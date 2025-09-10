Virgil van Dijk Honoured in Unique Way by Former Club
Dutch club Willem II have honoured former player Virgil van Dijk by naming a stand after the Liverpool centre back.
The 34-year-old is one of the greatest defenders of the modern era and has developed into a colossal force since joining Liverpool in 2018, turning out over 300 times for the Reds and winning the game’s biggest prizes during his time on Merseyside. He is widely regarded to be the best active centre back in the game.
But Van Dijk’s career began in his native Netherlands with Willem II. The defender spent 11 years within the club’s youth setup before joining Groningen in 2010, and despite never making a senior appearance for them, he remains closely tied to the Tilburg-based outfit.
The Liverpool skipper has been involved in the organisation of the Virgil’s Legacy Trophy tournament—an Under-13s competition that will involve all the clubs Van Dijk has represented throughout his career.
Liverpool, Southampton, Celtic, Groningen and Willem II will be joined by 11 other teams at the tournament in Tilburg this September. To honour the event, Willem II have changed the name of the main stand at their youth stadium to the Virgil van Dijk Tribune.
“It makes me very proud,” Van Dijk said of the tribute. “Willem II has played an important role in my life and in my development as a young player.
“That this is now recognised in this way means a lot to me and my family. It is a very special tribute and I appreciate the warmth and connection I still feel with the club.”
Willem II’s general manager Merijn Goris added: “Virgil means so much to Willem II and to our youth academy. We wanted to give him something lasting.
“This tribute is not only a thank you for bringing back the international youth tournament, but also an inspiration to our youth players. Virgil is the perfect example of what hard work and perseverance can lead to. With this tribute, we show our youth players that dreams are achievable.”