corberán’s first full season in charge.

They’ve won just five La Liga games and are just a point above the drop. Madrid ran out 4–0 winners in the reverse fixture.

Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to the game.

What Time Does Valencia vs. Real Madrid Kick Off?

Location : Madrid, Spain

: Madrid, Spain Stadium : Mestalla

: Mestalla Date : Sunday, Feb. 8

: Sunday, Feb. 8 Kick-off Time: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. GMT

Valencia vs. Real Madrid Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)

Valencia : 1 win

: 1 win Real Madrid : 3 wins

: 3 wins Draws: 1

Current Form (All Competitions)

Valencia (LLWWW) Real Madrid (WLWWW) Valencia 1–2 Athletic Club Real Madrid 2–1 Rayo Vallecano Real Betis 2–1 Valencia Benfica 4–2 Real Madrid Valencia 3–2 Espanyol Villarreal 0–2 Real Madrid Getafe 0–1 Valencia Real Madrid 6–1 Monaco Burgos 0–2 Valencia Real Madrid 2–0 Levante

How to Watch Valencia vs. Real Madrid on TV, Live Stream

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States ESPN Select, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes, fubtoTV United Kingdom Premier Sports 1, Premier Sports Player Canada TSN+ Mexico Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+, izzi

Valencia Team News

Mouctar Diakhaby has had an injury-hit season. | Judit Cartiel/Getty Images

Corberán may have taken encouragement from Wednesday’s Copa del Rey defeat, with his side succumbing to a late sucker punch against Athletic Club.

Valencia stalwart José Gayà should come back into the side at left back, while former Real Madrid striker Hugo Duro is in contention to return to Corberán’s XI, having featured off the bench in midweek. Duro leads Valencia’s La Liga scoring charts with seven goals in 21 games.

The hosts are without the suspended Cristian Rivero, while Thierry Correia and Julen Agirrezabala are nursing hamstring injuries.

Valencia Predicted Lineup vs. Real Madrid

Valencia have enjoyed recent success against Madrid on home soul. | FotMo

Valencia predicted lineup vs. Real Madrid (4-4-2): Dimitrievski; Foulquier, Cömert, Copete, Gayà; Rioja, Ugrinic, Pepelu, Danjuma, Duro, Beltrán.

Real Madrid Team News

Jude Bellingham picked up a hamstring injury last weekend. | Alberto Gardin/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Madrid were dealt a significant blow last weekend when Jude Bellingham pulled up with a hamstring injury. The England international has avoided worst-case scenario, but he’s set to be out for the next few weeks.

There are also fresh concerns over Rodrygo after he missed training on Thursday, so Franco Mastantuono will retain his place in the side, despite his quiet hour against Rayo. Brahim Díaz is also in contention.

The visitors could welcome Ferland Mendy and Antonio Rüdiger back from their injuries this weekend, but Trent Alexander-Arnold and Éder Militão are still sidelined. Vinicius Junior is suspended due to yellow card accumulation.

Madrid are without a couple of heavy-hitters. | FotMo

Real Madrid predicted lineup vs. Valencia (4-2-3-1): Courtois; Valverde, Asencio, Huijsen, Carreras; Tchouaméni, Camavinga; Mastantuono, Güler, Díaz; Mbappe.

Valencia vs. Real Madrid Score Prediction

Injuries mean there simply has to be less superstar indulgence from Arbeloa, who, in some ways, may benefit from Vini Jr and Bellingham’s absences. There’s likely to be a trio of hungry, young playmakers working behind star man Mbappé, who so often stands tall when increased responsibility is thrust upon him.

However, while Valencia are struggling, there have been encouraging signs as of late and Madrid’s performance last week should have the slightly over-confident Arbeloa concerned. The hosts will be scraping and clawing for 90 minutes, aiming to unsettle their star-laden visitors, and you may question whether this Madrid team has the mettle.

Given their recent history at the Mestalla, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Valencia take points off Madrid this weekend.

Prediction: Valencia 1–1 Real Madrid

READ THE LATEST REAL MADRID NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MORE