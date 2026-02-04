Virgil van Dijk Fires Back at Claims of Liverpool’s Biggest Problem

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has laughed off criticism of both manager Arne Slot and the wider playing squad, insisting social media speculation about a possible dressing-room divide is comically wide of the mark.

Memories of last season’s title triumph have already disappeared among a disgruntled section of the Reds fanbase, who have voiced their concerns over an undeniable drop in performances this time around which has left Slot’s side sitting in sixth in the Premier League table, two points off Manchester United in fourth.

Some have gone as far as to claim Slot is not the right man for Liverpool, but Van Dijk was not interested in entertaining such accusations.

“Who gives him the disrespect? That’s the question,” he responded. “Is the disrespect being given by people that we shouldn’t value their disrespect?

“I can also think about players being disrespected and who disrespects the players? Is that someone you value, is it a significant show of disrespect or someone you can just let slide and instead just focus on the task ahead to be successful as a Liverpool player? That’s the responsibility we speak about every three or four days.”

Alleged Squad Disharmony Not to Blame for Liverpool Struggles

Van Dijk insists Liverpool’s issues are not internal. | Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Getty Images

Van Dijk did not hide away from Liverpool’s drop-off compared to last season, acknowledging a downturn in results was always going to bring criticism, but laughed off suggestions of any internal tensions.

“The matter of fact is we are Premier League champions and we have not been good enough on a consistent basis,” he continued. “That’s just a fact. The criticism comes and that’s something we just have to accept. We just have to keep going.

“I don’t think there has been any question about [togetherness] internally. I don’t think there’s any disharmony. There are obviously challenges that happen and everyone is dealing with certain situations in a different way.

“It’s also about dealing with it together and how we are going to fix it and change things around.

“That’s something that makes you stronger as a team and if you come out of it like we should do—hopefully, as we have the quality—then I think it can only improve you as a team and as a player as well.”

Liverpool’s Bid to Reverse Domestic Fortunes Continues

Arne Slot is looking to turn things around. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

On paper, Liverpool find themselves on a run of just one defeat from their last 12 Premier League games, but things have not been as rosy as that may suggest. Indeed, that run contains just five victories compared to six draws, four of which came in a row to start 2026.

A 6–0 thumping of Qarabağ in the Champions League helped rebuild morale, before an impressive 4–1 win over Newcastle United saw the Reds start trending in the right direction again. A big test is on the horizon, however, with Saturday bringing a visit from old foes Manchester City and Pep Guardiola.

“On Saturday, it was a good performance and the same for midweek,” Van Dijk reflected. “Now it’s down to us to work this week on City and do that again.”

While the table may show Liverpool in sixth, the reality is the margins in the race for the top four are so tight that it is tough to draw conclusions. Should results go their way this weekend, Liverpool could be up to fourth, with victory over City potentially leaving Slot’s side five points behind the team currently in second.

