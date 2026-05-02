Viral Business Card Celebration Shines Light on Pro Athletes Working Second Jobs

Knee slides, fist pumps and even back flips are commonplace when it comes to celebrating goals. Real estate advertisements? Not so much.

In the Canadian Premier League, where Arséne Wenger’s “daylight” offside rule is being tested, striker Tomasz Skublak celebrated in an unorthodox fashion after scoring in Inter Toronto’s 4–1 home victory over reigning champions Atlético Ottawa.

The 28-year-old rushed to the camera after his finish, leaned down to his sock, pulled out a business card for his real estate business and made a “call me” gesture to the broadcast—a moment that has since gone viral.

“I’m a man of two hats,” Skublak said post-match. “Full-time football player here at Inter Toronto, as well as full-time realtor ... I spend a lot of money on marketing for my business outside of football, so I got some free marketing in here, so I whipped out the business card, and I did what I did.”

Need a goal? You can call Inter Toronto's Tomasz Skublak☎️



Do you need a home in Ontario? You can also call Tomasz Skublak📞



🔴 Watch #CPLSoccer on OneSoccer pic.twitter.com/ZGyeZxdXwI — OneSoccer (@onesoccer) May 2, 2026

Skublak is a full-time soccer player in Canada’s top division, but also works as a real estate agent in the Toronto area after growing up in nearby Burlington, Ontario, a business path he has pursued for three years.

The 2026 CPL season marks his second in the league, but first since 2019—the competition’s second season. Since then, he became a real estate agent and took that on as a full-time profession while playing in the Canadian second tier, the Ontario Premier League.

“[The CPL] is definitely a bigger time commitment,” he added. “You’re training every single day, you’re doing video, making sure your body is recovering. The levels are obviously a lot better as well.”

Why Does a Pro Soccer Player Have Another Job?

The Canadian Premier League launched in 2018. | Michael Chisholm/Canadian Premier League

While no details were immediately available on Skublak’s decision to work an additional job outside of soccer, he is far from the first—many in the first two decades of Major League Soccer did so as well, as MLS was in a similar stage of league development to the CPL currently, which is in its ninth season.

For example, former D.C. United goalkeeper Troy Perkins was a pick for the 2006 MLS All-Star Game, but also worked as a mortgage loan processor, leading D.C. fans to produce a banner reading “Troy saves and loans.”

Unlike MLS, Skublak’s and the rest of the CPL players’ contract and salary info are not made public. Each CPL team builds its roster with a salary cap of CAD $1,217,500 (USD $895,018), and the minimum salary for senior roster CPL players is just CAD $30,000 (USD $22,063), a similar range to MLS’s minimum salary in 2005.

Yet, just as MLS has blossomed to a point where minimum salaries are $109,000 in 2026, the CPL aims to have a similar growth trajectory, eyeing expansion franchises across Canada and a chance to continue growing the game in the World Cup co-hosting nation.

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