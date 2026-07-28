Vinicius Jr vs. Real Madrid: ‘Standoff’ Escalates in Boost for Arsenal

Vinícius Júnior has reportedly refused to return to Real Madrid training until the ongoing “standoff” over his contract extension has subsided in a defiant act will which only boost Arsenal’s wild ambitions of sealing his signature.

With less than one year left on a deal which has inspired so much intrigue, Madrid’s star forward has emerged as a leading protagonist of this transfer window. Inspired by the unrest implied by his dwindling terms, Arsenal are reportedly exploring the prospect of signing Vinícius Jr. After offering nothing but public reassurance regarding his affection for Madrid, the 26-year-old now appears to be taking a different stance.

The Brazil international was expected to take part in Madrid’s preseason training camp under José Mourinho some time this week after being given a post-World Cup break. However, the Daily Mail claim that Vinícius Jr is “staying away” until talks over his extension with Real Madrid can be “revived.”

Vinícius Jr would hardly be the first player to go on strike to secure his own personal ambitions, yet whether that is a new deal or a move to Arsenal is not quite so clear.

The Major Sticking Point in Vinicius Jr’s Contract Negotiations

It has been reported that Vinícius Jr is willing to reduce his salary demands so that he merely falls in line with Real Madrid’s top earner, Kylian Mbappé, rather than receiving a sum previously only boasted by Cristiano Ronaldo. While the question of an unprecedented signing bonus remains, it has now been claimed that Vinícius Jr’s image rights are a major point of contention.

Much like many of his teammates, the Brazilian’s contract includes a clause which entitles Real Madrid to roughly 50% of what he earns through commercial and marketing avenues, as reported by AS. In a way, Vinícius Jr could be seen to be paying his own salary, given how much he makes Real Madrid through this particularly profitable revenue stream.

There were at least 16 different sponsors who leaned upon Vinícius Jr’s likeness during the 2026 World Cup, with everything from sportswear to sandals all getting a slice of the marketable forward.

Perhaps understandably, it appears as though the winger is trying to negotiate a larger proportion of his own image rights for his next contract.

Arsenal Still Have Work to Do

Mikel Arteta won’t want to bottle this deal. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

As much as Vinícius Jr snubbing his Real Madrid’s duties serves as a perceived boost for the Gunners, a deal is nowhere near the table. Club-to-club talks are yet to be opened and it’s still not clear that the 26-year-old would even want to join Arsenal.

Real Madrid’s public pursuit of Yan Diomande could be viewed as a preparation for life after Vinícius Jr vacates the left wing, but the Côte d’Ivoire international spent the vast majority of last season lining up for RB Leipzig on the right flank—in fact, that is where all 13 of his goals came from. It’s entirely conceivable they could play together next term.

While image rights may not be an issue, it remains to be seen how Arsenal could afford to finance Vinícius Jr’s basic salary—thought to be in excess of $665,000 (£500,000) per week—as well as a transfer fee which would likely stretch into nine digits without completely reworking the entire summer strategy.

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER NEWS AND RUMORS FROM WORLD SOCCER