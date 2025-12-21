SI

Villarreal vs. Barcelona: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Both Barcelona and Villarreal haven’t dropped points in La Liga since October.

Roberto Casillas

Villarreal host Barcelona in their final game of 2025.
Villarreal host Barcelona in their final game of 2025. / Visionhaus/Getty Images

La Liga leaders Barcelona visit third-placed Villarreal on Sunday afternoon in one of the biggest games of the season so far in Spain’s top flight.

Hansi Flick’s Barcelona have rebounded admirably since losing to Real Madrid in October’s Clásico. The Catalans have won seven straight in La Liga since and are now sitting four points clear of Los Blancos in the summit of the division.

Villarreal are not far behind, though, winning six straight to climb to third in the standings. Marcelino’s side are eight points back of Barcelona, but with two games in hand, they could easily jump Real Madrid in second and a victory on Sunday could put them in position to leapfrog the defending champions.

This could be a tough watch for La Liga president Javier Tebas. His plan, in the face of strong opposition, was for this monumental clash to take place in Miami until his project collapsed. Now, the Estadio de la Cerámica will witness a marquee match that could signify a turning point in the title race.

Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to the game.

What Time Does Villarreal vs. Barcelona Kick-Off?

  • Location: Villarreal, Spain
  • Stadium: Estadio de la Cerámica
  • Date: Sunday, Dec. 21
  • Kick-off Time: 3:15 p.m. GMT / 10:15 a.m. ET / 7:15 a.m. PT

Villarreal vs. Barcelona Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)

  • Villarreal: 2 wins
  • Barcelona: 3 wins
  • Draws: 0

Current Form (All Competitions)

Villarreal

Barcelona

Racing Santander 2–1 Villarreal - 17/12/25

Guadalajara 0–2 Barcelona - 16/12/25

Villarreal 2–3 FC Copenhagen - 10/12/25

Barcelona 2–0 Osasuna - 13/12/25

Villarreal 2–0 Getafe - 06/12/25

Barcelona 2–1 Eintracht Frankfurt - 09/12/25

CA Antoniano 1–1 Villarreal (3–5 Pens) - 03/12/25

Real Betis 3–5 Barcelona - 06/12/25

Real Sociedad 2–3 Villarreal - 30/11/25

Barcelona 3–1 Atlético Madrid - 02/12/25

How to Watch Villarreal vs. Barcelona on TV, Live Stream

Country

TV/Live Stream

United States

ESPN Select, fuboTV, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes

United Kingdom

Premier Sports 1, Premier Sports Player

Canada

TSN+

Mexico

Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+

Villarreal Team News

Tajon Buchanan
Tajon Buchanan scored the match-winner the last time Villarreal faced Barcelona. / Alex Caparros/Getty Images

It’s not an exaggeration to say this match couldn’t have come at a worse time for Villarreal, who are immersed in a significant injury crisis that’s worsened over the past week.

With Pape Gueye and Barcelona academy graduate Ilias Akhomach leaving for AFCON, Villarreal could be without eight players in the clash against Barça. Thomas Partey, Juan Foyth and Sergi Cardona are among the most notable players expected to miss the game through injury.

Still, the veteran Dani Parejo should get the nod after a two-week absence. Gerard Moreno also returned to team training this week and everything points to him being available on Sunday.

Despite the lengthy list of absences, the deadly attacking trio of Ayoze Pérez, Georges Mikautadze and Tajon Buchanan have the quality to compromise Barcelona’s defense.

Villarreal Predicted Lineup vs. Barcelona

Villarreal lineup vs. Barcelona
Villarreal will stick to their preferred 4-2-2 formation. / FotMob

Villarreal predicted lineup vs. Barcelona (4-4-2): Júnior; Navarro, Marín, Veiga, Pedraza; Buchanan, Comesaña, Parejo, Moleiro; Pérez, Mikautadze.

Barcelona Team News

Raphinha
Raphinha scored a brace the last time Barcelona visited Villarreal. / Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Flick will likely field the strongest XI at his disposal in this vital clash, especially considering Barça won’t be back in action until the calendar turns to 2026.

Pedri will be missing with a hamstring problem, potentially forcing Flick to turn to Frenkie de Jong alongside Eric García in midfield.

Flick has found his preferred back four in recent games and likely won’t tweak a backline that’s given Barça some defensive stability.

Up front, Ferran Torres could very well start over Robert Lewandowski, flanked by the game-changing duo of Raphinha and Lamine Yamal, with Fermín López through the middle.

Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Villarreal

Barcelona lineup vs. Villarreal.
Hansi Flick will make one change to the lineup that defeated Osasuna a week ago. / FotMob

Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Villarreal (4-2-3-1): García; Koundé, Cubarsí, Martín, Balde; García, De Jong; Yamal, López, Raphinha; Torres.

Villarreal vs. Barcelona Score Prediction

There’s no denying Villarreal are capable of ending Barcelona’s winning run, especially at La Cerámica where fans will certainly play their part by making it a very hostile environment for the visitors.

But Villarreal’s injuries and Barcelona’s attacking quality will be the difference in the match. Yamal and Raphinha in particular, are creating chances for fun and with Torres having a career season, it’s hard to envision Villarreal containing them for 90 minutes.

Barcelona are an imperfect defensive side but they’ve considerably improved in that department recently. It won’t be a walk in the park but the Catalan backline will likely do enough to stifle the hosts attack.

It could be a hard-fought, intense clash but Barcelona should end the year collecting their eight consecutive league win.

Prediction: Villarreal 1–2 Barcelona

