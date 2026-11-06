Vancouver Whitecaps Star Player Receives Cancer Diagnosis

Vancouver Whitecaps center back Belal Halbouni has been diagnosed with cancer, the club confirmed on Friday.

The 26-year-old Syrian defender, who has been sidelined for the entire 2026 MLS season with a knee injury, has been diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma, a rare type of blood cancer deriving from the lymphatic system. Halbouni has already stepped away from the club and began medical treatment last week in London, Ontario, his hometown.

“Belal and his family have the full support of everyone at the club,” Vancouver Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster said. “Belal will take time away from football to focus on his treatment and recovery. We will be here for him every step of the way, and we look forward to welcoming him back when the time is right.”

The club also announced on Friday that it signed Halbouni to a contract extension through the 2027–28 MLS season.

The defender joined the Whitecaps ahead of the 2024 season and has since made 29 appearances across all competitions. He played an especially integral role in the team’s deep run last season, logging 90 minutes in 11 of the Whitecaps’ 14 matches between Aug. 17 and Nov. 22, which was the quarterfinals match in which he suffered a season-ending left knee bone contusion. Vancouver ultimately advanced to the 2025 MLS Cup final a couple weeks later, in no small part due to Halbouni’s contributions on the backline.

Halbouni Delivers Raw, Emotional Message to Fans

Halbouni took to Instagram to detail his emotions | Jeremy Olson/ISI Photos/Getty Images

“I never thought I’d be sharing something like this, but unfortunately this is reality and something I need to address. I recently found out I’d been diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, a form of cancer,” Halbouni posted to Instagram.

“Life has a way of reminding you how little control we really have. A few months ago, my biggest worries were football, recovering and everything happening on the field. Today, I’m facing something I never imagined would become part of my story, survival.

“Forgive my venting, but what’s the purpose of social media if I won’t bring it to you raw and real. No ego, no pretending, no feeling like I have to put on a brave face just because people are watching. I think we live in a world where it’s easy to share the highlights, the achievements, the wins, and the moments when life looks perfect, but sometimes it’s not always like that. Sometimes, you’re scared, you’re hurting, you’re trying to make sense of something you never imagined would happen to you.

“I’ve spent so much of my life trying to be like Superman, to be strong, push through pain, and show up no matter what was happening behind closed doors. But I’m human, and so far I’m facing the hardest battle of my life. I’ve learned to lean more on my faith—trust in Allah, take one day at a time, because this is a long journey that I’ll have to overcome.

“If sharing my reality helps even one person feel less alone in their own struggles, then maybe that’s a purpose. Like I said, no ego, no filter, just me being real.

“I want to express my gratitude to the Vancouver Whitecaps organization. The way this club has stood by me goes far beyond football, and it has reminded me what it truly means to be part of a family. I’m proud to represent this badge, grateful to call Vancouver home, and thankful for the light at the end of the tunnel that they give me.

“I’ll be signing off for the next while. I’ll be trying to keep this part of my life private and focus on my health, my recovery, and my family. Thank you to everyone who has reached out expressing their prayers, it means a lot. InshAllah I’ll come out of this stronger than ever, and back doing the things I love.”

The Whitecaps now have something deeper to fight for this season as they strive to return to the MLS Cup finals and win the first league title in club history.