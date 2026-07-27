Vinicius Junior’s Real Madrid Contract: Explaining the Ongoing Standoff

Real Madrid were actually beaten to the punch in negotiations for Vinícius Júnior back when he was a teenage starlet in Brazil with Flamengo.

Barcelona, the club’s fierce Clásico rivals, had made contact first and put forward a lucrative proposal which Madrid couldn’t match. “I believe Barça offered more money,” Vinícius would subsequently reveal, “but we chose the best project, at Madrid.”

The terms of his pay packet has never previously been a defining factor for the talismanic winger. While Vinícius Jr was scoring the goals to win his first Champions League title with Real Madrid in 2022, he was reportedly one of the five lowest earners on the entire roster.

Madrid secretly struck a deal with the Brazil international that summer, which was only officially announced on Halloween 2023, to tie the wriggling forward down until the summer of 2027. With less than 12 months of that contract left to run and a standoff so staunch it has encouraged Arsenal to sniff out a deal for Vinícius Jr, his contractual status is more important than it ever has been.

Current Terms of Vinicius Jr’s Real Madrid Contract: Expiration, Salary

Vinícius Júnior carved out an impressive legacy at just 26 years old. | Fran Santiago/Getty Images

“They don’t pay me to be nice,” Vinícius Jr has said in the past. Given his rumored salary, some would argue he could afford to throw a positive attitude into the mix for free.

Numerous reports in Spain have come to the consensus that the 26-year-old is believed to earn between $17.1–19.4 million (€15–17 million) per year after tax, which is effectively the equivalent of somewhere in the region of $600,000 (£450,000) gross per week. However, BBC Sport claim that his true salary from a contract which expires on June 30, 2027 is “considerably more.”

There are naturally performance-related bonuses to consider and Vinícius Jr will have various endorsement deals linked to Madrid (and separate arrangements) to inflate his earnings further. But he is still believed to be eyeing up a healthier compensation.

What Are Vinicius Jr’s Reported Real Madrid Demands?

Vinicius Junior (left) has won two Champions League titles with Real Madrid. | Christopher Pike/FIFA/Getty Images

Vinícius Jr’s demands reportedly amounted to unprecedented figures all round when they were first flagged in 2025. The winger was supposedly eyeing up a salary comparable to Cristiano Ronaldo’s club-record wages of roughly $35 million (€30 million) net per year.

Yet, even the legendary forward didn’t receive the “renewal bonus” his successor in the No. 7 shirt was supposedly asking for last summer.

It has now been reported in Spain that Vinícius Jr has lowered his proposed salary to around €20 million ($23 million) net per season, which would be comparable with the team’s highest earner Kylian Mbappé, rather than the historical record-breaking figure achieved by Ronaldo. However, the renewal bonus is thought to remain and promises to be a particular sticking point for Real Madrid’s hierarchy.

What Has Vinicius Jr Said About His Real Madrid Contract?

Never change Vini. pic.twitter.com/ZXBPZYKArH — Sports Illustrated FC (@SI_FootballClub) February 25, 2026

For all the rampant speculation about his supposedly uncertain future, Vinícius Jr has done little to keep the rumormill spinning. If anything, he has done everything in his power to get his loyalty to Real Madrid across.

“I’ve never imagined myself away from Real Madrid,” the Brazilian reiterated in an interview with CazéTV after the conclusion of the 2025–26 campaign. “I make the most of every moment that I am here because it is the club of my dreams.

“I enjoy every moment, I want to continue playing here my whole life.”

“I am also not in a rush to renew my contract,” Vinícius Jr added. “We have an agreement until 2027, so until then we have a lot to talk about with Real Madrid, and Real Madrid with us. The club is calm about it, I’m calm, the president trusts me and I trust him. That’s all there is to it.”

The only time there has even been a whisper of discontent came during Xabi Alonso’s brief spell at the helm. The pair never saw eye-to-eye—Alonso would have reportedly dropped Vinícius Jr in just his sixth match in charge only to have his plans scuppered by an injury to Trent Alexander-Arnold—and there was a very public show of dissent when Madrid’s No. 7 stormed straight down the tunnel after he was substituted in the first Clásico of last season.

Reports at the time claimed that Vinícius Jr informed the club he would not sign a new deal while Alonso remained in charge. Within two months, he had been sacked.

How Vinicius Jr’s Expiring Contract Could Affect His Price Tag

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal have been linked with Vinícius Júnior. | David Price/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

In a summer window where teenage wingers with less than 18 months of experience can command sums in excess of $150 million, BBC Sport estimate that Vinícius Jr would be worth more than $266.8 million (£200 million) if his contract didn’t expire next year.

Given the nature of his current terms, the latest speculation suggests that Arsenal would ‘only’ have to climb above $182 million (€160 million) to prise the star forward away from the Spanish capital.

Such a sum would not only make Vinícius Jr Arsenal’s most expensive signing and Real Madrid’s costliest sale, but it would instantly propel him into third place in the all time transfer ranking, trailing just what Paris Saint-Germain paid for Neymar Jr and Mbappé in 2017.

Will Vinicius Jr Extend His Real Madrid Contract?

Vinícius Júnior has emerged as a shock Arsenal target. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez rarely has a bad word to say about Vinícius Jr. During his triumphant election campaign to reclaim his role, the president showed no concerns about a lack of an agreement. “There’s time,” he shrugged at the start of the summer.

“I’d love for him to stay forever. He’s won us the last two Champions Leagues and he identifies really well with the club. You know who doesn’t like him? Those who aren’t Real Madrid fans.”

This stance is also thought to be shared by the new Real Madrid manager José Mourinho. With the player, president and manager all on the same page, it would suggest that Vinícius Jr isn’t going anywhere. And yet the links to Arsenal have emerged.

Rumors of outside interest only serve to increase Vinícius Jr’s bargaining power. In fact, Real Madrid are thought to be preparing fresh talks with the player’s representatives this week in the face of the Gunners’ interest, Sky Sports News claim.

Transfer speculation in a contract year is one of the oldest tricks in the book. It may just have worked once again.

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