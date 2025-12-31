Real Madrid Rocked by Severity of Kylian Mbappe Injury—Report
Kylian Mbappé is reportedly set for “at least” three weeks on the sidelines with a knee injury which he has been carrying for some time.
The France captain first pulled up in December’s defeat to Celta Vigo. He powered through to finish that match but was not fit enough to be called off the bench for a crucial Champions League clash against Manchester City three days later.
Despite still suffering from discomfort in his knee, Mbappé battled through to play every available minute of Madrid’s final three fixtures of the calendar year, racking up four goals in the process to equal Cristiano Ronaldo’s historic goal tally. Yet, the consequences of that short-term pain threaten to derail Real Madrid over the coming weeks.
An MRI scan on Wednesday has revealed a torn ligament in Mbappé’s knee, per L’Équipe. This may have caused the 26-year-old considerable pain but is not thought to require surgery. Instead, he is expected to rest for at least three weeks.
Real Madrid confirmed later the same day that Mbappé had sprained his left knee, although the brief statement did not provide a return date.
The reported timeline projects Mbappé’s recovery at some point in the second half of January, with a visit from Monaco in Madrid’s penultimate fixture of the Champions League’s league phase potentially coming fractionally too soon on Jan. 20. Xabi Alonso’s side are scheduled to face high-flying Villarreal five days later.
Even if Mbappé’s miraculous powers of recovery are re-established, MARCA claim that he will “definitely” miss January’s Spanish Super Cup. The four-team mini tournament in Saudi Arabia pits Real against city rivals Atlético Madrid in the semifinals on Jan. 7 before a potential showpiece fixture with Barcelona or Athletic Club.
Given Alonso’s delicate position in the Real Madrid dugout, success in this tournament is billed as a crucial factor behind his wobbly job prospects. Mbappé is the last player he would have wanted to lose.
Alonso Given Ultimate Test by Mbappé’s Absence
Any vague goal threat which Real Madrid have generated this season was almost certainly orchestrated by Mbappé. The roving center forward is the beating heart of the capital club’s attacking impetus, boasting as many league goals (18) as the rest of the roster put together.
In an effort to stamp his authority on this ego-riddled dressing room, Alonso made a point of rotating the likes of Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and Jude Bellingham, insisting that no one was a special case. Except, that is, for Mbappé. Of Madrid’s 25 fixtures across all competitions this season, the Frenchman has started 24. That defeat to City, when he was struck down with this recurring knee injury, is his only absence since a bout of gastroenteritis forced him into hospital during last summer’s Club World Cup.
Mbappé clearly revels in this protagonist role. After scoring all four goals in a chaotic Champions League victory over Olympiacos earlier this season, Madrid’s talisman declared: “You shouldn’t say there’s too much dependency on me when we lose. You should say I’m one of those responsible for not winning. You should say that Kylian didn’t score and he has to score.”
Madrid’s dependency on Mbappé will be tested to the extreme over the coming weeks as this knee injury denies him any chance of riding to the rescue with more goals.
Statistic (La Liga)
Mbappé Value
Next Best at Real Madrid
Goals
18
5 (Vinicius Jr)
xG
15.7
6.4 (Vinicius Jr)
Total Shots
82
49 (Vinicius Jr)
Shots on Target
33
20 (Vinicius Jr)
xA
5.0
3.7 (Arda Güler)
Chances Created
49
40 (Arda Güler)
Passes into Penalty Area
35
25 (Vinicius Jr)
Successful Dribbles
51
43 (Vinicius Jr)
Stats via FBref.