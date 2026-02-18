Virgil van Dijk Backs ‘Obvious’ Choice As Next Liverpool Captain

Virgil van Dijk believes Dominik Szoboszlai has the qualities needed to become Liverpool captain in the future, which comes amid recent transfer speculation regarding Real Madrid.

Szoboszlai has been Liverpool’s best and most consistent player this season in an otherwise difficult campaign resulting in a massive drop from 2024–25’s Premier League title. Van Dijk has worn the armband since 2023 but the Dutchman’s age means picking the next one isn’t that far away.

Van Dijk said the decision is only manager Arne Slot’s to make, rather than naming Szoboszlai as his personal choice, but revealed he would support it when the Hungarian was put to him.

“Obviously [Szoboszlai] has been very good,” the current skipper said. “[He is] also a player I think can still make the next step in terms of being a leader for this team.

“It starts by leading by example and that’s something he has done so far this season. But also everything around it; there is still progress to be made and that’s a good thing in my opinion so hopefully he will be very important for the years to come at Liverpool.”

Extra Motivation for Szoboszlai to Commit to Liverpool

Dominik Szoboszlai shares a number with a legendary former captain. | Steven Halliwell/MI News/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Szoboszlai’s agent recently stated he and his client have no intention of looking elsewhere than Liverpool, despite rumours that Real Madrid are taking an interest.

But the contract he signed upon arriving from RB Leipzig just under three years ago is approaching its final two seasons, typically when renewing begins to be discussed.

Szoboszlai is 25 years of age and his next contract, whether with Liverpool or another club, will be the most important of his career because it dictates where he will spend his peak. It’s not to say that the Reds would offer the captaincy as part of a new deal, but to at least know it’s on the table could be a factor in convincing the player that his next chapter is definitely still at Anfield.

Szoboszlai is certainly no stranger to leading a team on the pitch. He has been Hungary’s national team captain since November 2022, having only just celebrated his 22nd birthday at the time, and first wore the armband in an international context at U17s level.

Contenders to be Liverpool’s Next Captain

Alisson is captaincy material. | Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC/Getty Images

Szoboszlai aside, there are not a huge number of obvious choices to succeed Van Dijk, with current vice-captain Andy Robertson unlikely to outlast his longtime teammate.

Alisson Becker’s contract is due to expire at the same time as Van Dijk’s in 2027, but the Brazilian could reasonably stay longer due to being just over a year younger and a goalkeeper, a position which is typically associated with a longer career.

Alexis Mac Allister is at a similar point in his career to Szoboszlai and is Liverpool’s metronome on the pitch, but lacks the same experience of leadership. Alternatively, Curtis Jones stands out as the sole Liverpudlian within the established first-team squad.

Liverpool Captains in the Premier League Era

Captain Years Mark Wright 1991–1993 Ian Rush 1993–1996 John Barnes 1996–1997 Paul Ince 1997–1999 Jamie Redknapp 1999–2002 Sami Hyypiä 2002–2003 Steven Gerrard 2003–2015 Jordan Henderson 2015–2023 Virgil van Dijk 2023–present

READ THE LATEST LIVERPOOL NEWS, TRANSFER RUMOURS AND MORE