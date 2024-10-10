Way Too Early Team MVP: Chelsea
After two seasons of turmoil, squad reconstruction and multiple manager changes, it seems like Chelsea are beginning to see signs that a project many thought had no rhyme or reason may actually be on the right track towards success.
Chelsea sit fourth in the Premier League—granted not even a quarter of the season has gone by—whilst fielding the youngest average starting XI in the Premier League. In a short time, manager Enzo Maresca has installed his style and philosophy on a team that previously lacked any semblance of identity.
Players like Levi Colwill, Moisés Caicedo, Noni Madueke and Nicolas Jackson have shown significant improvement from last season. Newcomers such as Jadon Sancho and Pedro Neto have complimented the squad in a positive way. Overall, the team as a whole seems to have taken a step forward this season and results back it up.
However, there's still one player that stands out above the rest.
Chelsea Way Too Early MVP: Cole Palmer
If there were any questions about Cole Palmer possibly being a one season wonder then his performances to kick-off the 2024/25 season have quickly and decisively answered that. The 22-year-old English international has been fantastic for Chelsea. He has six goals and five assists in seven Premier League games to this point.
In the Sept. 28, 4–2 victory against Brighton, Palmer became the first player in Premier League history to score four goals in one half. He's been directly involved in the last six Chelsea goals in the league and leads the team—and is second in the EPL—in big chances created with eight.
Ever since the Manchester City academy product arrived at Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2023, nobody has more goal involvements than him in the Premier League.
Chelsea obviously view Palmer as instrumental to the youth revolution that's currently underway at the club, and in August, Palmer inked a new long-term deal that should see him stay with the Blues until 2033. Palmer won the PFA Young Player of the Year award last season but he could be aiming for a bigger one this year, as it could be argued that he's currently not only Chelsea's MVP but the Premier League's as well.
Palmer was also named England Men's Player of the Year.