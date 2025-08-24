Vinicius Junior Overtakes Five-Time Champions League Winner in Real Madrid’s All-Time Scorers List
Vinícius Júnior bagged his first goal of the 2025–26 season against Real Oviedo, surpassing Gareth Bale in the Real Madrid history books.
The pressure was on the Brazil international to produce after failing to get on the scoresheet in Los Blancos’ La Liga opener. Vinícius Júnior only scored 11 league goals last season, a rather underwhelming haul for the player wearing Real Madrid's number seven.
Despite mounting criticism and reports of a contract standoff with the Spanish giants, Vinícius Júnior opened his account with a bang. The Brazilian did not start the match against Oviedo, but after assisting Kylian Mbappé’s second to kill the contest, he added the late third himself in the 3–0 win.
The goal is Vinícius Júnior’s 107th in a white shirt, putting him above Bale among the club’s all-time leading goalscorers. The Welshman enjoyed a spectacular career with Los Blancos that included five Champions League titles and 14 other trophies before he left the Spanish capital in 2022.
Check out the milestone-moment below.
Vinícius Júnior has now scored the 17th most goals in club history. The next icon he is striving to overtake is Juanito, who found the back of the net 120 times during his time at Real Madrid.
Take a look at where the Brazilian winger stacks up among the best goalscorers to ever don a white shirt.
Rank
Player
Goals Scored
1
Cristiano Ronaldo
451
2
Karim Benzema
354
3
Raúl
323
4
Alfredo Di Stéfano
306
5
Santillana
291
6
Ferenc Puskás
242
7
Hugo Sánchez
208
8
Paco Gento
179
9
Pirri
173
10
Emilio Butragueño
170
11
Amancio
153
12
Míchel
131
13
Fernando Hierro
127
14
Pahiño
126
15
Gonzalo Higuaín
121
16
Juanito
120
17
Vinícius Júnior
107
18
Gareth Bale
106
Vinícius Júnior still has a long way to go before he reaches the heights of Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema, but he will continue his climb through the ranks as the season progresses. If his past production is any indication, he will likely crack the top 15 and then some in 2025–26.
The winger will be back in action next weekend against Mallorca in Real Madrid’s final match before the September international break.