Vinicius Junior Sends Four-Word Message After Controversial Real Madrid Cameo
Vinicius Junior started Real Madrid’s trip to Real Oviedo on the bench and ended the 3–0 win unapologetically in the headlines.
In the aftermath of an action-packed 30-minute blitz, Vinicius took to social media to post a picture of himself lapping up the atmosphere in Asturias. The Brazilian used just four words to caption the post: “Eu sou isso aí...” which roughly translates to “This is who I am.”
Xabi Alonso dropped the Brazilian forward for his compatriot Rodrygo in the most controversial of four changes for the trip to the Estadio Carlos Tartiere on Sunday night. The incoming head coach had reportedly considered benching Vinicius for Madrid’s Club World Cup semifinal against Paris Saint-Germain before a late injury to Trent Alexander-Arnold derailed those plans.
The Englishman was also among the substitutes as Alonso belatedly followed through. Kylian Mbappé once again started through the middle and gave the visitors a first-half lead, yet the game was still very much in the balance when Vinicius replaced Rodrygo for the final half-hour.
Oviedo’s Kwasi Sibo clanked the base of Thibaut Courtois’s post less than a minute before Vinicius robbed a dawdling Haissem Hassan in the opposition half. The divisive winger selflessly stabbed a pass into Mbappé’s stride as the Frenchman made it 2–0 in the 83rd minute.
Vinicius celebrated Mbappé’s goal with a boiling fury, gesticulating so wildly that the Frenchman felt compelled to cover his teammate’s mouth. Rather anything directed at Alonso, it has been suggested that Vinicius was expressing his frustration at the officials who had shown him a yellow card for a blatant dive minutes earlier.
That flop to the ground prompted the entire Oviedo stadium to chant “tonto, tonto,” idiot, idiot. Vinicius would soon have the last laugh, silencing the newly promoted hosts with a well-taken goal of his own in stoppage time. To celebrate, the winger gestured that Oviedo would be heading back down to the Segunda División next summer.