Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham Make Bold 2026 Vows for Real Madrid
Real Madrid stars Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham both promised to bring titles back to the Spanish capital in the new year after such a “lackluster” 2025.
Over the last 12 months, the club has become well acquainted with second place. Real Madrid closed out the 2024–25 season as the runners-up in La Liga, the Spanish Super Cup and the Copa del Rey, and currently find themselves trailing Barcelona by four points in the current domestic standings.
The recent stretch of poor results falls well short of the expectations in Madrid, so much so that the players were booed off the pitch in their final match of the year—a 2–0 victory over Sevilla—at the Bernabéu.
As the calendar flips to 2026, the team returned to training with a renewed focus for the second half of the season, one they hope ends with silverware.
“We know that we have to improve, so that 2026 is a better year for everyone and especially for Madrid,” Vinicius Jr told Real Madrid TV.
“I continue to learn a lot within this club, with these fans, with all the people. We know that it has not been a good year for us, but we have no doubt that we will return, that we will win again and that we will be at the top.
“To 2026 I ask for health, tranquility and many titles for Madrid because it is what makes us happy and makes the fans happy. Hala Madrid always.”
Bellingham Issues 2026 Rallying Cry for Real Madrid
Bellingham was quick to echo the sentiments of his teammate. “For 2026, I hope for titles,” the England international told Real Madrid TV.
“The fans deserve that. 2025 has been a bit lackluster, and we want titles.”
Bellingham might only be 22 years old, but the midfielder knows what it feels like to hoist trophies at Real Madrid. He helped the club to Spanish and European glory in his debut season, and then also played his part in bringing the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup back to the Bernabéu to cap off 2024.
Kylian Mbappé, meanwhile, is still seeking his first major trophy since making the move to the Spanish capital.
“It’s a pleasure to see all the Madridistas here to end the year,” the Frenchman said at the team’s open training, before he was diagnosed with a knee injury. “It is also playing with this team. I ask for happiness for everyone, for the family, health and obviously, titles.”