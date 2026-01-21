SI

Wayne Rooney’s Three-Word Response Comparing Today’s Arsenal With 2007–08 Man Utd

Arsenal are seeking to make English football history this season as they continue to compete on four fronts.
Jamie Spencer
Wayne Rooney gave a blunt but funny retort. | Tiziano Ballabio/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Wayne Rooney is under no illusions that the Manchester United team he was part of in 2007–08 was far superior to the current Arsenal side of 2025–26. “We’d batter them,” he declared.

The Gunners set a club record in the Champions League on Tuesday night, winning a seventh consecutive game in Europe’s elite competition for the first time. They lead the league phase after winning every match so far and are already guaranteed a top-two finish with a game to spare.

After grinding out a tough but deserved win against Inter in Milan, Arsenal underlined their favourites tag, aiming to finally lift the Champions League trophy for the first time.

At this stage, they remain in contention for an unprecedented quadruple, also first in the Premier League, ahead at the halfway stage of their Carabao Cup semi-final against Chelsea and comfortably into the next round of the FA Cup.

It’s still a very tall order, but no English club has managed it before.

Manchester United’s 2007–08 team won the Premier League and Champions League, but were denied a treble by a shock FA Cup defeat to eventual winners Portsmouth, and a quadruple when Coventry City managed a bigger shock in the Carabao Cup equivalent (Carling Cup at the time).

Arsenal players celebrate
Arsenal won against Inter this week. | Andrea Diodato/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

But considering the players he lined up next to on a weekly basis and those in Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal squad right now, Rooney was adamant. “We’d batter them,” he said during his appearance on Amazon Prime Video coverage of Arsenal’s trip to northern Italy, with a big grin on his face.

At this moment in time, Arteta’s Gunners have won nothing.

Their most recent trophy was the 2019–20 FA Cup, almost six years ago, nor have they contested a single final since. Arsenal have also consistently failed to get over the line in the Premier League title race in recent seasons, recording three successive second-place finishes, fighting with everything they have to change that.

Man Utd 2007–08 vs. Arsenal 2025–26—Starting XIs Compared

Positions

Man Utd 2007–08

Arsenal 2025–26

Goalkeeper

Edwin van der Sar

David Raya

Right back

Wes Brown

Jurriën Timber

Centre back

Rio Ferdinand

William Saliba

Centre back

Nemanja Vidić

Gabriel

Left back

Patrice Evra

Riccardo Calafiori

Midfielder

Paul Scholes

Declan Rice

Midfielder

Michael Carrick

Martín Zubimendi

Midfielder

Ryan Giggs

Martin Ødegaard

Forward

Wayne Rooney

Bukayo Saka

Forward

Carlos Tevez

Viktor Gyökeres

Forward

Cristiano Ronaldo

Leandro Trossard

Published
Jamie Spencer
JAMIE SPENCER

Jamie Spencer is a freelance editor and writer for Sports Illustrated FC. Jamie fell in love with football in the mid-90s and specializes in the Premier League, Manchester United, the women’s game and old school nostalgia.

